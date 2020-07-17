D-bus protocol client and server for node.js
npm install dbus-native
or
git clone https://github.com/sidorares/node-dbus # clone the repo
cd node-dbus
npm install # install dependencies
sudo cp examples/com.github.sidorares.dbus.Example.conf /etc/dbus-1/system.d/ # if you want to test examples/service.js
Short example using desktop notifications service
var dbus = require('dbus-native');
var sessionBus = dbus.sessionBus();
sessionBus.getService('org.freedesktop.Notifications').getInterface(
'/org/freedesktop/Notifications',
'org.freedesktop.Notifications', function(err, notifications) {
// dbus signals are EventEmitter events
notifications.on('ActionInvoked', function() {
console.log('ActionInvoked', arguments);
});
notifications.on('NotificationClosed', function() {
console.log('NotificationClosed', arguments);
});
notifications.Notify('exampl', 0, '', 'summary 3', 'new message text', ['xxx yyy', 'test2', 'test3', 'test4'], [], 5, function(err, id) {
//setTimeout(function() { n.CloseNotification(id, console.log); }, 4000);
});
});
connection = dbus.createClient(options)
options:
DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS environment variable. See http://dbus.freedesktop.org/doc/dbus-specification.html#addresses
connection has only one method,
message(msg)
message fields:
connection signals:
example:
var dbus = require('dbus-native');
var conn = dbus.createConnection();
conn.message({
path:'/org/freedesktop/DBus',
destination: 'org.freedesktop.DBus',
'interface': 'org.freedesktop.DBus',
member: 'Hello',
type: dbus.messageType.methodCall
});
conn.on('message', function(msg) { console.log(msg); });
Long.js is used for 64 Bit support. https://github.com/dcodeIO/long.js The following javascript types can be marshalled into 64 bit dbus fields:
By default 64 bit dbus fields are unmarshalled into a 'number' (with precision loss beyond 53 bits). Use {ReturnLongjs:true} option to return the actual Long.js object and preserve the entire 64 bits.