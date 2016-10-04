This fork of console-trace adds the following features:

work with callsite >= version 1.0.0

work with https://github.com/visionmedia/debug (and print the caller of debug instead of console)

provide an easy to override formatting function console.format e.g.:

console .format = function ( c ) { return c.getDate() + ": [" + c.filename + ":" + c.getLineNumber() + "] " + c.functionName; };

getThis: returns the value of this

getTypeName: returns the type of this as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of this, if available, otherwise the object's [[Class]] internal property.

getFunction: returns the current function

getFunctionName: returns the name of the current function, typically its name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.

getMethodName: returns the name of the property of this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function

getFileName: if this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script

getLineNumber: if this function was defined in a script returns the current line number

getColumnNumber: if this function was defined in a script returns the current column number

getEvalOrigin: if this function was created using a call to eval returns a CallSite object representing the location where eval was called

isToplevel: is this a toplevel invocation, that is, is this the global object?

isEval: does this call take place in code defined by a call to eval?

isNative: is this call in native V8 code?

isConstructor: is this a constructor call?

Additional method

getDate(): actual date formatted like this: "2016-10-04 07:18:46.719"

Additional properties

filename: getFileName without the base path: console.traceOptions.cwd

method: console method name like log , error ect.

, ect. functionName: call.getFunctionName() || 'anonymous'

Extends the native Node.JS console object to prefix logging functions with the CallSite information.

To read more about runtime stack trace introspection you can refer to this article.

Installation

$ npm install debug -trace

require ( 'debug-trace' )([options])

Available Options:

always - ( Boolean : defaults to false) always print the callsite info even without accessing methods from the t or traced getters.

- ( : defaults to false) always print the callsite info even without accessing methods from the or getters. cwd - ( String : defaults to process.cwd() ) the path that will be stripped from the callsite info

- ( : defaults to ) the path that will be stripped from the callsite info colors - ( Boolean|Object : defaults to undefined ) terminal colors support flag or a custom color object

- ( : defaults to ) terminal colors support flag or a custom color object right - ( Boolean : defaults to false) callsite alignment flag, when true prints infos on the right

- ( : defaults to false) callsite alignment flag, when true prints infos on the right overwriteDebugLog - ( Function : defaults to console.log ) overwrites debug module log function, can be turned off with overwriteDebugLog: false

- ( : defaults to ) overwrites module log function, can be turned off with patchOutput - ( Boolean : defaults to true) monkey patches process.stdout.write and process.stderr.write with console.log and console.error in case it is called from debug (function with the name log )

require ( 'debug-trace' )

You can add the t or traced getter to your calls to obtain a stacktrace:

console .t.log( 'a' ); console .traced.log( 'a' );

You can also make every console call trace:

require ( 'debug-trace' )({ always : true , }) ... console.log( 'a' ); console .error( 'a' );

You can align the callsite infos to the right

require ( 'debug-trace' )({ always : true , right : true }) ... console.log( 'a' ); console .error( 'a' );

You can change defaults colors too

require ( './debug-trace' )({ always : true , colors : { warn : '35' , info : '32' } }) ... console.warn( 'a' ); console .info( 'a' );

To customize the string that's prefixed to the calls, override the console.traceFormat function.

Beyond console

If you have more sophisticated logging needs, or don't wish to extend console , I suggest you look at tracer.

Credits

I only added some functionality to the original console-trace:

License

MIT License