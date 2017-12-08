Data Drive Management System

DDMS is a simple express app. It provides an easy way to create complex forms, so you can do logical in your web pages.

Install dependencies

Make sure you have mongodb,and with Node.js installed, run these commands from the root of the project.

npm install -g bower npm install cd public bower install

Start the app

npm start

Go to http://localhost:3003 and login with name : admin@admin.com and password : adminadmin ;Access APIs with http://localhost:3004

Stop the app

sudo lsof -P | grep ':3003' | awk '{print $2}' | xargs kill -9 sudo lsof -P | grep ':3004' | awk '{print $2}' | xargs kill -9

Environment variables

For upload images,DDMS only save image's link,it does not provide upload image to it's own server,use other server to upload images.

process.env.DDMS_IMAGE_UPLOAD process.env.DDMS_IMAGE_SERVER

Screenshots