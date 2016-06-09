A browserify transform to enable the easy use of bower components in browserify client javascript projects.
This can be used in conjunction with deamdify to require AMD components from bower as well.
NB: For more information about how to use debowerify to create stand-alone library bundles check out bower-resolve and the examples in the README.
Installation is via npm:
$ npm install debowerify
Install some bower components:
# creates files in components/screenfull/
$ bower install screenfull
Require the bower file by it's bower identifier (ie. in this case "screenfull"):
// public/scripts/app.js
var _screenfull = require('screenfull'); // the bower component
var domready = require('domready'); // a regular browserify npm component
domready(function () {
var button = document.getElementById('fullscreen');
button.addEventListener('click', function (evt) {
// screenfull adds itself to window.screenfull - but we can get to it
if (screenfull.enabled) {
screenfull.toggle(this);
}
});
});
Build out your browserify bundle using the debowerify transform:
$ browserify -t debowerify public/scripts/app.js -o public/scripts/build/bundle.js
Then include your bundle.js in your HTML file and you're done!
Set
preferNPM option to
true, or an array of module names, to have
debowerify prefer NPM modules over bower components. This is useful for when you have a module that is installed both as a node module and as a bower component.
If your bower components are amd and they don't support commonjs modules than simply use debowerify with the excellent deamdify browserify transform. For example, the following AMD bower import:
# creates files in components/myamdcomponent/
$ bower install myamdcomponent
// public/scripts/amdapp.js
var myamdcomponent = require('myamdcomponent'); // the AMD bower component
var domready = require('domready'); // a regular browserify npm component
domready(function () {
// call the amd component
myamdcomponent.doStuff();
});
To make this all magically work and use the short-form bower name of "amdcomponent" chain both debowerify and deamdify together like this:
$ browserify -t debowerify -t deamdify public/scripts/amdapp.js -o public/scripts/build/bundle.js
Too easy!
The transform depends on the "main" entry in bower.json to be correct.
Some bower components may not have this set, or have it set incorrectly. In this case, either manually update the bower.json file yourself, of just do a require to the relevant full path of the bower javascript file - and then complain to the bower component repo owner! :-)
debowerify is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
