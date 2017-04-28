Nestable

PLEASE NOTE

I cannot provide any support or guidance beyond this README. If this code helps you that's great but I have no plans to develop Nestable beyond this demo (it's not a final product and has limited functionality). I cannot reply to any requests for help.

Drag & drop hierarchical list with mouse and touch compatibility (jQuery / Zepto plugin)

Nestable is an experimental example and not under active development. If it suits your requirements feel free to expand upon it!

Usage

Write your nested HTML lists like so:

<div class = "dd" > < ol class = "dd-list" > < li class = "dd-item" data-id = "1" > < div class = "dd-handle" > Item 1 </ div > </ li > < li class = "dd-item" data-id = "2" > < div class = "dd-handle" > Item 2 </ div > </ li > < li class = "dd-item" data-id = "3" > < div class = "dd-handle" > Item 3 </ div > < ol class = "dd-list" > < li class = "dd-item" data-id = "4" > < div class = "dd-handle" > Item 4 </ div > </ li > < li class = "dd-item" data-id = "5" > < div class = "dd-handle" > Item 5 </ div > </ li > </ ol > </ li > </ ol > </ div >

Then activate with jQuery like so:

$( '.dd' ).nestable({ });

Events

The change event is fired when items are reordered.

$( '.dd' ).on( 'change' , function ( ) { });

Methods

You can get a serialised object with all data-* attributes for each item.

$( '.dd' ).nestable( 'serialize' );

The serialised JSON for the example above would be:

[{ "id" : 1 },{ "id" : 2 },{ "id" : 3 , "children" :[{ "id" : 4 },{ "id" : 5 }]}]

Configuration

You can change the follow options:

maxDepth number of levels an item can be nested (default 5 )

number of levels an item can be nested (default ) group group ID to allow dragging between lists (default 0 )

These advanced config options are also available:

listNodeName The HTML element to create for lists (default 'ol' )

The HTML element to create for lists (default ) itemNodeName The HTML element to create for list items (default 'li' )

The HTML element to create for list items (default ) rootClass The class of the root element .nestable() was used on (default 'dd' )

The class of the root element was used on (default ) listClass The class of all list elements (default 'dd-list' )

The class of all list elements (default ) itemClass The class of all list item elements (default 'dd-item' )

The class of all list item elements (default ) dragClass The class applied to the list element that is being dragged (default 'dd-dragel' )

The class applied to the list element that is being dragged (default ) handleClass The class of the content element inside each list item (default 'dd-handle' )

The class of the content element inside each list item (default ) collapsedClass The class applied to lists that have been collapsed (default 'dd-collapsed' )

The class applied to lists that have been collapsed (default ) placeClass The class of the placeholder element (default 'dd-placeholder' )

The class of the placeholder element (default ) emptyClass The class used for empty list placeholder elements (default 'dd-empty' )

The class used for empty list placeholder elements (default ) expandBtnHTML The HTML text used to generate a list item expand button (default '<button data-action="expand">Expand></button>' )

The HTML text used to generate a list item expand button (default ) collapseBtnHTML The HTML text used to generate a list item collapse button (default '<button data-action="collapse">Collapse</button>' )

Inspect the Nestable Demo for guidance.

Change Log

15th October 2012

Merge for Zepto.js support

Merge fix for remove/detach items

27th June 2012

Added maxDepth option (default to 5)

option (default to 5) Added empty placeholder

Updated CSS class structure with options for listClass and itemClass .

and . Fixed to allow drag and drop between multiple Nestable instances (off by default).

Added group option to enabled the above.

Author: David Bushell http://dbushell.com @dbushell

Copyright © 2012 David Bushell | BSD & MIT license