Status: Experimental

DDD base class library for JavaScript client-side application.

Notes:

This library does not depend on Almin. You can use it with other JavaScript framework.

Features

This library provide basic DDD base classes.

Entity : Entity is domain concept that have a unique identity

: Entity is domain concept that have a unique identity Identifier : Identifier is unique identifier for an Entity

: Identifier is unique identifier for an Entity ValueObject : Value Object is an entity’s state, describing something about the entity

: Value Object is an entity’s state, describing something about the entity Repository : Repository is used to manage aggregate persistence

: Repository is used to manage aggregate persistence Converter : Converter convert between Entity <-> Props(Entity's props) <-> JSON(Serialized data object)

Install

Install with npm:

npm install ddd-base

Usage

Entity

Entities are domain concepts that have a unique identity in the problem domain.

Entity's equability is Identifier.

Identifier

Identifier is a unique object for each entity.

Entity#equals check that the Entity's identifier is equaled to other entity's identifier.

Entity Props

Entity Props have to id props that is instance of Identifier .

Define XProps type XProps should include id: Identifier<string|number> property.

class XIdentifier extends Identifier< string > {} interface XProps { id: XIdentifier; }

Pass XProps to Entity<XProps>

class XEntity extends Entity<XProps> { }

You can get the props via entity.props .

const xEntity = new XEntity({ id: new XIdentifier( "x" ); }); console .log(xEntity.props.id);

Example:

class AIdentifier extends Identifier< string > {} interface AProps { id: AIdentifier; } class AEntity extends Entity<AProps> {} class BIdentifier extends Identifier< string > {} interface BProps { id: BIdentifier; } class BEntity extends Entity<BProps> {} const a = new AEntity({ id: new AIdentifier( "1" )) }); const b = new BEntity({ id: new BIdentifier( "1" ) }); assert.ok(!a.equals(b), "A is not B" );

Props can includes other property.

class AIdentifier extends Identifier< string > {} interface AProps { id: AIdentifier; a: number ; b: string ; } class AEntity extends Entity<AProps> { constructor ( props: AProps ) { super (props); } } const entity = new AEntity({ id: new AIdentifier( "a" ), a: 42 , b: "string" });

ValueObject

Value object is an entity’s state, describing something about the entity or the things it owns.

ValueObject's equability is values.

import {ValueObject} from "ddd-base" ; type XProps = { value: number }; class XValue extends ValueObject<XProps> { constructor ( props: XProps ) { super (props); } } const x1 = new XValue({ value: 42 }); const x2 = new XValue({ value: 42 }); console .log(x1.props.value); console .log(x2.props.value); console .log(x1.equals(x2)); const x3 = new XValue({ value: 1 }); console .log(x1.equals(x3)); console .log(x2.equals(x3));

📝 ValueObject's props have not a limitation like Entity. Because, ValueObject's equability is not identifier.

Repository

A repository is used to manage aggregate persistence and retrieval while ensuring that there is a separation between the domain model and the data model.

Repository collect entity.

Currently, Repository implementation is in-memory database like Map. This library provide following types of repository.

NonNullableBaseRepository

NullableBaseRepository

NonNullableBaseRepository

NonNullableRepository has initial value. In other words, NonNullableRepository#get always return a value.

export declare class NonNullableRepository<Entity extends EntityLike< any >, Props extends Entity[ "props" ], Id extends Props[ "id" ]> { protected initialEntity: Entity; private core; constructor ( initialEntity: Entity ); readonly map: MapLike< string , Entity>; readonly events: RepositoryEventEmitter<Entity>; get (): Entity; getAll(): Entity[]; findById(entityId?: Id): Entity | undefined ; save(entity: Entity): void ; delete (entity: Entity): void ; clear(): void ; }

NullableBaseRepository

NullableRepository has not initial value. In other word, NullableRepository#get may return undefined.

export declare class NullableRepository<Entity extends EntityLike< any >, Props extends Entity[ "props" ], Id extends Props[ "id" ]> { private core; constructor ( ); readonly map: MapLike< string , Entity>; readonly events: RepositoryEventEmitter<Entity>; get (): Entity | undefined ; getAll(): Entity[]; findById(entityId?: Id): Entity | undefined ; save(entity: Entity): void ; delete (entity: Entity): void ; clear(): void ; }

Converter

JSON <-> Props <-> Entity

Converter is that convert JSON <-> Props <-> Entity.

createConverter create Converter instance from Props and JSON types and converting definition.

createConverter<PropsType, JSONType>(EntityConstructor, mappingObject): Converter<PropsType, JSONType>;

mappingObject has tuple array for each property.

const converter = createConverter<EntityProps, EntityJSON>(Entity, { id: [propsToJSON function , jsonToProps function ], // [( prop value ) => json value , ( json value ) => prop value ] }) ;

Example of createConveter .

class AIdentifier extends Identifier< string > { } interface AProps { id: AIdentifier; a1: number ; a2: string ; } class AEntity extends Entity<AProps> { constructor ( args: AProps ) { super (args); } } interface AEntityJSON { id: string ; a1: number ; a2: string ; } const AConverter = createConverter<AProps, AEntityJSON>(AEntity, { id: [ prop => prop.toValue(), json => new AIdentifier(json)], a1: [ prop => prop, json => json], a2: [ prop => prop, json => json] }); const entity = new AEntity({ id: new AIdentifier( "a" ), a: 42 , b: "b prop" }); const json = AConverter.toJSON(entity); assert.deepStrictEqual(json, { id: "a" , a: 42 , b: "b prop" }); const entity_conveterted = converter.fromJSON(json); assert.deepStrictEqual(entity, entity_conveterted);

📝 Limitation:

Convert can be possible one for one converting.

Nesting Converter

You can set Converter instead of mapping functions. This pattern called Nesting Converter.

class ParentIdentifier extends Identifier< string > { } interface ParentJSON { id: string ; a: AEntityJSON; b: BValueJSON; } interface ParentProps { id: ParentIdentifier; a: AEntity; b: BValue; } class ParentEntity extends Entity<ParentProps> { } const ParentConverter = createConverter<ParentProps, ParentJSON>(ParentEntity, { id: [ prop => prop.toValue(), json => new ParentIdentifier(json)], a: AConverter, b: BConverter });

For more details, see test/Converter-test.ts.

[Deprecated] Serializer

JSON <-> Entity

DDD-base just define the interface of Serializer that does following converting.

Convert from JSON to Entity

Convert from Entity to JSON

You can implement Serializer interface and use it.

export interface Serializer<Entity, JSON> { toJSON(entity: Entity): JSON ; fromJSON(json: JSON ): Entity; }

Implementation:

class AIdentifier extends Identifier< string > {} interface AEntityArgs { id: AIdentifier; a: number ; b: string ; } class AEntity extends Entity<AIdentifier> { private a: number ; private b: string ; constructor ( args: AEntityArgs ) { super (args.id); this .a = args.a; this .b = args.b; } toJSON(): AEntityJSON { return { id: this .id.toValue(), a: this .a, b: this .b }; } } interface AEntityJSON { id: string ; a: number ; b: string ; } const ASerializer: Serializer<AEntity, AEntityJSON> = { fromJSON(json) { return new AEntity({ id: new AIdentifier(json.id), a: json.a, b: json.b }); }, toJSON(entity) { return entity.toJSON(); } }; it( "toJSON: Entity -> JSON" , () => { const entity = new AEntity({ id: new AIdentifier( "a" ), a: 42 , b: "b prop" }); const json = ASerializer.toJSON(entity); assert.deepStrictEqual(json, { id: "a" , a: 42 , b: "b prop" }); }); it( "fromJSON: JSON -> Entity" , () => { const entity = ASerializer.fromJSON({ id: "a" , a: 42 , b: "b prop" }); assert.ok(entity instanceof AEntity, "entity should be instanceof AEntity" ); assert.deepStrictEqual( ASerializer.toJSON(entity), { id: "a" , a: 42 , b: "b prop" }, "JSON <-> Entity" ); });

📝 Design Note

Why entity and value object has props ?

It come from TypeScript limitation. TypeScript can not define type of class's properties.

type AEntityProps = { key: string ; } class AEntity extends Entity<AEntityProps> {} const aEntity = new AEntity({ key: "value" }); aEntity.key;

We can resolve this issue by introducing props property.

type AEntityProps = { key: string ; } class AEntity extends Entity<AEntityProps> {} const aEntity = new AEntity({ key: "value" }); aEntity.props;

This approach is similar with React.

Nesting props is ugly

If you want to access nested propery via props , you have written a.props.b.props.c . It is ugly syntax.

Instead of this, you can assign props values to entity's properties directly.

class ShoppingCartItemIdentifier extends Identifier< string > { } interface ShoppingCartItemProps { id: ShoppingCartItemIdentifier; name: string ; price: number ; } class ShoppingCartItem extends Entity<ShoppingCartItemProps> implements ShoppingCartItemProps { id: ShoppingCartItemIdentifier; name: string ; price: number ; constructor ( props: ShoppingCartItemProps ) { super (props); this .id = props.id; this .name = props.name; this .price = props.price; } } const item = new ShoppingCartItem({ id: new ShoppingCartItemIdentifier( "item 1" ); name: "bag" ; price: 1000 }); console .log(item.props.price === item.price);

props is readonly by default

This is related with "Nesting props is ugly"

props is readonly and Object.freeze(props) by default.

props:

It is clear that props are a Entity's configureation. They are received from above and immutable as far as the Entity receiving them is concerned.

state:

ddd-base does not define state type. But, state is own properties of Entity. It is mutable value and it can be modified by default.

For example, this.id , this.name , and this.price are state of ShoppingCartItem . You can modify this state.

class ShoppingCartItemIdentifier extends Identifier< string > { } interface ShoppingCartItemProps { id: ShoppingCartItemIdentifier; name: string ; price: number ; } class ShoppingCartItem extends Entity<ShoppingCartItemProps> implements ShoppingCartItemProps { id: ShoppingCartItemIdentifier; name: string ; price: number ; constructor ( props: ShoppingCartItemProps ) { super (props); this .id = props.id; this .name = props.name; this .price = props.price; } }

Changing props and state

props state Can get initial value from parent Entity? Yes Yes Can be changed by parent Entity? Yes No Can set default values inside Entity? Yes Yes Can change inside Entity? No Yes Can set initial value for child Entity? Yes Yes

Related concept:

Real UseCase

