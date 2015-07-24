openbase logo
ds

debug-stream

by Mathias Buus
3.0.1 (see all)

use the debug module on a stream

Overview

Downloads/wk

15.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

debug-stream

Use the debug module on a stream

npm install debug-stream

Usage

var debugStream = require('debug-stream')('my-app')

process.stdin
  .pipe(debugStream())
  .resume() // just drain it

// or if you're already using debug

var debug = require('debug')('my-app')
var debugStream = require('debug-stream')(debug)

process.stdin
  .pipe(debugStream())
  .resume()

Running the above program with DEBUG=* will use the debug module on every buffer/object in the stream.

You can add an optional format string as well

var debugStream = require('debug-stream')('my-app')

process.stdin
  .pipe(debugStream('process.stdin: %s'))
  .resume() // just drain it

The debug stream behaives as pass through stream so can just insert it in any existing pipe chain

inputStream
  .pipe(debugStream())
  .pipe(outputStream)

Browser support

As with debug, this module also supports the browser environment through either browserify or webpack.

To enable the functionality, you need to run require('debug').enable('*') in your console. It will persist this setting in localStorage, until you run require('debug').disable().

License

MIT

