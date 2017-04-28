I cannot provide any support or guidance beyond this README. If this code helps you that's great but I have no plans to develop Nestable beyond this demo (it's not a final product and has limited functionality). I cannot reply to any requests for help.
Nestable is an experimental example and not under active development. If it suits your requirements feel free to expand upon it!
Write your nested HTML lists like so:
<div class="dd">
<ol class="dd-list">
<li class="dd-item" data-id="1">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 1</div>
</li>
<li class="dd-item" data-id="2">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 2</div>
</li>
<li class="dd-item" data-id="3">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 3</div>
<ol class="dd-list">
<li class="dd-item" data-id="4">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 4</div>
</li>
<li class="dd-item" data-id="5">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 5</div>
</li>
</ol>
</li>
</ol>
</div>
Then activate with jQuery like so:
$('.dd').nestable({ /* config options */ });
The
change event is fired when items are reordered.
$('.dd').on('change', function() {
/* on change event */
});
You can get a serialised object with all
data-* attributes for each item.
$('.dd').nestable('serialize');
The serialised JSON for the example above would be:
[{"id":1},{"id":2},{"id":3,"children":[{"id":4},{"id":5}]}]
You can change the follow options:
maxDepth number of levels an item can be nested (default
5)
group group ID to allow dragging between lists (default
0)
These advanced config options are also available:
listNodeName The HTML element to create for lists (default
'ol')
itemNodeName The HTML element to create for list items (default
'li')
rootClass The class of the root element
.nestable() was used on (default
'dd')
listClass The class of all list elements (default
'dd-list')
itemClass The class of all list item elements (default
'dd-item')
dragClass The class applied to the list element that is being dragged (default
'dd-dragel')
handleClass The class of the content element inside each list item (default
'dd-handle')
collapsedClass The class applied to lists that have been collapsed (default
'dd-collapsed')
placeClass The class of the placeholder element (default
'dd-placeholder')
emptyClass The class used for empty list placeholder elements (default
'dd-empty')
expandBtnHTML The HTML text used to generate a list item expand button (default
'<button data-action="expand">Expand></button>')
collapseBtnHTML The HTML text used to generate a list item collapse button (default
'<button data-action="collapse">Collapse</button>')
Inspect the Nestable Demo for guidance.
maxDepth option (default to 5)
listClass and
itemClass.
group option to enabled the above.
Author: David Bushell http://dbushell.com @dbushell
Copyright © 2012 David Bushell | BSD & MIT license