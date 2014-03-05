To facilitate using the
util.debuglog() function that will be available when
node v0.12 is released now, this is a copy extracted from the source.
Return
util.debuglog, if it exists, otherwise it will return an internal copy
of the implementation from node v0.11.
section {String} The section of the program to be debugged
This is used to create a function which conditionally writes to stderr
based on the existence of a
NODE_DEBUG environment variable. If the
section name appears in that environment variable, then the returned
function will be similar to
console.error(). If not, then the
returned function is a no-op.
For example:
var debuglog = util.debuglog('foo');
var bar = 123;
debuglog('hello from foo [%d]', bar);
If this program is run with
NODE_DEBUG=foo in the environment, then
it will output something like:
FOO 3245: hello from foo [123]
where
3245 is the process id. If it is not run with that
environment variable set, then it will not print anything.
You may separate multiple
NODE_DEBUG environment variables with a
comma. For example,
NODE_DEBUG=fs,net,tls.