de4

de4js

by Thành Thân Thiện
1.11.4

JavaScript Deobfuscator and Unpacker

Readme

de4js

Logo

JavaScript Deobfuscator and Unpacker

Helper

The Unreadable option is disabled by default, because it uses data from JS Nice. This cannot be done with JavaScript. You need to install UserScript de4js_helper.user.js to enable it.

Install one of the following links:

* de4js helper doesn't work offline.

Features

Running with Docker

Preview de4js in your web browser at http://localhost:4000/de4js/

Attach Shell

docker exec -it de4js_app bash
bundle exec jekyll build

Local Development

Install

git clone https://github.com/lelinhtinh/de4js.git
cd de4js

If you don't have Ruby installed, install Ruby 2.1.0 or higher.

Fix missing libraries on Ubuntu:

sudo apt install ruby-dev zlib1g-dev

Install Bundler:

gem install bundler

Install Jekyll and other dependencies from the GitHub Pages gem:

bundle install

Fix EventMachine C extension not loading on Windows 10:

gem uninstall eventmachine
gem install eventmachine --platform ruby

Install Workbox CLI:

npm install workbox-cli --global

Start serve

npm start

Or, with livereload:

npm run watch

Preview de4js in your web browser at http://localhost:4000/de4js/

Build

npm run build

License

MIT License © lelinhtinh

Credits

Active Contributors

Open Source Contributors

Resources

  • IlluminateJS: A static JavaScript deobfuscator.
  • JStillery: Advanced JavaScript Deobfuscation via Partial Evaluation.
  • Akamai Deobfuscator: A tool to help you deobfuscate Akamai scripts.
  • Nice2Predict: Learning framework for program property prediction.
  • Javascript deobfuscation AMA: General questions about deobfuscating JavaScript.
  • Deobfuscator IO: A (incomplete) deobfuscator for scripts obfuscated with obfuscator.io (Archived).
  • JavaScript Deobfuscator: Deobfuscation tool for obfuscated JavaScript using obfuscator.io.
  • Prepack: A JavaScript bundle optimizer.
  • JS Deobfuscate: JavaScript deobfuscate for JSjiami, Sojson, ...
  • JSDec: Online JavaScript decoder. Supported sojson v4/Premium/v5 and more (No longer update).
  • Synchrony: Kavascript-obfuscator cleaner & deobfuscator.

* Obfuscator.IO is always up to date. The automatic deobfuscation tools (including this project) will usually not match its latest version. But that doesn't mean it's a safe tool to secure your source code.

Flleeppyy California, United States 13 days ago
I make music, code stuff, and exist.
13 days ago
Abandoned
Easy to Use

de4js was a great deobfuscator. I used to be apart of a small friend group that decompiled and deobfuscated nodejs bundles with viruses. Unfortunately, the group has pretty much fell apart because the de4js was archived on GitHub, and we haven't been able to find many other good, maintained deobfuscators (To be fair, most of the viruses we found had obfuscator.io code, which in all is hard to deobfuscate). I haven't seen anything from the author on why they archived it. TL;DR was good for its time.

0
Logesh R Chennai 5 months ago
WEB DEVELOPER
5 months ago
Zxce3 10 months ago
I'm just noob
10 months ago

