Breakpoints SCSS and Less Mixin and JavaScript library, used to accelerate and simplify media query development during the development process of responsive pages.

The SCSS/Less and JS also allow for the ability to create static (non-responsive) stylesheets as well by setting a variable allowing backwards support for non responsive browsers/situations (like IE8, or when you need to import third party code that doesn't work responsively) easily.

Getting Started

Install via NPM

To install via npm, enter the following at the command line:

npm install --save @deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints

Migrating from SCSS v1.x to v2.x

Be sure to read up on the new Sass Modules as most of the change in working style revolves around that.

Change the way you import the file

You should use @use instead of @import , and you'll need to @use it in each file where the mixin is used.

You will also need to provide options previously set using global variables when you first @use the library. See the Options section for details.

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" as bp;

Change the main mixin to use the new bp namespace

Replace:

@ include bp( $min , $max : 0 , $property :width) { }

With:

@ include bp.get( $min , $max : 0 , $property :width) { }

SCSS and Less

Importing the library

Import the SCSS/Less into your own project

SCSS v2:

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" as bp;

Important: WIth the new SCSS module standard, you will need to import the library at the top of any file where it will be used.

SCSS v1:

@ import "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" ;

Less:

@import "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints.less"

Usage

At the most basic level, everything comes from a single mixin:

SCSS v2:

@ include bp.get( $min , $max : 0 , $property :width) { }

SCSS v1:

@ include bp( $min , $max : 0 , $property :width) { }

Less:

.bp ( @min , { }} .bp( @min , @max = 0 , { }}

The recommended usage for the mixin is to go mobile first:

SCSS v2:

.module { @ include bp.get(m) { } @ include bp.get(l) { } @ include bp.get(xl) { } }

SCSS v1:

.module { @ include bp(m) { } @ include bp(l) { } @ include bp(xl) { } }

Less:

.module { .bp (m, { }); .bp (l, { }); .bp (xl, { }); }

But if you have to, you can go large first too:

SCSS v2:

.module { @ include bp.get( 0 , l) { } @ include bp.get( 0 , m) { } @ include bp.get( 0 , s) { } }

SCSS v1:

.module { @ include bp( 0 , l) { } @ include bp( 0 , m) { } @ include bp( 0 , s) { } }

Less:

.module { .bp ( 0 , l, { }); .bp ( 0 , m, { }); .bp ( 0 , s, { }); }

You can even use pixel based widths mixed with breakpoint names.

SCSS v2:

.module { @ include bp.get( 300 , m) { } @ include bp.get(m, 2000) { } @ include bp.get( 200 , 250) { } }

SCSS v1:

.module { @ include bp( 300 , m) { } @ include bp(m, 2000) { } @ include bp( 200 , 250) { } }

Less:

.module { .bp ( 300 , m, { }); .bp (m, 2000 , { }); .bp ( 200 , 250 , { }); }

And you can also check against heights too

SCSS v2:

.module { @ include bp.get( 0 , 500, height) { } @ include bp.get-height( 0 , 500) { } }

SCSS v1:

.module { @ include bp( 0 , 500, height) { } @ include bph( 0 , 500) { } }

Less:

.module { bph ( 0 , 500 , { }); .bph ( 500 , { }); }

Getting a width from a breakpoint name

SCSS v2 Only: By default this returns em, but you can set the optional second parameter to "rem" or "px".

SCSS v2:

.module { width : bp.get-width-from-bp(l); --module- width : #{bp.get-width-from-bp(xxl)}; --module- width -px: #{bp.get-width-from-bp(xxl, "px" )}; }

Options

You can customise a number of options in the SCSS/Less. When doing this, if you're also using the JS library, make sure you update the values to match there as well.

Flags

Set these flags early in the document, they can be included after you include the breakpoint SCSS/Less file, however should be set before any usage of the mixin.

SCSS v2:

With v2, global variables are no longer used. These values are now passed into DD Breakpoints on the first time using @use . Subsequent uses of the library do not require the variables to be re-set.

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with ( $is-responsive : true, $base-font-size : 16 );

SCSS v1:

$IS_RESPONSIVE : true; $FONT_BASE : 16 ;

Less:

@IS_RESPONSIVE: true; @FONT_BASE: 16 ;

Breakpoints

The default breakpoints can be updated simply by editing the following variables. These should be set before the mixin is included into the page for SCSS, and after the mixin is included into the page for Less.

These default values have been chosen because they are the most common screen resolutions that we normally support.

SCSS v2:

The new default breakpoints can be found below (we've added a couple of larger ones up to Full HD resolution).

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with ( $breakpoints : ( xxs: 359, xs: 480, s: 640, m: 768, l: 1024, xl: 1244, xxl: 1410, xxxl: 1570, fhd: 1900, ) );

SCSS v1:

$bp-xxs-min : 359 ; $bp-xs-min : 480 ; $bp-s-min : 640 ; $bp-m-min : 768 ; $bp-l-min : 1024 ; $bp-xl-min : 1244 ; $bp-xxl-min : 1410 ;

Less:

@bp-min-xxs: 359 ; @bp-min-xs: 480 ; @bp-min-s: 640 ; @bp-min-m: 768 ; @bp-min-l: 1024 ; @bp-min-xl: 1244 ; @bp-min-xxl: 1410 ;

Custom Breakpoints list

SCSS Only: You can also completely customise your list in SCSS only by setting the following:

SCSS v2:

With v2, setting custom breakpoints is much simpler. Pass in a map of the smallest breakpoint size in pixels from smallest to largest breakpoint, and the library will figure out the rest.

Add as many breakpoints as you like, and no need to set the maximum sizes anymore.

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with ( $breakpoints : ( xxs: 359, xs: 480, s: 640, m: 768, l: 1024, xl: 1244, xxl: 1410, xxxl: 1570, fhd: 1900, ) );

SCSS v1:

$bp-list-min : small 359 , medium 768 , large 1024 , xlarge 1244 ; $bp-list-max : small 767 , medium 1023 , large 1243 ;

You don't need to set a maximum of the highest breakpoint.

Debug Mode

New in SCSS v2: When debugging it's extremely helpful to know what breakpoint you're currently using. A small overlay can be added by using the $dev-mode properties on import.

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with ( $dev-mode : ( enabled: false, // enable or disable the CSS output selector: "body::after" , // set the selector (should be a psuedo element) position: top left, // set the vertical and horizontal position - valid combinations are one of top or bottom, and one of left or right (order doesn 't matter) on-dark: false // by default it' s black text on white, this property will switch it to white text on black ) );

Static Stylesheet Range

You can customise the static stylesheet range by setting the min size (should mostly be 0) and the max size range:

SCSS v2:

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with ( $static : ( min: 0, max: 1244 ) );

SCSS v1:

$bp-static-min : 0 ; $bp-static-max : $bp-xl-max ;

Less:

@bp-min-static: unit( 0 , em); @bp-max-static: unit( @bp-max-l / @FONT_BASE , em);

Print Stylesheet Range

SCSS Only: Similar to the static stylesheet range, SCSS allows for the ability to set a range for print styles as well:

SCSS v2:

@use "~@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints" with ( $print : ( min: 0, max: 550 ) );

SCSS v1:

$bp-print-min : 0 !default; $bp-print-max : 550 !default;

JavaScript

JSDoc documentation is published to Doclets.

The JS library is wrapped in a UMD module, so it will play nice if you are using webpack or a similar tool.

var bp = require ( '@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints' );

Otherwise, DD.bp is used as a namespace on the window object.

ES6 version

import DDBreakpoints from '@deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints/lib/dd.breakpoints.es6' ;

There is also an ES6 version that follows the exact same approach as the UMD version.

The library

There are two main functions for the JS library.

Returns the media query as a string. Perfect for use with enquire.js.

You can pass through the same values as the SCSS, however you can also pass through a single string of comma separated values which can be passed through dynamically like from data- attributes.

DD.bp.get(min , max = 0 , property = 'width' ); DD.bp.get( 's' ); DD.bp.get( 's' , 'l' ); DD.bp.get( 0 , 500 ); DD.bp.get( 's,l' );

Or in ES6 replace DD.bp with DDBreakpoints (or whatever variable you've assigned the import to).

DDBreakpoints.get(min , max = 0 , property = 'width' ); DDBreakpoints.get( 's' ); DDBreakpoints.get( 's' , 'l' ); DDBreakpoints.get( 0 , 500 ); DDBreakpoints.get( 's,l' );

There is also a shortcut function for height based media queries

DD.bp.getHeight(min , max = 0 );

Returns a boolean indicating if the current viewport matches the requested media query. This uses window.matchMedia().matches so use a polyfill if you need one.

DD.bp.is(min , max = 0 , property = 'width' ); DD.bp.is( 's' ); DD.bp.is( 's' , 'l' ); DD.bp.is( 0 , 500 ); DD.bp.is( 's,l' );

There is also a shortcut function for height based media queries

DD.bp.isHeight(min , max = 0 );

You can customise the JavaScript library by using the options() method.

DD.bp.options(opts );

There are three customisable options:

baseFontSize [number=16] Base font size of your site (browser default is normally 16px) this helps convert pixel widths to relative units for the media queries (using em units)

[number=16] Base font size of your site (browser default is normally 16px) this helps convert pixel widths to relative units for the media queries (using em units) isResponsive [boolean=true] Set to false if the site shouldn't get a responsive stylesheet (e.g. IE8 and below)

[boolean=true] Set to false if the site shouldn't get a responsive stylesheet (e.g. IE8 and below) breakpoints [Array] Use a custom list of name/pixel width breakpoints instead of the default in an array of { name: 'NAME', px: 000 }

DD.bp.options({ baseFontSize : 16 isResponsive : true , breakpoints : [ { name : 'small' , px : 400 }, { name : 'medium' , px : 800 }, { name : 'large' , px : 1200 } ] });

Make sure to ensure that the values used here match the values used in the SCSS.

Change log

2.0.4 - Aug 2021

Updated SCSS to support Dart SASS 2.0 by removing a / b and replacing with math.div(a, b) .

2.0.3 - July 2020

Updated JS library to support es6 while maintaining old version for backwards compatibility. Use dd.breakpoints.es6.js for the es6 version.

2.0.2 - June 2020

Resolved bug in max breakpoints calculations when using bp.get(min, max) .

2.0.1 - April 2020

Updated namespace to @deloitte-digital-au/ddbreakpoints and updated documentation to match.

2.0.0 - April 2020

Major release : Contains breaking changes and not backwards compatible due to the addition of support for SASS Modules.

: Contains breaking changes and not backwards compatible due to the addition of support for SASS Modules. Updated documentation to provide examples of the difference from 1.x to 2.x

Only changes to the JS/Less libraries are including two additional default breakpoints to match the updated SCSS v2 default breakpoints

New feature (for SCSS v2 only): There is now a debug feature to display a small overlay that informs the user which breakpoint is currently viewed

1.1.1 - Feb 2017

Updated bower.json version number.

1.1.0 - Feb 2017

Added .less version to the library + updated documentation with .less examples.

Updated JS to use the Universal Module Definition wrapper, falls back to window.DD.bp if required. (Thanks to @jeffdowdle).

1.0.6 - Oct 2016

Added config section for the DXP FED framework to hook into.

1.0.5 - July 2016

Migrate GitHub organisation to: DeloitteDigitalAPAC.

1.0.3 & 1.0.4 - September 2015

Publish on npm.

1.0.2 - March 2015

Minor bug fix in options function, to allow setting of custom breakpoints.

1.0.1 - Feb 2015

Update to resolve issue with Bower getting an old tag

1.0.0 - Feb 2015

Public release

Documentation

Cleanup

Automatic calculation of display logic for non-responsive stylesheets (previously was manual)

Added height based breakpoints

0.1.1 - July 2014

Added support for inputting px based integers instead of just breakpoint names (suggested by @conhuynh)

0.1.0 - June 2014

Large rewrite

Dynamically generate breakpoints without multiple IF statements

Updated default number of breakpoints to 8

Include printer support

Changed the mixin name to bp to reduce RSI

0.0.2 - August 2013

Added check for responsive flag.

Moved static and responsive code into a single mixin

0.0.1 - May 2013

Initial build. Inspired by http://css-tricks.com/naming-media-queries/

Want to contribute?

Got an amazing idea to make the plugin better?

Found an annoying bug?

Please don't hesitate to raise an issue through GitHub or open a pull request to show off your fancy pants coding skills - we'll really appreciate it!

Background

The Breakpoints SCSS mixin and JavaScript library, which is made up of an SCSS Mixin and some JavaScript. We use this tool to accelerate our development process when creating responsive websites and webapps - it also helps us simplify consistency accross all of our projects.

We were inspired to create DDBreakpoints back in May 2013, as a result of Chris Coyier's CSS-Tricks article: Naming Media Queries.

As we built more responsive websites, our philosophy for creating responsive sites that don't look responsive (i.e. don't use a predictable standard grid) meant that we needed to add more and more breakpoints. While we always took a mobile-first approach, we would regularly find ourselves adding an "and-below" breakpoint for edge cases. This meant that our breakpoints mixin was getting overly large and repetitively complex.

Today, DDBreakpoints is used on almost every responsive project by Deloitte Digital in Australia... and now, it's available for your projects as well!

