openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ddm

ddms

by Unbug Lee
0.2.4 (see all)

Data Drive Management System

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM

Data Drive Management System

DDMS is a simple express app. It provides an easy way to create complex forms, so you can do logical in your web pages.

Install dependencies

Make sure you have mongodb,and with Node.js installed, run these commands from the root of the project.

npm install -g bower
npm install
cd public
bower install

Start the app

npm start

Go to http://localhost:3003 and login with name : admin@admin.com and password : adminadmin;Access APIs with http://localhost:3004

Stop the app

sudo lsof -P | grep ':3003' | awk '{print $2}' | xargs kill -9
sudo lsof -P | grep ':3004' | awk '{print $2}' | xargs kill -9

Environment variables

For upload images,DDMS only save image's link,it does not provide upload image to it's own server,use other server to upload images.

//upload: the server api to upload image
process.env.DDMS_IMAGE_UPLOAD
//server: the server api to access image
process.env.DDMS_IMAGE_SERVER

Screenshots

logs forms formdatas images docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial