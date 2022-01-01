Debounce a function
$ npm install debounce-fn
import debounceFn from 'debounce-fn';
window.onresize = debounceFn(() => {
// Do something on window resize
}, {wait: 100});
Returns a debounced function that delays calling the
input function until after
wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was called.
It comes with a
.cancel() method to cancel any scheduled
input function calls.
Type:
Function
Function to debounce.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
0
Time in milliseconds to wait until the
input function is called.
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
The maximum time the
input function is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked.
This can be used to limit the number of calls handled in a constant stream. For example, a media player sending updates every few milliseconds but wants to be handled only once a second.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Trigger the function on the leading edge of the
wait interval.
For example, can be useful for preventing accidental double-clicks on a "submit" button from firing a second time.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Trigger the function on the trailing edge of the
wait interval.