Simple util to find deadcode and unused files in any JavaScript project (ES5, ES6, React, Vue, ...).
Install deadfile cli with the following command:
npm
$ npm install -g deadfile
yarn
$ yarn global add deadfile
npx
$ npx deadfile <file>
simple:
deadfile ./src/index.js
multiple entry:
deadfile ./src/index.js ./src/entry2.js
with custom directory:
deadfile ./src/index.js --dir /path/to/other/folder
with exclude:
deadfile ./src/index.js --exclude tests utils/webpack
All major ES Module imports are supported (including dynamic import):
Also the following export (aggregation) syntaxes are also supported:
You can use
deadfile for any JavaScript project, and go crazy with you code, use the latest features and it still works. Here are some examples:
deadfile look for import declarations and calls of the
require function. As a result, if you assign
require to another var and use it to load a dependency, it will not handle it.
deadfile are considered as entries (yes, deadfile supports multiple entries)
deadfile ./src/index.js ./src/entry2.js
deadfile <file> --dir /path/to/other/folder
Paths or files to exclude from search. It supports any valid RegExp expression to exclude:
deadfile <file> --exclude ^(\w)png$
deadfile <file> --exclude webpack utils docs
---output: used to write report results in
.json file
You can specify the file to write, a json file including file lists:
deadfile <file> --output report.json