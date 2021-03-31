dclassify

dclassify is a Naive Bayesian classifier for NodeJS that goes one step further than your usual binary classifier by introducing a unique "probablility of absence" optimization, also known as "the prevalent negative". In some test cases this optimization has led to a ~10% improvement in correctness over conventional binary classifiers. It is mainly intended for classifying items based on a limited set of characteristics rather than for language processing; ie. predicting a result based on a limited fixed set of attributes.

General-purpose Document and DataSet classes are provided for training and test data sets.

The probability-of-absence optimization can be enabled using the applyInverse option. If this option is set to true , dclassify will calculate probabilities based on the present tokens as usual, but will also calculate a probability-of-absence for missing tokens. This is unconventional but produces better results particularly when working with smaller vocabularies. It is especially well-suited for classifying items based on a limited set of characteristics.

Intro to Machine Learning with Node.JS

View slides from a talk presented at OttawaJS.

The Prevalent Negative

The typical example of a Bayesian classifier is an email filter that categorizes emails by looking for words that are considered spam-related. In this case we care about the words (aka. "tokens") that are present. We don't care about words that are missing.

But in other cases, we care about things that are missing. If a key ingredient is missing, that could be very important. For example, birds can fly. If we created a Bayesian classifier to tell if an animal is a bird, we'd want to know if the animal can fly. Here, the ability to fly is a "prevalent negative"; if it's missing, we can be pretty sure the animal is not a bird.

Making use of "prevalent negatives" can be useful if the total set of tokens is fairly small (say, a few hundred items) and it includes some "key ingredients" (like with birds, the ability to fly). In these cases, using applyInverse option to look for prevalent negatives can be useful. It checks for tokens that are present as well as for ones that are missing.

Installation

npm install dclassify

Usage

Require the classifier and reference its utilities. Create Document instances with names and an array of tokens representing the document's characteristics. Add document instances to a DataSet using appropriate categories. Create and train a classifier using the DataSet. Test the classifier using a test Document.

var dclassify = require ( 'dclassify' ); var Classifier = dclassify.Classifier; var DataSet = dclassify.DataSet; var Document = dclassify.Document; var item1 = new Document( 'item1' , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]); var item2 = new Document( 'item2' , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]); var item3 = new Document( 'item3' , [ 'a' , 'd' , 'e' ]); var itemA = new Document( 'itemA' , [ 'c' , 'd' ]); var itemB = new Document( 'itemB' , [ 'e' ]); var itemC = new Document( 'itemC' , [ 'b' , 'd' , 'e' ]); var data = new DataSet(); data.add( 'bad' , [item1, item2, item3]); data.add( 'good' , [itemA, itemB, itemC]); var options = { applyInverse : true }; var classifier = new Classifier(options); classifier.train(data); console .log( 'Classifier trained.' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(classifier.probabilities, null , 4 )); var testDoc = new Document( 'testDoc' , [ 'b' , 'd' , 'e' ]); var result1 = classifier.classify(testDoc); console .log(result1);

The output of the above will be:

{ "category" : "good" , "probability" : 1 , "timesMoreLikely" : "Infinity" , "secondCategory" : "bad" , "probabilities" : [ { "category" : "good" , "probability" : 0.09876543209876543 }, { "category" : "bad" , "probability" : 0 } ] }

Probabilities

The probabilities get calculated like this.

{ "bad" : { "a" : 1 , "b" : 0.6666666666666666 , "c" : 0.6666666666666666 , "d" : 0.3333333333333333 , "e" : 0.3333333333333333 }, "good" : { "a" : 0 , "b" : 0.3333333333333333 , "c" : 0.3333333333333333 , "d" : 0.6666666666666666 , "e" : 0.6666666666666666 } }

Output

Standard results (without the applyInverse: true option) would look like this:

{ "category" : "good" , "probability" : 0.6666666666666666 , "timesMoreLikely" : 2 , "secondCategory" : "bad" , "probabilities" : [ { "category" : "good" , "probability" : 0.14814814814814814 }, { "category" : "bad" , "probability" : 0.07407407407407407 } ] }

If you use the applyInverse: true option, the results are much more emphatic, because training indicates bad items never lack the "a" token.