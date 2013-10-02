Node.js wrapper for DuckDuckGo's Instant Answers API.
$ npm install ddg
It's that simple.
ddg = require('ddg');
ddg.query("duckduckgo", function(err, data){
console.log(data) // logs a dictionary with all return fields
});
See the instant answers API docs for more information on the return fields https://api.duckduckgo.com/api
ddg = require('ddg');
options = {
"useragent": "My duckduckgo app",
"no_redirects": "1",
"no_html": "0",
}
ddg.query('duckduckgo', options, function(err, data){
console.log(data)
});
List of all options
Here I'm making a query for 'bioshock' and loging the AbstractText taken from Wikipedia.
ddg = require('ddg');
ddg.query('bioshock', options, function(err, data){
console.log(data.AbstractText)
});
Output:
BioShock is a first-person shooter video game developed by Irrational Games (at the time, named 2K Boston), and published by 2K Games.
With Instant Answers API + node-ddg it becomes quite simple to get duckduckgo data.
ddg = require('ddg')
ddg.query('bioshock', function(err, data){
results = data.RelatedTopics; //related topics is a list of 'related answers'
for (i=0;i<results.length;i++) {
console.log(''+results[i].FirstURL)
console.log('-- '+results[i].Text)
console.log('\n')
}
});
Output:
http://duckduckgo.com/BioShock_(series)
-- BioShock (series) - BioShock is a first-person shooter video game series
developed by Irrational Games—the first under the name 2K Boston/2K Australia—and
designed by Ken Levine.
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_set_in_the_1960s
-- Video games set in the 1960s
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Art_Deco_games
-- Art Deco games
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_using_Havok
-- Video games using Havok
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Alternate_history_video_games
-- Alternate history video games
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Dystopian_fiction
-- Dystopian fiction
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_developed_in_Australia
-- Video games developed in Australia
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Games_for_Windows_certified_games
-- Games for Windows certified games
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Unreal_Engine_games
-- Unreal Engine games
http://duckduckgo.com/c/Video_games_developed_in_Canada
-- Video games developed in Canada
Now you can get and manipulate data from the API in a clean and asynchronous fashion.
If you want to get one specific field and nothing else, you can use the field you want as a method and run it as seen below.
ddg = require('ddg');
ddg.Definition('lion', function(err, data){
console.log(data)
});
Output:
lion definition: a large heavily built social cat ('''Panthera leo''') of open or
rocky areas chiefly of sub-Saharan Africa though once widely distributed
throughout Africa and southern Asia that has a tawny body with a tufted tail and
a shaggy blackish or dark brown mane in the male.
Here's a list of all Instant Answer API root fields (supported)
Github - jawerty
Twitter - @jawerty
Email - jawerty210@gmail.com
Website - http://jawerty.github.io
MIT LICENSE--see file /LICENSE
This project has no offiliation with the company DuckDuckGo.