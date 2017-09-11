Debouncing is a JavaScript pattern commonly used for rate limiting event handlers for keyboard or scroll events. Check out this article by David Walsh for more background information. This library provides a decorator that you can use to debounce class methods.
Install this component using NPM like so:
npm install debounce-decorator --save-dev
Debounce class methods like so:
import Debounce from 'debounce-decorator'
class MyComponent {
constructor() {
document.addEventListener('keyup', this.onKeyUp)
}
@Debounce(250)
onKeyUp(event) {
// This code will be debounced by 250ms
}
}
Debounced functions also define a
clear property that can be used to cancel any pending, debounced updates.
import Debounce from 'debounce-decorator'
class MyReactComponent extends Component {
componentDidMount () {
// Attach some global event handler to this.onGlobalEvent
}
componentWillUnmount () {
// Remove the global event handler
// And clear any pending, debounced updates
this.onGlobalEvent.clear()
}
@Debounce()
onGlobalEvent(event) {
// This code will be debounced by 500ms (the default amount)
}
}
You can also decorate plan functions (not class methods) if you'd like.
import { debounce } from 'debounce-decorator'
const debouncedFunction = debounce(
function normalFunction (value) {
// ...
}
)
debounce-decorator is available under the MIT License.