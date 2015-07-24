Use the debug module on a stream
npm install debug-stream
var debugStream = require('debug-stream')('my-app')
process.stdin
.pipe(debugStream())
.resume() // just drain it
// or if you're already using debug
var debug = require('debug')('my-app')
var debugStream = require('debug-stream')(debug)
process.stdin
.pipe(debugStream())
.resume()
Running the above program with
DEBUG=* will use the debug module on every buffer/object
in the stream.
You can add an optional format string as well
var debugStream = require('debug-stream')('my-app')
process.stdin
.pipe(debugStream('process.stdin: %s'))
.resume() // just drain it
The debug stream behaives as pass through stream so can just insert it in any existing pipe chain
inputStream
.pipe(debugStream())
.pipe(outputStream)
As with debug, this module also supports the browser environment through either browserify or webpack.
To enable the functionality, you need to run
require('debug').enable('*') in your console. It will persist
this setting in localStorage, until you run
require('debug').disable().
MIT