decache

by dwyl
4.6.1 (see all)

:shipit: Delete Cached node_modules useful when you need to "un-require" during testing for a fresh state.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Categories

Readme

decache

Delete a module from node.js' require.cache so you can freshly require it again.

GitHub Workflow Status codecov.io Code Climate maintainability dependency status contributions welcome HitCount

In node.js when you require() a module, node stores a cached version of the module, so that all subsequent calls to require() do not have to reload the module from the filesystem.

decache ( Delete Cache ) lets you delete modules from node.js require() cache this is useful when testing your modules/projects.

Why?

When testing our modules we often need to re-require the module being tested. This makes it easy.

What?

An easy way to delete a cached module.

How? (usage)

install

Install the module from npm:

npm install decache --save-dev

Use it in your code:

// require the decache module:
const decache = require('decache');

// require a module that you wrote"
let mymod = require('./mymodule.js');

// use your module the way you need to:
console.log(mymod.count()); // 0   (the initial state for our counter is zero)
console.log(mymod.incrementRunCount()); // 1

// delete the cached module:
decache('./mymodule.js');

//
mymod = require('./mymodule.js'); // fresh start
console.log(mymod.count()); // 0   (back to initial state ... zero)

Modules other than .js, like for example, .jsx, are supported as well.

Note that native modules with the .node extension are ignored from decaching because they behave unexpectedly when decached.

If you have any questions or need more examples, please create a GitHub issue: https://github.com/dwyl/decache/issues

Thanks!

