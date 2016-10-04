This fork of console-trace adds the following features:
console.format e.g.:
// overridable console string prefix formatting function
console.format = function (c) {
return c.getDate() + ": [" + c.filename + ":" + c.getLineNumber() + "] " + c.functionName;
};
log,
error ect.
Extends the native Node.JS
console object to prefix logging functions
with the CallSite information.
To read more about runtime stack trace introspection you can refer to this article.
$ npm install debug-trace
require('debug-trace')([options])
Boolean: defaults to false) always print the callsite info even without accessing methods from the
t or
traced getters.
String: defaults to
process.cwd()) the path that will be stripped from the callsite info
Boolean|Object: defaults to
undefined) terminal colors support flag or a custom color object
Boolean: defaults to false) callsite alignment flag, when true prints infos on the right
Function: defaults to
console.log) overwrites
debug module log function, can be turned off with
overwriteDebugLog: false
Boolean: defaults to true) monkey patches
process.stdout.write and
process.stderr.write with
console.log and
console.error in case it is called from debug (function with the name
log)
require('debug-trace')
You can add the
t or
traced getter to your calls to obtain a stacktrace:
console.t.log('a');
console.traced.log('a');
You can also make every console call trace:
require('debug-trace')({
always: true,
})
...
console.log('a'); // tracing
console.error('a'); // tracing
You can align the callsite infos to the right
require('debug-trace')({
always: true,
right: true
})
...
console.log('a'); // tracing right
console.error('a'); // tracing right
You can change defaults colors too
require('./debug-trace')({
always: true,
colors: {
warn: '35',
info: '32'
}
})
...
console.warn('a'); // magenta
console.info('a'); // green
To customize the string that's prefixed to the calls, override the
console.traceFormat function.
If you have more sophisticated logging needs, or don't wish to extend
console, I suggest you look at tracer.
I only added some functionality to the original console-trace:
MIT License