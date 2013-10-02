openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ddg

ddg

by Jared Wright
0.0.3 (see all)

Node.js wrapper for the DuckDuckGo Instant Answers API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-ddg

Node.js wrapper for DuckDuckGo's Instant Answers API.

Install

$ npm install ddg

It's that simple.

Usage

ddg = require('ddg');

ddg.query("duckduckgo", function(err, data){
    console.log(data) // logs a dictionary with all return fields
});

See the instant answers API docs for more information on the return fields https://api.duckduckgo.com/api

Custom options

ddg = require('ddg');

options = {
        "useragent": "My duckduckgo app",
        "no_redirects": "1",
        "no_html": "0",
}

ddg.query('duckduckgo', options, function(err, data){
    console.log(data)
});

List of all options

  • useragent
  • format (json or xml)
  • pretty (default: 1)
  • no_html (default: 0)
  • skip_disambig (default: 0)
  • no_redirects (default: 1)

Getting query AbstractText

Here I'm making a query for 'bioshock' and loging the AbstractText taken from Wikipedia.

ddg = require('ddg');

ddg.query('bioshock', options, function(err, data){
    console.log(data.AbstractText)
});

Output:

BioShock is a first-person shooter video game developed by Irrational Games (at the time, named 2K Boston), and published by 2K Games.

Generating information from results (url,text)

With Instant Answers API + node-ddg it becomes quite simple to get duckduckgo data.

ddg = require('ddg')

ddg.query('bioshock', function(err, data){
    results = data.RelatedTopics; //related topics is a list of 'related answers'
    for (i=0;i<results.length;i++) {
        console.log(''+results[i].FirstURL)
        console.log('-- '+results[i].Text)
        console.log('\n')
    }
});

Output:

http://duckduckgo.com/BioShock_(series)
-- BioShock (series) - BioShock is a first-person shooter video game series 
developed by Irrational Games—the first under the name 2K Boston/2K Australia—and 
designed by Ken Levine.


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_set_in_the_1960s
-- Video games set in the 1960s


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Art_Deco_games
-- Art Deco games


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_using_Havok
-- Video games using Havok


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Alternate_history_video_games
-- Alternate history video games


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Dystopian_fiction
-- Dystopian fiction


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_developed_in_Australia
-- Video games developed in Australia


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Games_for_Windows_certified_games
-- Games for Windows certified games


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Unreal_Engine_games
-- Unreal Engine games


http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_developed_in_Canada
-- Video games developed in Canada

Now you can get and manipulate data from the API in a clean and asynchronous fashion.

Access fields directly

If you want to get one specific field and nothing else, you can use the field you want as a method and run it as seen below.

ddg = require('ddg');

ddg.Definition('lion', function(err, data){
    console.log(data)
});

Output:

 lion definition: a large heavily built social cat ('''Panthera leo''') of open or
 rocky areas chiefly of sub-Saharan Africa though once widely distributed 
 throughout Africa and southern Asia that has a tawny body with a tufted tail and
  a shaggy blackish or dark brown mane in the male.

Here's a list of all Instant Answer API root fields (supported)

  • Abstract
  • AbstractText
  • AbstractSource
  • AbstractURL
  • Image
  • Heading
  • Answer
  • AnswerType
  • Definition (used in example above)
  • DefinitionSource
  • DefinitionURL
  • RelatedTopics
  • Results
  • Type
  • Redirect

Contact

Github - jawerty

Twitter - @jawerty

Email - jawerty210@gmail.com

Website - http://jawerty.github.io

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE--see file /LICENSE

This project has no offiliation with the company DuckDuckGo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial