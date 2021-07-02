openbase logo
deadfile

by Moji Izadmehr
1.2.2 (see all)

Simple util to find unused files in any JavaScript project (ES5, ES6, React, Vue, ...)

Overview

Categories

Readme

deadfile

Simple util to find deadcode and unused files in any JavaScript project (ES5, ES6, React, Vue, ...).

  • Easy to use
  • Out of box support for ES5, ES6, React, Vue, ESM, CommonJs.
  • Error tolerant: deadfile uses loose parsing of your code, so if there are errors in your code, it still works. Even if you use some random babel config, it will parse your code and find imports.
  • Syntax support: it supports import/require and even dynamic import.
  • Shows you a warning for the node_modules you import, but do not appearin your package.json

deadfile result deadfile result

Installation

Install deadfile cli with the following command:

npm

$ npm install -g deadfile

yarn

$ yarn global add deadfile

npx

$ npx deadfile <file>

Usage and Examples

simple: 

deadfile ./src/index.js

multiple entry: 

deadfile ./src/index.js ./src/entry2.js

with custom directory: 

deadfile ./src/index.js --dir /path/to/other/folder

with exclude: 

deadfile ./src/index.js --exclude tests  utils/webpack

What it does

Supported Syntaxes

All major ES Module imports are supported (including dynamic import): Import Syntax

Also the following export (aggregation) syntaxes are also supported: Export Aggregation Syntax

Development Environment

You can use deadfile for any JavaScript project, and go crazy with you code, use the latest features and it still works. Here are some examples:

JSX

React Example

Vue

Vue Example

Reassigned requires

deadfile look for import declarations and calls of the require function. As a result, if you assign require to another var and use it to load a dependency, it will not handle it.

Options

  • entry: all arguments directly after deadfile are considered as entries (yes, deadfile supports multiple entries) 
deadfile ./src/index.js ./src/entry2.js
  • --dir: set search in another folder:
deadfile <file> --dir /path/to/other/folder
  • --exclude: list of paths to ignore:

Paths or files to exclude from search. It supports any valid RegExp expression to exclude:

deadfile <file> --exclude ^(\w)png$
deadfile <file> --exclude webpack utils docs

---output: used to write report results in .json file

You can specify the file to write, a json file including file lists:

deadfile <file> --output report.json

Todo

  • handle reassigned require
  • look for dead declarations too
  • Add support AMD
  • be able to include/exclude paths/extentions based on relPath/regex
  • allow file extensions for parsing, should default to (.js/.jsx/.ts/.tsx/.vue)
  • Add SASS import

