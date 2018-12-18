openbase logo
deb

debucsser

by Luca Gesmundo
1.0.4 (see all)

CSS debugging tool with an unpronounceable name

Readme

DebuCSSer

CSS debugging tool with an unpronounceable name.

Codepen Demo

Installation

If you are using a bundler:

npm install debucsser

Alternatively: download debucsser.js in /module folder and link it in your HTML.

A chrome extension is under development

Why

Debucsser is a simple CSS debugging tool made to be unobtrusive in your workflow.

I often find myself applying an "outline" to a lot of elements on the page to see their dimensions.

With Debucsser I simply hold CTRL and move my mouse around to see the dimensions in px and apply an outline class to every element I hover.

If you hold CTRL + SHIFT you apply the outline class to all the elements on the page by adding a global class.

You can configure some parameters.

I find handy the possibility to specify a custom class I want to apply to different elements without the need to comment and uncomment the my css files.

Usage

// only if you installed via NPM
import Debucsser from 'debucsser';

// pass all the custom properties you want
const config = {
  color: 'palevioletred', // color of the outline
  width: '4px', // width of the outline
  grayscaleOnDebugAll: true, // apply grayscale filter to every element 
  customClass: 'exampleClass',  // a class existent in your stylesheet
}

// init the debugger
const debug = new Debucsser(config).init();

When you have done this, simply hold CTRL or CTRL + SHIFT and move the mouse around on the page.

Props

propertypropTypedefaultdescription
color{ string }palevioletredOutline color.
width{ string }3pxOutline width.
style{ string }solidOutline style.
grayscaleOnDebug{ bool }falseApply grayscale filter on hovered element while holding CTRL.
grayscaleOnDebugAll{ bool }falseApply grayscale filter on all elements while holding CTRL + SHIFT.
customClass{ string }nullApply custom class on hovered element while holding CTRL.
mainKey{number}17Set the key to use alternatively to CTRL.
secondKey{number}16Set the key to use alternatively to SHIFT.

Contributing

Fork ➡ new branch ➡ PR 🎉

TODO:

  • Make a usable chrome extension (very experimental by now)
  • Improve default styling of label

If you have any idea on how to make Debucsser better don't hesitate 😎

License

MIT

