Useful for implementing behavior that should only happen after a repeated action has completed.
$ component install component/debounce
Or in node:
$ npm install debounce
var debounce = require('debounce');
window.onresize = debounce(resize, 200);
function resize(e) {
console.log('height', window.innerHeight);
console.log('width', window.innerWidth);
}
To later clear the timer and cancel currently scheduled executions:
window.onresize.clear();
To execute any pending invocations and reset the timer:
window.onresize.flush();
Alternately, if using newer syntax:
import { debounce } from "debounce";
Creates and returns a new debounced version of the passed function that will postpone its execution until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was invoked.
Pass
true for the
immediate parameter to cause debounce to trigger
the function on the leading edge instead of the trailing edge of the wait
interval. Useful in circumstances like preventing accidental double-clicks
on a "submit" button from firing a second time.
The debounced function returned has a property 'clear' that is a function that will clear any scheduled future executions of your function.
The debounced function returned has a property 'flush' that is a function that will immediately execute the function if and only if execution is scheduled, and reset the execution timer for subsequent invocations of the debounced function.
MIT
Original implementation is from
underscore.js
which also has an MIT license.
Very simple and straight to the point implementation. There are other choices out there like throttle-debounce and you can create your own debounce function but it's a nice little utility to have.