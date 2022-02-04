React-Native Monitoring

Overview

Datadog Real User Monitoring (RUM) enables you to visualize and analyze the real-time performance and user journeys of your application’s individual users.

The minimum supported version for the Datadog React Native SDK is React Native v0.63.4+. Compatibility with older versions is not guaranteed out-of-the-box.

Setup

To install with NPM, run:

npm install @datadog/mobile-react-native

To install with Yarn, run:

yarn add @datadog/mobile-react-native

Specify application details in the UI

In the Datadog app, navigate to UX Monitoring > RUM Applications > New Application. Choose react-native as the application type. Provide an application name to generate a unique Datadog application ID and client token.

{{< img src="real_user_monitoring/react_native/image_reactnative.png" alt="Create a RUM application in Datadog workflow" style="width:90%;">}}

To ensure the safety of your data, you must use a client token. If you used only Datadog API keys to configure the @datadog/mobile-react-native library, they would be exposed client-side in the React Native application's code.

For more information about setting up a client token, see the Client Token documentation.

Initialize the library with application context

{{< site-region region="us" >}}

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( "<CLIENT_TOKEN>" , "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" , "<RUM_APPLICATION_ID>" , true , true , true ) config.site = "US1" config.nativeCrashReportEnabled = true config.sampleRate = 80 await DdSdkReactNative.initialize(config)

{{< /site-region >}}

{{< site-region region="us3" >}}

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( "<CLIENT_TOKEN>" , "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" , "<RUM_APPLICATION_ID>" , true , true , true ) config.site = "US3" config.nativeCrashReportEnabled = true config.sampleRate = 80 await DdSdkReactNative.initialize(config)

{{< /site-region >}}

{{< site-region region="us5" >}}

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( "<CLIENT_TOKEN>" , "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" , "<RUM_APPLICATION_ID>" , true , true , true ) config.site = "US5" config.nativeCrashReportEnabled = true config.sampleRate = 80 await DdSdkReactNative.initialize(config)

{{< /site-region >}}

{{< site-region region="eu" >}}

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( "<CLIENT_TOKEN>" , "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" , "<RUM_APPLICATION_ID>" , true , true , true ) config.site = "EU1" config.nativeCrashReportEnabled = true config.sampleRate = 80 await DdSdkReactNative.initialize(config)

{{< /site-region >}}

{{< site-region region="gov" >}}

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( "<CLIENT_TOKEN>" , "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" , "<RUM_APPLICATION_ID>" , true , true , true ) config.site = "US1_FED" config.nativeCrashReportEnabled = true config.sampleRate = 80 await DdSdkReactNative.initialize(config)

{{< /site-region >}}

User interactions tracking

If user interactions tracking is enabled as in the code example above, the SDK traverses up the hierarchy of components starting from the component that received a tap, looking for dd-action-name property. Once found, it is used as a name for the action reported.

Alternatively, you can use the accessibilityLabel element property to give the tap action a name; otherwise, the element type is reported. You can check the sample app for usage examples.

Track view navigation

Because React Native offers a wide range of libraries to create screen navigation, only manual view tracking is supported by default. To see RUM sessions populate in Datadog, you need to implement view tracking.

You can manually start and stop a view using the following startView() and stopView methods.

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration, DdLogs, DdRum } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; DdRum.startView( '<view-key>' , '/view/url' , { 'custom.foo' : "something" }, Date .now()); DdRum.stopView( '<view-key>' , { 'custom.bar' : 42 }, Date .now());

Use one of Datadog's integrations to automatically track views for the following libraries:

If you use the react-native-navigation library, then add the @datadog/mobile-react-native-navigation package and follow the setup instructions.

library, then add the package and follow the setup instructions. If you use the react-navigation library, then add the @datadog/mobile-react-navigation package and follow the setup instructions.

Track custom attributes

You can attach user information to all RUM events to get more detailed information from your RUM sessions.

User information

For user-specific information, use the following code wherever you want in your app (after the SDK has been initialized). The id , name , and email attributes are built into Datadog, and you can add other attributes that makes sense for your app.

DdSdkReactNative.setUser({ id : "1337" , name : "John Smith" , email : "john@example.com" , type : "premium" })

Global attributes

You can also keep global attributes to track information about a specific session, such as A/B testing configuration, ad campaign origin, or cart status.

DdSdkReactNative.setAttributes({ profile_mode : "wall" , chat_enabled : true , campaign_origin : "example_ad_network" })

Manual instrumentation

If automatic instrumentation doesn't suit your needs, you can manually create RUM Events and Logs:

import { DdSdkReactNative, DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration, DdLogs, DdRum } from '@datadog/mobile-react-native' ; const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( "<CLIENT_TOKEN>" , "<ENVIRONMENT_NAME>" , "<RUM_APPLICATION_ID>" , true , true , true ) DdSdkReactNative.initialize(config); DdLogs.debug( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet…" , {}); DdLogs.info( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet…" , {}); DdLogs.warn( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet…" , {}); DdLogs.error( "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet…" , {}); DdRum.startView( '<view-key>' , 'View Url' , {}, Date .now()); DdRum.stopView( '<view-key>' , { 'custom' : 42 }, Date .now()); DdRum.addAction( 'TAP' , 'button name' , {}, Date .now()); DdRum.startAction( 'TAP' , 'button name' , {}, Date .now()); DdRum.stopAction({}, Date .now()); DdRum.addTiming( '<timing-name>' ); DdRum.addError( '<message>' , 'source' , '<stacktrace>' , {}, Date .now()); DdRum.startResource( '<res-key>' , 'GET' , 'http://www.example.com/api/v1/test' , {}, Date .now()); DdRum.stopResource( '<res-key>' , 200 , 'xhr' , {}, Date .now()); const spanId = await DdTrace.startSpan( "foo" , { 'custom' : 42 }, Date .now()); DdTrace.finishSpan(spanId, { 'custom' : 21 }, Date .now());

Resource timings

Resource tracking is able to provide the following timings:

First Byte - The time between the scheduled request and the first byte of the response. This includes time for the request preparation on the native level, network latency, and the time it took the server to prepare the response.

- The time between the scheduled request and the first byte of the response. This includes time for the request preparation on the native level, network latency, and the time it took the server to prepare the response. Download - The time it took to receive a response.

Development mode

While in development mode, your application can submit extra events related to the React Native tooling, like code transformation errors, requests to a local development server, etc.

To prevent these events from showing in the dashboard, you can disable errors and resources tracking in dev mode, using the __DEV__ flag:

const config = new DdSdkReactNativeConfiguration( CLIENT_TOKEN, ENVIRONMENT, APPLICATION_ID, true , !__DEV__ /* trackResources will be false in DEV mode, true otherwise */, !__DEV__ /* trackErrors will be false in DEV mode, true otherwise */, trackingConsent )

License

For more information, see Apache License, v2.0

Further Reading

{{< partial name="whats-next/whats-next.html" >}}