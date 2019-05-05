Create a debounced version of a promise returning function

Install

npm i -S debounce-promise

Usage example

var debounce = require ( 'debounce-promise' ) function expensiveOperation ( value ) { return Promise .resolve(value) } var saveCycles = debounce(expensiveOperation, 100 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ].forEach( num => { return saveCycles( 'call no #' + num).then( value => { console .log(value) }) })

With leading=true

var debounce = require ( 'debounce-promise' ) function expensiveOperation ( value ) { return Promise .resolve(value) } var saveCycles = debounce(expensiveOperation, 100 , { leading : true }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ].forEach( num => { return saveCycles( 'call no #' + num).then( value => { console .log(value) }) })

With accumulate=true

var debounce = require ( 'debounce-promise' ) function squareValues ( argTuples ) { return Promise .all(argTuples.map( args => args[ 0 ] * args[ 0 ])) } var square = debounce(squareValues, 100 , { accumulate : true }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ].forEach( num => { return square(num).then( value => { console .log(value) }) })

Api

debounce(func, [wait=0], [{leading: true|false, accumulate: true|false})

Returns a debounced version of func that delays invoking until after wait milliseconds.

Set leading: true if you want to call func and return its promise immediately.

Set accumulate: true if you want the debounced function to be called with an array of all the arguments received while waiting.

Supports passing a function as the wait parameter, which provides a way to lazily or dynamically define a wait timeout.

Example timeline illustration

function refresh ( ) { return fetch( '/my/api/something' ) } const debounced = debounce(refresh, 100 )

time (ms) -> 0 --- 10 --- 50 --- 100 --- ----------------------------------------------- debounced() | --- P(1) --- P(1) --- P(1) --- refresh() | --------------------- P(1) ---

const debounced = debounce(refresh, 100 , { leading : true })