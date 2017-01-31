deadunit
A dead-simple nesting unit testing module for testing in node.js and the browser! This repository provides default visual representations for the output of deadunit-core, as well as a formatter that can be used to easily create custom test visualizations.
var Unit = require('deadunit')
var test = Unit.test('some test name', function(t) {
this.count(5) // expect all 5 `ok` assertions
var obj = {x:5, y: 'noty?'}
this.ok(obj.x === 5)
this.ok(obj.y === 'y')
this.test('nested test', function(t) {
this.ok(obj.go() > 4)
})
try {
throw new Error("oops") // exceptions
} catch(e) {
this.eq(e.message, 'oops') // expect the exception
}
setTimeout(function(result) { // do something asynchronous
t.ok(result === 'good')
}, 10)
})
test.writeConsole() // writes colorful output!
test.html() // returns pretty html!
test.writeHtml(document.body) // writes pretty html to the current page (if you're testing in a browser)!
npm install deadunit
var Unit = require('deadunit')
var Unit = require('deadunit/deadunit.browser')
require(['node_modules/browserPackage/deadunit.browser.gen.umd'], function(Unit) {
<script src="/node_modules/deadunit/browserPackage/deadunit.browser.gen.umd.js"></script>
<script>
var Unit = deadunit
</script>
Unit.test([<name>, ]<testFunction>) - runs a suite of unit tests. Returns an ExtendedUnitTest object.
<name> - (optional) names the test
<testFunction> - a function that contains the asserts and sub-tests to be run. Both its only parameter and its bound
this is given the same
UnitTester object.
Unit.format(<unitTest>, <printOnTheFly>, <printLateEvents>, <format>) - creates custom formatted output for test results according to the passed in
<format>.
<unitTest> is a
UnitTest (or
ExtendedUnitTest) object
<printOnTheFly> - if true, events will be printed to the console as they come in
<printLateEvents> - (optional - default true) if true, a warning will be printed when events come in after the results have been written.
<format> - an object containing functions that format the various types of results. Each formater function should return a
String.
format.assert(result, testName)
result is a deadunit-core assert result object
testName is the name of the test the assert is under
format.exception(exception)
exception is an exception object (could be any object that was thrown)
format.group(name, totalDuration, totalSynchronousDuration, testCaseSuccesses, testCaseFailures,
assertSuccesses, assertFailures, exceptions, results, exceptionResults, nestingLevel)
name is the test group name
totalDuration - the total duration the test took from start to the last test-action
testCaseSuccesses - the number of successful asserts (the
ok method) and groups in this test group. Does not count asserts and test-groups inside subtest groups
testCaseFailures - the number of failed asserts and groups in this test group. Does not count asserts and test-groups inside subtest groups
assertSuccesses - the number of successful asserts in this test group and all subgroups.
assertFailures - the number of failed asserts in this test group and all subgroups.
exceptions - the number of exceptions in this test group and all subgroups.
results - an array of already-formatted test results.
exceptionResults - an array of already-formatted exceptions.
nestingLevel is what level of test group this is. The top-level test is at level 0.
format.log(values)
values is an array of logged values
For documentation on how to write unit tests using the following methods, see deadunit-core.
this.ok(<success>, [<actualValue>, [expectedValue]])
this.ok(<actualValue>, <expectedValue>)
this.count(<number>)
this.test([<name>, ]<testFunction>)
this.log(<value>, <value2>, ...)
this.timeout(<milliseconds>)
this.before(<function>)
this.after(<function>)
this.error(<function>)
this.sourcemap(<enable>)
This object extends UnitTest from deadunit-core. Also has the following methods:
test.writeConsole(<hangingTimeout>) - writes colorized text output to the console. Returns a future that resolves when the console writing is complete.
<hangingTimeout> (optional - default 100) is the number of milliseconds to wait for the script to exit after the results have been written. If the script hasn't exited in that amount of time, a warning will be written. If zero, no warning happens. This only applies to node.js. See below for screenshots.
test.writeHtml(<domElement>) - writes test output to the dom element who's reference was passed to writeHtml. Returns a future that resolves when the console writing is complete. See below for screenshots.
test.string(<colorize>) - returns a future that resolves to a string containing formatted test results.
<colorize> (default false) should only be set to true if it will be printed to a command-line console. See below for screenshots.
test.html(<printLateEvents>) - returns a string containing html-formatted test results. See below for screenshots.
<printLateEvents> - (optional - default true) if true, a warning will be printed when events come in after the results have been written.
test.results() - see deadunit-core. When called from deadunit, doesn't print a warning for late events, use the
events method if you need to detect that.
Passing tests are closed and failling tests are open by default. Clicking on the bars toggles sections open or closed.
Javascript (and node.js especially) has a lot of asynchronous parts. Deadunit allows your tests to run asychronously/concurrently, but you have to manage that concurrency.
I recommend that you use either:
fibers/futures,
On browsers, since there is nothing as nice as node.js Domains, the
window.onerror handler is used. The
onerror handler has many limitations, one of which is that it doesn't currently return an exception object with a stacktrace. If you want to see a more detailed stacktrace for these kinds of errors, check your browser's console (ahem, if you have one - I'm looking at you older versions of IE) because deadunit will not be able to capture and display a stacktrace in its normal output. One goal for most any code is to have 0 unhandled asyncronous exceptions.
This needs more testing! Please help by testing and reporting bugs in other browsers or browser versions!
for writeHtml, make unfinished tests gray (only change to red if they are for sure failures)
Make it so that when run without a server, it emits a small note that explains that you can't get source files with the file:// protocol
Add tap output http://testanything.org/
Add karma integration
Test deadunit on more browsers and browser versions
add the ability to stream test results to a browser
Also see the todos for deadunit-core
fibers/futures can cause deadunit to fail to catch errors thrown from a fiber, which can lead to the process to crash prematurely (before printing test results). See https://github.com/laverdet/node-fibers/issues/172
Anything helps:
How to submit pull requests:
npm install at its root
node build.js to build the browser packages (browserPackage/deadunitCore.browser.gen.umd.js and test/deadunitTests.browser.umd.js) before running the browser tests
node testServer and open http://localhost:8000/ in browsers
colors that supports a safe mode (where it doesn't modify the String prototype). Modifying builtins is dangerous.
test.writeConsole prints out the test
test.results
test.writeConsole and
test.html only return when the test is done (or times out)
test.writeConsole outputs test results as they happen in addition to outputting the final output
test.toString
test.string and
test.html now return futures
Released under the MIT license: http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT