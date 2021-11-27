decache

Delete a module from node.js' require.cache so you can freshly require it again.

In node.js when you require() a module, node stores a cached version of the module, so that all subsequent calls to require() do not have to reload the module from the filesystem.

decache ( Delete Cache ) lets you delete modules from node.js require() cache this is useful when testing your modules/projects.

When testing our modules we often need to re-require the module being tested. This makes it easy.

An easy way to delete a cached module.

install

Install the module from npm:

npm install decache --save-dev

Use it in your code:

const decache = require ( 'decache' ); let mymod = require ( './mymodule.js' ); console .log(mymod.count()); console .log(mymod.incrementRunCount()); decache( './mymodule.js' ); mymod = require ( './mymodule.js' ); console .log(mymod.count());

Modules other than .js , like for example, .jsx , are supported as well.

Note that native modules with the .node extension are ignored from decaching because they behave unexpectedly when decached.

If you have any questions or need more examples, please create a GitHub issue: https://github.com/dwyl/decache/issues

Thanks!