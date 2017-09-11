openbase logo
debounce-decorator

by Brian Vaughn
1.0.6 (see all)

Decorator for debouncing class methods

Overview

1.3K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Debounce decorator

Debouncing is a JavaScript pattern commonly used for rate limiting event handlers for keyboard or scroll events. Check out this article by David Walsh for more background information. This library provides a decorator that you can use to debounce class methods.

Installation

Install this component using NPM like so:

npm install debounce-decorator --save-dev

Usage

Debounce class methods like so:

import Debounce from 'debounce-decorator'

class MyComponent {
  constructor() {
    document.addEventListener('keyup', this.onKeyUp)
  }

  @Debounce(250)
  onKeyUp(event) {
    // This code will be debounced by 250ms
  }
}

Debounced functions also define a clear property that can be used to cancel any pending, debounced updates.

import Debounce from 'debounce-decorator'

class MyReactComponent extends Component {
  componentDidMount () {
    // Attach some global event handler to this.onGlobalEvent
  }

  componentWillUnmount () {
    // Remove the global event handler
    // And clear any pending, debounced updates
    this.onGlobalEvent.clear()
  }

  @Debounce()
  onGlobalEvent(event) {
    // This code will be debounced by 500ms (the default amount)
  }
}

You can also decorate plan functions (not class methods) if you'd like.

import { debounce } from 'debounce-decorator'

const debouncedFunction = debounce(
  function normalFunction (value) {
    // ...
  }
)

License

debounce-decorator is available under the MIT License.

