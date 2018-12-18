CSS debugging tool with an unpronounceable name.
If you are using a bundler:
npm install debucsser
Alternatively: download debucsser.js in /module folder and link it in your HTML.
A chrome extension is under development
Debucsser is a simple CSS debugging tool made to be unobtrusive in your workflow.
I often find myself applying an "outline" to a lot of elements on the page to see their dimensions.
With Debucsser I simply hold
CTRL and move my mouse around to see the dimensions in px and apply an outline class to every element I hover.
If you hold
CTRL +
SHIFT you apply the outline class to all the elements on the page by adding a global class.
You can configure some parameters.
I find handy the possibility to specify a custom class I want to apply to different elements without the need to comment and uncomment the my css files.
// only if you installed via NPM
import Debucsser from 'debucsser';
// pass all the custom properties you want
const config = {
color: 'palevioletred', // color of the outline
width: '4px', // width of the outline
grayscaleOnDebugAll: true, // apply grayscale filter to every element
customClass: 'exampleClass', // a class existent in your stylesheet
}
// init the debugger
const debug = new Debucsser(config).init();
When you have done this, simply hold
CTRL or
CTRL +
SHIFT and move the mouse around on the page.
|property
|propType
|default
|description
color
|{ string }
|palevioletred
|Outline color.
width
|{ string }
|3px
|Outline width.
style
|{ string }
|solid
|Outline style.
grayscaleOnDebug
|{ bool }
|false
|Apply grayscale filter on hovered element while holding
CTRL.
grayscaleOnDebugAll
|{ bool }
|false
|Apply grayscale filter on all elements while holding
CTRL +
SHIFT.
customClass
|{ string }
|null
|Apply custom class on hovered element while holding
CTRL.
mainKey
|{number}
|17
|Set the key to use alternatively to
CTRL.
secondKey
|{number}
|16
|Set the key to use alternatively to
SHIFT.
Fork ➡ new branch ➡ PR 🎉
TODO:
If you have any idea on how to make Debucsser better don't hesitate 😎
MIT