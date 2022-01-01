openbase logo
df

debounce-fn

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Debounce a function

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

205K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

debounce-fn

Debounce a function

Install

$ npm install debounce-fn

Usage

import debounceFn from 'debounce-fn';

window.onresize = debounceFn(() => {
    // Do something on window resize
}, {wait: 100});

API

debounceFn(input, options?)

Returns a debounced function that delays calling the input function until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was called.

It comes with a .cancel() method to cancel any scheduled input function calls.

input

Type: Function

Function to debounce.

options

Type: object

wait

Type: number\ Default: 0

Time in milliseconds to wait until the input function is called.

maxWait

Type: number\ Default: Infinity

The maximum time the input function is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked.

This can be used to limit the number of calls handled in a constant stream. For example, a media player sending updates every few milliseconds but wants to be handled only once a second.

before

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Trigger the function on the leading edge of the wait interval.

For example, can be useful for preventing accidental double-clicks on a "submit" button from firing a second time.

after

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Trigger the function on the trailing edge of the wait interval.

