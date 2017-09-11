Debounce decorator

Debouncing is a JavaScript pattern commonly used for rate limiting event handlers for keyboard or scroll events. Check out this article by David Walsh for more background information. This library provides a decorator that you can use to debounce class methods.

Installation

Install this component using NPM like so:

npm install debounce-decorator --save-dev

Usage

Debounce class methods like so:

import Debounce from 'debounce-decorator' class MyComponent { constructor () { document .addEventListener( 'keyup' , this .onKeyUp) } @Debounce( 250 ) onKeyUp(event) { } }

Debounced functions also define a clear property that can be used to cancel any pending, debounced updates.

import Debounce from 'debounce-decorator' class MyReactComponent extends Component { componentDidMount () { } componentWillUnmount () { this .onGlobalEvent.clear() } @Debounce() onGlobalEvent(event) { } }

You can also decorate plan functions (not class methods) if you'd like.

import { debounce } from 'debounce-decorator' const debouncedFunction = debounce( function normalFunction ( value ) { } )

License

debounce-decorator is available under the MIT License.