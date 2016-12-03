Node DDP Client

A callback style DDP (Meteor's Distributed Data Protocol) node client, originally based alansikora's node-js_ddp-client and Meteor's python client. Uses a more callback style approach.

The client implements version 1 of DDP, as well as fallbacks to pre1 and pre2.

Installation

npm install ddp

Authentication

Built-in authentication support was removed in ddp 0.7.0 due to changes in Meteor version 0.8.2.

DDP Authentication is now implemented by vsivsi/ddp-login.

A quick and dirty (but insecure) alternative is to use plain-text logins via a method call:

ddpclient.call( "login" , [ { user : { email : "user@domain.com" }, password : "password" } ], function ( err, result ) { ... }); ddpclient.call( "login" , [ { user : { username : "username" }, password : "password" } ], function ( err, result ) { ... });

Example

Please see the example in examples/example.js . Or here for reference:

var DDPClient = require ( "ddp" ); var ddpclient = new DDPClient({ host : "localhost" , port : 3000 , ssl : false , autoReconnect : true , autoReconnectTimer : 500 , maintainCollections : true , ddpVersion : '1' , useSockJs : true , url : 'wss://example.com/websocket' }); ddpclient.connect( function ( error, wasReconnect ) { if (error) { console .log( 'DDP connection error!' ); return ; } if (wasReconnect) { console .log( 'Reestablishment of a connection.' ); } console .log( 'connected!' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { ddpclient.call( 'deletePosts' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'called function, result: ' + result); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'updated' ); console .log(ddpclient.collections.posts); } ); }, 3000 ); var Random = require ( "ddp-random" ), random = Random.createWithSeeds( "randomSeed" ); ddpclient.callWithRandomSeed( 'createPost' , [{ _id : random.id(), body : "asdf" }], "randomSeed" , function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'called function, result: ' + result); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'updated' ); console .log(ddpclient.collections.posts); } ); ddpclient.subscribe( 'posts' , [], function ( ) { console .log( 'posts complete:' ); console .log(ddpclient.collections.posts); } ); var observer = ddpclient.observe( "posts" ); observer.added = function ( id ) { console .log( "[ADDED] to " + observer.name + ": " + id); }; observer.changed = function ( id, oldFields, clearedFields, newFields ) { console .log( "[CHANGED] in " + observer.name + ": " + id); console .log( "[CHANGED] old field values: " , oldFields); console .log( "[CHANGED] cleared fields: " , clearedFields); console .log( "[CHANGED] new fields: " , newFields); }; observer.removed = function ( id, oldValue ) { console .log( "[REMOVED] in " + observer.name + ": " + id); console .log( "[REMOVED] previous value: " , oldValue); }; setTimeout( function ( ) { observer.stop() }, 6000 ); }); ddpclient.on( 'message' , function ( msg ) { console .log( "ddp message: " + msg); }); ddpclient.close(); ddpclient.on( 'socket-close' , function ( code, message ) { console .log( "Close: %s %s" , code, message); }); ddpclient.on( 'socket-error' , function ( error ) { console .log( "Error: %j" , error); }); var oid = new ddpclient.EJSON.ObjectID();

SockJS Mode

By using the useSockJs option like below, DDP connection will use SockJs protocol to establish the WebSocket connection.

var ddpClient = new DDPClient({ useSockJs : true });

Meteor server uses SockJs to implement it's DDP server. With this mode, we can get the benefits provided by meteorhacks:cluster. Some of those are load balancing and service discovery.

For load balancing you don't need to anything.

For service discovery, just use the path option to identify the service you are referring to.

With this mode, path option has a special meaning. So, thing twice before using path option when you are using this option.

Unimplemented Features

The node DDP client does not implement ordered collections, something that while in the DDP spec has not been implemented in Meteor yet.

Thanks

Many thanks to Alan Sikora for the ddp-client which formed the inspiration for this code.

Contributions: