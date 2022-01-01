Debounce a function

Install

npm install debounce-fn

Usage

import debounceFn from 'debounce-fn' ; window .onresize = debounceFn( () => { }, { wait : 100 });

API

Returns a debounced function that delays calling the input function until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was called.

It comes with a .cancel() method to cancel any scheduled input function calls.

input

Type: Function

Function to debounce.

options

Type: object

wait

Type: number \ Default: 0

Time in milliseconds to wait until the input function is called.

maxWait

Type: number \ Default: Infinity

The maximum time the input function is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked.

This can be used to limit the number of calls handled in a constant stream. For example, a media player sending updates every few milliseconds but wants to be handled only once a second.

before

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Trigger the function on the leading edge of the wait interval.

For example, can be useful for preventing accidental double-clicks on a "submit" button from firing a second time.

after

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Trigger the function on the trailing edge of the wait interval.

