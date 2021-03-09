openbase logo
debounce

by component
1.2.1

Debounce functions. Useful for implementing behavior that should only happen after a repeated action has completed.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

542

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/5
ggolubic

Easy to Use
Performant

Readme

debounce

Useful for implementing behavior that should only happen after a repeated action has completed.

Installation

$ component install component/debounce

Or in node:

$ npm install debounce

Example

var debounce = require('debounce');
window.onresize = debounce(resize, 200);

function resize(e) {
  console.log('height', window.innerHeight);
  console.log('width', window.innerWidth);
}

To later clear the timer and cancel currently scheduled executions:

window.onresize.clear();

To execute any pending invocations and reset the timer:

window.onresize.flush();

Alternately, if using newer syntax:

import { debounce } from "debounce";

API

debounce(fn, wait, [ immediate || false ])

Creates and returns a new debounced version of the passed function that will postpone its execution until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was invoked.

Pass true for the immediate parameter to cause debounce to trigger the function on the leading edge instead of the trailing edge of the wait interval. Useful in circumstances like preventing accidental double-clicks on a "submit" button from firing a second time.

The debounced function returned has a property 'clear' that is a function that will clear any scheduled future executions of your function.

The debounced function returned has a property 'flush' that is a function that will immediately execute the function if and only if execution is scheduled, and reset the execution timer for subsequent invocations of the debounced function.

License

MIT

Original implementation is from underscore.js which also has an MIT license.

Gabrijel Golubić
1 year ago
Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Very simple and straight to the point implementation. There are other choices out there like throttle-debounce and you can create your own debounce function but it's a nice little utility to have.

