Debounced

Debounced versions of standard DOM events

This library uses event delegation to add debounced versions of standard bubbling DOM events.

Have you ever wired up event listeners for keyup , input , or mousemove ? If so, you know that these events are dispatched frequently and often necessitate adding custom debounce functionality to your application.

What if you could simply listen for a debounced event instead? Now you can.

This technique pairs extremely well with libraries like Stimulus and StimulusReflex. Here are some simple examples.

< input type = "text" data-controller = "example" data-action = "debounced:input->example#work" > < input type = "text" data-reflex = "debounced:input->Example#work" >

Install

yarn add debounced

Basic Usage

import debounced from 'debounced' debounced.initialize()

document .addEventListener( 'debounced:input' , event => { ... }) document .getElementById( 'example' ).addEventListener( 'debounced:keydown' , event => { ... })

Advanced Usage

By default we set up debounced events for all DOM events that bubble, but you can also specify which events you'd like debounced.

import debounced from 'debounced' debounced.initialize({ input : { wait : 100 } })

You can customize wait times for the default events.

import debounced from 'debounced' debounced.initialize({ ...debounced.events, keyup : { wait : 100 } })

You can also add debounced versions of custom events.

import debounced from 'debounced' debounced.initialize({ ...debounced.events, "custom-event" : { wait : 150 } }) debounced.initializeEvent( 'another-custom-event' , { wait : 150 })

You can even change the prefix of the debounced event names.

debounced.initialize({ prefix : 'my-application' , ...debounced.events }) document .addEventListener( 'my-application:input' , event => { ... })

FAQ