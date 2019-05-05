openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dp

debounce-promise

by Bjørge Næss
3.1.2 (see all)

Create a debounced version of a promise returning function

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

186K

GitHub Stars

208

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

debounce-promise

Build Status Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

NPM

Create a debounced version of a promise returning function

Install

npm i -S debounce-promise

Usage example


var debounce = require('debounce-promise')

function expensiveOperation(value) {
  return Promise.resolve(value)
}

var saveCycles = debounce(expensiveOperation, 100);

[1, 2, 3, 4].forEach(num => {
  return saveCycles('call no #' + num).then(value => {
    console.log(value)
  })
})

// Will only call expensiveOperation once with argument `4` and print:
//=> call no #4
//=> call no #4
//=> call no #4
//=> call no #4

With leading=true

var debounce = require('debounce-promise')

function expensiveOperation(value) {
  return Promise.resolve(value)
}

var saveCycles = debounce(expensiveOperation, 100, {leading: true});

[1, 2, 3, 4].forEach(num => {
  return saveCycles('call no #' + num).then(value => {
    console.log(value)
  })
})

//=> call no #1
//=> call no #4
//=> call no #4
//=> call no #4

With accumulate=true

var debounce = require('debounce-promise')

function squareValues (argTuples) {
  return Promise.all(argTuples.map(args => args[0] * args[0]))
}

var square = debounce(squareValues, 100, {accumulate: true});

[1, 2, 3, 4].forEach(num => {
  return square(num).then(value => {
    console.log(value)
  })
})

//=> 1
//=> 4
//=> 9
//=> 16

Api

debounce(func, [wait=0], [{leading: true|false, accumulate: true|false})

Returns a debounced version of func that delays invoking until after wait milliseconds.

Set leading: true if you want to call func and return its promise immediately.

Set accumulate: true if you want the debounced function to be called with an array of all the arguments received while waiting.

Supports passing a function as the wait parameter, which provides a way to lazily or dynamically define a wait timeout.

Example timeline illustration

function refresh() {
  return fetch('/my/api/something')
}
const debounced = debounce(refresh, 100)

time (ms) ->   0 ---  10  ---  50  ---  100 ---
-----------------------------------------------
debounced()    | --- P(1) --- P(1) --- P(1) ---
refresh()      | --------------------- P(1) ---

const debounced = debounce(refresh, 100, {leading: true})

time (ms) ->   0 ---  10  ---  50  ---  100 ---  110 ---
--------------------------------------------------------
debounced()    | --- P(1) --- P(2) --- P(2) --- P(2) ---
refresh()      | --- P(1) --------------------- P(2) ---

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial