Helper

The Unreadable option is disabled by default, because it uses data from JS Nice. This cannot be done with JavaScript. You need to install UserScript de4js_helper.user.js to enable it.

Install one of the following links:

* de4js helper doesn't work offline.

Features

Running with Docker

Preview de4js in your web browser at http://localhost:4000/de4js/

Attach Shell

docker exec -it de4js_app bash bundle exec jekyll build

Local Development

Install

git clone https://github.com/lelinhtinh/de4js.git cd de4js

If you don't have Ruby installed, install Ruby 2.1.0 or higher.

Fix missing libraries on Ubuntu:

sudo apt install ruby-dev zlib1g-dev

Install Bundler:

gem install bundler

Install Jekyll and other dependencies from the GitHub Pages gem:

bundle install

Fix EventMachine C extension not loading on Windows 10:

gem uninstall eventmachine gem install eventmachine --platform ruby

Install Workbox CLI:

npm install workbox-cli --global

Start serve

npm start

Or, with livereload:

npm run watch

Preview de4js in your web browser at http://localhost:4000/de4js/

Build

npm run build

License

MIT License © lelinhtinh

Credits

Active Contributors

Open Source Contributors

Resources

Icons made by Eucalyp from Flaticon.

