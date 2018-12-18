DebuCSSer

CSS debugging tool with an unpronounceable name.

Installation

If you are using a bundler:

npm install debucsser

Alternatively: download debucsser.js in /module folder and link it in your HTML.

A chrome extension is under development

Why

Debucsser is a simple CSS debugging tool made to be unobtrusive in your workflow.

I often find myself applying an "outline" to a lot of elements on the page to see their dimensions.

With Debucsser I simply hold CTRL and move my mouse around to see the dimensions in px and apply an outline class to every element I hover.

If you hold CTRL + SHIFT you apply the outline class to all the elements on the page by adding a global class.

You can configure some parameters.

I find handy the possibility to specify a custom class I want to apply to different elements without the need to comment and uncomment the my css files.

Usage

import Debucsser from 'debucsser' ; const config = { color : 'palevioletred' , width : '4px' , grayscaleOnDebugAll : true , customClass : 'exampleClass' , } const debug = new Debucsser(config).init();

When you have done this, simply hold CTRL or CTRL + SHIFT and move the mouse around on the page.

Props

property propType default description color { string } palevioletred Outline color. width { string } 3px Outline width. style { string } solid Outline style. grayscaleOnDebug { bool } false Apply grayscale filter on hovered element while holding CTRL . grayscaleOnDebugAll { bool } false Apply grayscale filter on all elements while holding CTRL + SHIFT . customClass { string } null Apply custom class on hovered element while holding CTRL . mainKey {number} 17 Set the key to use alternatively to CTRL . secondKey {number} 16 Set the key to use alternatively to SHIFT .

Contributing

Fork ➡ new branch ➡ PR 🎉

TODO:

Make a usable chrome extension (very experimental by now)

If you have any idea on how to make Debucsser better don't hesitate 😎

License

MIT