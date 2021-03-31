dclassify is a Naive Bayesian classifier for NodeJS that goes one step further than your
usual binary classifier by introducing a unique "probablility of absence" optimization, also
known as "the prevalent negative". In some test cases this optimization has led to a ~10%
improvement in correctness over conventional binary classifiers. It is mainly intended for
classifying items based on a limited set of characteristics rather than for language
processing; ie. predicting a result based on a limited fixed set of attributes.
General-purpose Document and DataSet classes are provided for training and test data sets.
The probability-of-absence optimization can be enabled using the
applyInverse option. If
this option is set to
true, dclassify will calculate probabilities based on the present
tokens as usual, but will also calculate a probability-of-absence for missing tokens. This is
unconventional but produces better results particularly when working with smaller vocabularies.
It is especially well-suited for classifying items based on a limited set of characteristics.
View slides from a talk presented at OttawaJS.
The typical example of a Bayesian classifier is an email filter that categorizes emails by looking for words that are considered spam-related. In this case we care about the words (aka. "tokens") that are present. We don't care about words that are missing.
But in other cases, we care about things that are missing. If a key ingredient is missing, that could be very important. For example, birds can fly. If we created a Bayesian classifier to tell if an animal is a bird, we'd want to know if the animal can fly. Here, the ability to fly is a "prevalent negative"; if it's missing, we can be pretty sure the animal is not a bird.
Making use of "prevalent negatives" can be useful if the total set of tokens
is fairly small (say, a few hundred items) and it includes some "key ingredients"
(like with birds, the ability to fly). In these cases, using
applyInverse option
to look for prevalent negatives can be useful. It checks for tokens that are present
as well as for ones that are missing.
npm install dclassify
// module dependencies
var dclassify = require('dclassify');
// Utilities provided by dclassify
var Classifier = dclassify.Classifier;
var DataSet = dclassify.DataSet;
var Document = dclassify.Document;
// create some 'bad' test items (name, array of characteristics)
var item1 = new Document('item1', ['a','b','c']);
var item2 = new Document('item2', ['a','b','c']);
var item3 = new Document('item3', ['a','d','e']);
// create some 'good' items (name, characteristics)
var itemA = new Document('itemA', ['c', 'd']);
var itemB = new Document('itemB', ['e']);
var itemC = new Document('itemC', ['b','d','e']);
// create a DataSet and add test items to appropriate categories
// this is 'curated' data for training
var data = new DataSet();
data.add('bad', [item1, item2, item3]);
data.add('good', [itemA, itemB, itemC]);
// an optimisation for working with small vocabularies
var options = {
applyInverse: true
};
// create a classifier
var classifier = new Classifier(options);
// train the classifier
classifier.train(data);
console.log('Classifier trained.');
console.log(JSON.stringify(classifier.probabilities, null, 4));
// test the classifier on a new test item
var testDoc = new Document('testDoc', ['b','d', 'e']);
var result1 = classifier.classify(testDoc);
console.log(result1);
The output of the above will be:
{
"category": "good",
"probability": 1,
"timesMoreLikely": "Infinity",
"secondCategory": "bad",
"probabilities": [
{ "category": "good", "probability": 0.09876543209876543 },
{ "category": "bad", "probability": 0 }
]
}
The probabilities get calculated like this.
{
"bad": {
"a": 1,
"b": 0.6666666666666666,
"c": 0.6666666666666666,
"d": 0.3333333333333333,
"e": 0.3333333333333333
},
"good": {
"a": 0,
"b": 0.3333333333333333,
"c": 0.3333333333333333,
"d": 0.6666666666666666,
"e": 0.6666666666666666
}
}
Standard results (without the
applyInverse: true option) would look like this:
{
"category": "good",
"probability": 0.6666666666666666,
"timesMoreLikely": 2,
"secondCategory": "bad",
"probabilities": [
{ "category": "good", "probability": 0.14814814814814814},
{ "category": "bad", "probability": 0.07407407407407407}
]
}
If you use the
applyInverse: true option, the results are much more emphatic, because training
indicates bad items never lack the "a" token.
{
"category": "good",
"probability": 1,
"timesMoreLikely": "Infinity",
"secondCategory": "bad",
"probabilities": [
{ "category": "good", "probability": 0.09876543209876543 },
{ "category": "bad", "probability": 0 }
]
}