deadfile

Simple util to find deadcode and unused files in any JavaScript project (ES5, ES6, React, Vue, ...).

Easy to use

Out of box support for ES5, ES6, React, Vue, ESM, CommonJs.

Error tolerant: deadfile uses loose parsing of your code, so if there are errors in your code, it still works. Even if you use some random babel config, it will parse your code and find imports.

deadfile uses loose parsing of your code, so if there are errors in your code, it still works. Even if you use some random babel config, it will parse your code and find imports. Syntax support: it supports import/require and even dynamic import.

it supports import/require and even dynamic import. Shows you a warning for the node_modules you import, but do not appearin your package.json

Installation

Install deadfile cli with the following command:

npm

$ npm install -g deadfile

yarn

$ yarn global add deadfile

npx

$ npx deadfile <file>

Usage and Examples

simple:

deadfile ./src/index.js

multiple entry:

deadfile ./src/index.js ./src/entry2.js

with custom directory:

deadfile ./src/index.js --dir /path/to/other/folder

with exclude:

deadfile ./src/index.js --exclude tests utils/webpack

What it does

Supported Syntaxes

All major ES Module imports are supported (including dynamic import):

Also the following export (aggregation) syntaxes are also supported:

Development Environment

You can use deadfile for any JavaScript project, and go crazy with you code, use the latest features and it still works. Here are some examples:

JSX

Vue

Reassigned requires

deadfile look for import declarations and calls of the require function. As a result, if you assign require to another var and use it to load a dependency, it will not handle it.

Options

entry: all arguments directly after deadfile are considered as entries (yes, deadfile supports multiple entries)

deadfile ./src/index.js ./src/entry2.js

--dir: set search in another folder:

deadfile <file> --dir /path/to/other/folder

--exclude: list of paths to ignore:

Paths or files to exclude from search. It supports any valid RegExp expression to exclude:

deadfile <file> --exclude ^(\w)png$ deadfile <file> --exclude webpack utils docs

---output: used to write report results in .json file

You can specify the file to write, a json file including file lists:

deadfile <file> --output report.json

Todo