DDMS is a simple express app. It provides an easy way to create complex forms, so you can do logical in your web pages.
Make sure you have mongodb,and with
Node.js installed, run these commands from the root of the project.
npm install -g bower
npm install
cd public
bower install
npm start
Go to
http://localhost:3003 and login with
name : admin@admin.com and
password : adminadmin;Access APIs with
http://localhost:3004
sudo lsof -P | grep ':3003' | awk '{print $2}' | xargs kill -9
sudo lsof -P | grep ':3004' | awk '{print $2}' | xargs kill -9
For upload images,DDMS only save image's link,it does not provide upload image to it's own server,use other server to upload images.
//upload: the server api to upload image
process.env.DDMS_IMAGE_UPLOAD
//server: the server api to access image
process.env.DDMS_IMAGE_SERVER