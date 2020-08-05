This library uses event delegation to add debounced versions of standard bubbling DOM events.
Have you ever wired up event listeners for
keyup,
input, or
mousemove?
If so, you know that these events are dispatched frequently and
often necessitate adding custom debounce functionality to your application.
What if you could simply listen for a debounced event instead? Now you can.
This technique pairs extremely well with libraries like Stimulus and StimulusReflex. Here are some simple examples.
<input type="text" data-controller="example" data-action="debounced:input->example#work">
<input type="text" data-reflex="debounced:input->Example#work">
yarn add debounced
import debounced from 'debounced'
debounced.initialize()
document.addEventListener('debounced:input', event => { ... })
document.getElementById('example').addEventListener('debounced:keydown', event => { ... })
By default we set up debounced events for all DOM events that bubble, but you can also specify which events you'd like debounced.
import debounced from 'debounced'
// debounce only the input event and wait 100ms before dispatching
debounced.initialize({ input: { wait: 100 } })
You can customize
wait times for the default events.
import debounced from 'debounced'
// initialize default events but change the wait time for keyup
debounced.initialize({ ...debounced.events, keyup: { wait: 100 } })
You can also add debounced versions of custom events.
import debounced from 'debounced'
// initialize all default events and add some custom events
debounced.initialize({ ...debounced.events, "custom-event": { wait: 150 } })
// initialize a single custom event
debounced.initializeEvent('another-custom-event', { wait: 150 })
You can even change the prefix of the debounced event names.
debounced.initialize({ prefix: 'my-application', ...debounced.events })
document.addEventListener('my-application:input', event => { ... })
What is the default
wait time?
200ms
Can I customize the
wait time for an event type more than once?
No, the setting used to initialize the event is global.
Does the debounced event run before or after the standard DOM event?
After