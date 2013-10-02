Node.js wrapper for DuckDuckGo's Instant Answers API.

Install

npm install ddg

It's that simple.

Usage

ddg = require ( 'ddg' ); ddg.query( "duckduckgo" , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data) });

See the instant answers API docs for more information on the return fields https://api.duckduckgo.com/api

Custom options

ddg = require ( 'ddg' ); options = { "useragent" : "My duckduckgo app" , "no_redirects" : "1" , "no_html" : "0" , } ddg.query( 'duckduckgo' , options, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data) });

List of all options

useragent

format (json or xml)

pretty (default: 1)

no_html (default: 0)

skip_disambig (default: 0)

no_redirects (default: 1)

Getting query AbstractText

Here I'm making a query for 'bioshock' and loging the AbstractText taken from Wikipedia.

ddg = require ( 'ddg' ); ddg.query( 'bioshock' , options, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data.AbstractText) });

Output:

BioShock is a first-person shooter video game developed by Irrational Games (at the time , named 2 K Boston), and published by 2 K Games.

Generating information from results (url,text)

With Instant Answers API + node-ddg it becomes quite simple to get duckduckgo data.

ddg = require ( 'ddg' ) ddg.query( 'bioshock' , function ( err, data ) { results = data.RelatedTopics; for (i= 0 ;i<results.length;i++) { console .log( '' +results[i].FirstURL) console .log( '-- ' +results[i].Text) console .log( '

' ) } });

Output:

http : -- BioShock (series) - BioShock is a first-person shooter video game series developed by Irrational Games—the first under the name 2 K Boston/ 2 K Australia—and designed by Ken Levine. http : -- Video games set in the 1960s http : -- Art Deco games http : -- Video games using Havok http : -- Alternate history video games http : -- Dystopian fiction http : -- Video games developed in Australia http : -- Games for Windows certified games http : -- Unreal Engine games http : -- Video games developed in Canada

Now you can get and manipulate data from the API in a clean and asynchronous fashion.

Access fields directly

If you want to get one specific field and nothing else, you can use the field you want as a method and run it as seen below.

ddg = require ( 'ddg' ); ddg.Definition( 'lion' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data) });

Output:

lion definition: a large heavily built social cat ( '''Panthera leo''' ) of open or rocky areas chiefly of sub-Saharan Africa though once widely distributed throughout Africa and southern Asia that has a tawny body with a tufted tail and a shaggy blackish or dark brown mane in the male.

Here's a list of all Instant Answer API root fields (supported)

Abstract

AbstractText

AbstractSource

AbstractURL

Image

Heading

Answer

AnswerType

Definition ( used in example above )

) DefinitionSource

DefinitionURL

RelatedTopics

Results

Type

Redirect

