Breakpoints SCSS and Less Mixin and JavaScript library, used to accelerate and simplify media query development during the development process of responsive pages.
The SCSS/Less and JS also allow for the ability to create static (non-responsive) stylesheets as well by setting a variable allowing backwards support for non responsive browsers/situations (like IE8, or when you need to import third party code that doesn't work responsively) easily.
To install via npm, enter the following at the command line:
npm install --save @deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints
Be sure to read up on the new Sass Modules as most of the change in working style revolves around that.
You should use
@use instead of
@import, and you'll need to
@use it in each file where the mixin is used.
You will also need to provide options previously set using global variables when you first
@use the library. See the Options section for details.
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" as bp;
Replace:
@include bp($min, $max:0, $property:width) {
// your styles here
}
With:
@include bp.get($min, $max:0, $property:width) {
// your styles here
}
Import the SCSS/Less into your own project
SCSS v2:
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" as bp;
Important: WIth the new SCSS module standard, you will need to import the library at the top of any file where it will be used.
SCSS v1:
@import "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints";
Less:
@import "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints.less"
At the most basic level, everything comes from a single mixin:
SCSS v2:
@include bp.get($min, $max:0, $property:width) {
// your styles here
}
SCSS v1:
@include bp($min, $max:0, $property:width) {
// your styles here
}
Less:
.bp(@min, {
// your styles here
}}
// or
.bp(@min, @max=0, {
// your styles here
}}
The recommended usage for the mixin is to go mobile first:
SCSS v2:
.module {
// base styles
@include bp.get(m) {
// medium styles
}
@include bp.get(l) {
// large styles
}
@include bp.get(xl) {
// extra large styles
// not included in the static sheet
}
}
SCSS v1:
.module {
// base styles
@include bp(m) {
// medium styles
}
@include bp(l) {
// large styles
}
@include bp(xl) {
// extra large styles
// not included in the static sheet
}
}
Less:
.module {
// base styles
.bp(m, {
// medium styles
});
.bp(l, {
// large styles
});
.bp(xl, {
// extra large styles
// not included in the static sheet
});
}
But if you have to, you can go large first too:
SCSS v2:
.module {
// desktop styles
@include bp.get(0, l) {
// large and below styles
}
@include bp.get(0, m) {
// medium and below styles
// not included in the static sheet
}
@include bp.get(0, s) {
// small and below styles
// not included in the static sheet
}
}
SCSS v1:
.module {
// desktop styles
@include bp(0, l) {
// large and below styles
}
@include bp(0, m) {
// medium and below styles
// not included in the static sheet
}
@include bp(0, s) {
// small and below styles
// not included in the static sheet
}
}
Less:
.module {
// desktop styles
.bp(0, l, {
// large and below styles
});
.bp(0, m, {
// medium and below styles
// not included in the static sheet
});
.bp(0, s, {
// small and below styles
// not included in the static sheet
});
}
You can even use pixel based widths mixed with breakpoint names.
SCSS v2:
.module {
// base styles
@include bp.get(300, m) {
// between 300px (in ems) and medium breakpoint
// not included in the static sheet
}
@include bp.get(m, 2000) {
// between medium breakpoint and 2000px (in ems)
}
@include bp.get(200, 250) {
// be as specific as you need
// not included in the static sheet
}
}
SCSS v1:
.module {
// base styles
@include bp(300, m) {
// between 300px (in ems) and medium breakpoint
// not included in the static sheet
}
@include bp(m, 2000) {
// between medium breakpoint and 2000px (in ems)
}
@include bp(200, 250) {
// be as specific as you need
// not included in the static sheet
}
}
Less:
.module {
// base styles
.bp(300, m, {
// between 300px (in ems) and medium breakpoint
// not included in the static sheet
});
.bp(m, 2000, {
// between medium breakpoint and 2000px (in ems)
});
.bp(200, 250, {
// be as specific as you need
// not included in the static sheet
});
}
And you can also check against heights too
SCSS v2:
.module {
// base styles
@include bp.get(0, 500, height) {
// between 0 and 500px high
// height breakpoints are never included in the static sheet
}
@include bp.get-height(0, 500) {
// exactly the same as above - shortcut
}
}
SCSS v1:
.module {
// base styles
@include bp(0, 500, height) {
// between 0 and 500px high
// height breakpoints are never included in the static sheet
}
@include bph(0, 500) {
// exactly the same as above - shortcut
}
}
Less:
.module {
// base styles
bph(0, 500, {
// between 0 and 500px high
// height breakpoints are never included in the static sheet
});
.bph(500, {
// above 500px high
});
}
SCSS v2 Only: By default this returns em, but you can set the optional second parameter to "rem" or "px".
SCSS v2:
.module {
width: bp.get-width-from-bp(l);
// be sure to escape the value when setting it to a CSS variable
--module-width: #{bp.get-width-from-bp(xxl)};
// return px instead of em
--module-width-px: #{bp.get-width-from-bp(xxl, "px")};
}
You can customise a number of options in the SCSS/Less. When doing this, if you're also using the JS library, make sure you update the values to match there as well.
Set these flags early in the document, they can be included after you include the breakpoint SCSS/Less file, however should be set before any usage of the mixin.
SCSS v2:
With v2, global variables are no longer used. These values are now passed into DD Breakpoints on the first time using
@use. Subsequent uses of the library do not require the variables to be re-set.
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with (
$is-responsive: true,
$base-font-size: 16
);
SCSS v1:
$IS_RESPONSIVE: true; // [boolean] tells the mixin to either export media queries or not
$FONT_BASE: 16; // [number] base font size (in px) of your site
Less:
@IS_RESPONSIVE: true; // [boolean] tells the mixin to either export media queries or not
@FONT_BASE: 16; // [number] base font size (in px) of your site
The default breakpoints can be updated simply by editing the following variables. These should be set before the mixin is included into the page for SCSS, and after the mixin is included into the page for Less.
These default values have been chosen because they are the most common screen resolutions that we normally support.
SCSS v2:
The new default breakpoints can be found below (we've added a couple of larger ones up to Full HD resolution).
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with (
$breakpoints: (
xxs: 359,
xs: 480,
s: 640,
m: 768,
l: 1024,
xl: 1244,
xxl: 1410,
xxxl: 1570,
fhd: 1900,
)
);
SCSS v1:
$bp-xxs-min: 359;
$bp-xs-min: 480;
$bp-s-min: 640;
$bp-m-min: 768; // iPad portrait
$bp-l-min: 1024; // iPad landscape
$bp-xl-min: 1244; // 1280px screen resolution minus scrollbars
$bp-xxl-min: 1410; // 1440px screen resolution minus scrollbars
Less:
@bp-min-xxs: 359;
@bp-min-xs: 480;
@bp-min-s: 640;
@bp-min-m: 768; // iPad portrait
@bp-min-l: 1024; // iPad landscape
@bp-min-xl: 1244; // 1280px screen resolution minus scrollbars
@bp-min-xxl: 1410; // 1440px screen resolution minus scrollbars
SCSS Only: You can also completely customise your list in SCSS only by setting the following:
SCSS v2:
With v2, setting custom breakpoints is much simpler. Pass in a map of the smallest breakpoint size in pixels from smallest to largest breakpoint, and the library will figure out the rest.
Add as many breakpoints as you like, and no need to set the maximum sizes anymore.
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with (
$breakpoints: (
xxs: 359,
xs: 480,
s: 640,
m: 768,
l: 1024,
xl: 1244,
xxl: 1410,
xxxl: 1570,
fhd: 1900,
)
);
SCSS v1:
// customised - max numbers are the next breakpoints min minus 1px
$bp-list-min: small 359, medium 768, large 1024, xlarge 1244;
$bp-list-max: small 767, medium 1023, large 1243;
You don't need to set a maximum of the highest breakpoint.
New in SCSS v2: When debugging it's extremely helpful to know what breakpoint you're currently using. A small overlay can be added by using the
$dev-mode properties on import.
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with (
$dev-mode: (
enabled: false, // enable or disable the CSS output
selector: "body::after", // set the selector (should be a psuedo element)
position: top left, // set the vertical and horizontal position - valid combinations are one of top or bottom, and one of left or right (order doesn't matter)
on-dark: false // by default it's black text on white, this property will switch it to white text on black
)
);
You can customise the static stylesheet range by setting the min size (should mostly be 0) and the max size range:
SCSS v2:
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with (
$static: (
min: 0,
max: 1244
)
);
SCSS v1:
$bp-static-min: 0;
$bp-static-max: $bp-xl-max;
Less:
@bp-min-static: unit(0, em);
@bp-max-static: unit(@bp-max-l / @FONT_BASE, em);
SCSS Only: Similar to the static stylesheet range, SCSS allows for the ability to set a range for print styles as well:
SCSS v2:
@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with (
$print: (
min: 0,
max: 550
)
);
SCSS v1:
$bp-print-min: 0 !default;
$bp-print-max: 550 !default;
JSDoc documentation is published to Doclets.
The JS library is wrapped in a UMD module, so it will play nice if you are using webpack or a similar tool.
// Browserify example
var bp = require('@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints');
Otherwise,
DD.bp is used as a namespace on the window object.
// ES6
import DDBreakpoints from '@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints.es6';
There is also an ES6 version that follows the exact same approach as the UMD version.
There are two main functions for the JS library.
.get()
Returns the media query as a string. Perfect for use with enquire.js.
You can pass through the same values as the SCSS, however you can also pass through a single string of comma separated values which can be passed through dynamically like from
data- attributes.
DD.bp.get(min /* string || number */, max = 0 /* string || number */, property = 'width' /* string */);
// examples
DD.bp.get('s');
DD.bp.get('s', 'l');
DD.bp.get(0, 500);
// string notation
DD.bp.get('s,l');
Or in ES6 replace
DD.bp with
DDBreakpoints (or whatever variable you've assigned the import to).
DDBreakpoints.get(min /* string || number */, max = 0 /* string || number */, property = 'width' /* string */);
// examples
DDBreakpoints.get('s');
DDBreakpoints.get('s', 'l');
DDBreakpoints.get(0, 500);
// string notation
DDBreakpoints.get('s,l');
There is also a shortcut function for height based media queries
DD.bp.getHeight(min /* string || number */, max = 0 /* string || number */);
.is()
Returns a boolean indicating if the current viewport matches the requested media query. This uses
window.matchMedia().matches so use a polyfill if you need one.
DD.bp.is(min /* string || number */, max = 0 /* string || number */, property = 'width' /* string */);
// examples
DD.bp.is('s');
DD.bp.is('s', 'l');
DD.bp.is(0, 500);
// string notation
DD.bp.is('s,l');
There is also a shortcut function for height based media queries
DD.bp.isHeight(min /* string || number */, max = 0 /* string || number */);
.options()
You can customise the JavaScript library by using the
options() method.
DD.bp.options(opts /* object */);
There are three customisable options:
baseFontSize [number=16] Base font size of your site (browser default is normally 16px) this helps convert pixel widths to relative units for the media queries (using em units)
isResponsive [boolean=true] Set to false if the site shouldn't get a responsive stylesheet (e.g. IE8 and below)
breakpoints [Array] Use a custom list of name/pixel width breakpoints instead of the default in an array of
{ name: 'NAME', px: 000 }
DD.bp.options({
baseFontSize: 16
isResponsive: true,
breakpoints: [
{ name: 'small', px: 400 },
{ name: 'medium', px: 800 },
{ name: 'large', px: 1200 }
]
});
Make sure to ensure that the values used here match the values used in the SCSS.
2.0.4 - Aug 2021
a / b and replacing with
math.div(a, b).
2.0.3 - July 2020
dd.breakpoints.es6.js for the es6 version.
2.0.2 - June 2020
bp.get(min, max).
2.0.1 - April 2020
@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints and updated documentation to match.
2.0.0 - April 2020
1.1.1 - Feb 2017
bower.json version number.
1.1.0 - Feb 2017
window.DD.bp if required. (Thanks to @jeffdowdle).
1.0.6 - Oct 2016
1.0.5 - July 2016
1.0.3 &
1.0.4 - September 2015
1.0.2 - March 2015
1.0.1 - Feb 2015
1.0.0 - Feb 2015
0.1.1 - July 2014
0.1.0 - June 2014
bp to reduce RSI
0.0.2 - August 2013
0.0.1 - May 2013
Please don't hesitate to raise an issue through GitHub or open a pull request to show off your fancy pants coding skills - we'll really appreciate it!
The Breakpoints SCSS mixin and JavaScript library, which is made up of an SCSS Mixin and some JavaScript. We use this tool to accelerate our development process when creating responsive websites and webapps - it also helps us simplify consistency accross all of our projects.
We were inspired to create DDBreakpoints back in May 2013, as a result of Chris Coyier's CSS-Tricks article: Naming Media Queries.
As we built more responsive websites, our philosophy for creating responsive sites that don't look responsive (i.e. don't use a predictable standard grid) meant that we needed to add more and more breakpoints. While we always took a mobile-first approach, we would regularly find ourselves adding an "and-below" breakpoint for edge cases. This meant that our breakpoints mixin was getting overly large and repetitively complex.
Today, DDBreakpoints is used on almost every responsive project by Deloitte Digital in Australia... and now, it's available for your projects as well!
