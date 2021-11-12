JavaScript Deobfuscator and Unpacker
The Unreadable option is disabled by default, because it uses data from JS Nice. This cannot be done with JavaScript. You need to install UserScript de4js_helper.user.js to enable it.
Install one of the following links:
* de4js helper doesn't work offline.
Preview de4js in your web browser at http://localhost:4000/de4js/
docker exec -it de4js_app bash
bundle exec jekyll build
git clone https://github.com/lelinhtinh/de4js.git
cd de4js
If you don't have Ruby installed, install Ruby 2.1.0 or higher.
Fix missing libraries on Ubuntu:
sudo apt install ruby-dev zlib1g-dev
Install Bundler:
gem install bundler
Install Jekyll and other dependencies from the GitHub Pages gem:
bundle install
Fix EventMachine C extension not loading on Windows 10:
gem uninstall eventmachine
gem install eventmachine --platform ruby
Install Workbox CLI:
npm install workbox-cli --global
npm start
Or, with livereload:
npm run watch
npm run build
* Obfuscator.IO is always up to date. The automatic deobfuscation tools (including this project) will usually not match its latest version. But that doesn't mean it's a safe tool to secure your source code.
de4js was a great deobfuscator. I used to be apart of a small friend group that decompiled and deobfuscated nodejs bundles with viruses. Unfortunately, the group has pretty much fell apart because the de4js was archived on GitHub, and we haven't been able to find many other good, maintained deobfuscators (To be fair, most of the viruses we found had obfuscator.io code, which in all is hard to deobfuscate). I haven't seen anything from the author on why they archived it. TL;DR was good for its time.