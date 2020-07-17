openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dn

dbus-native

by Andrey Sidorov
0.4.0 (see all)

D-bus protocol client and server for node.js written in native javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-dbus

Greenkeeper badge D-bus protocol client and server for node.js

Build Status

Installation

npm install dbus-native

or

git clone https://github.com/sidorares/node-dbus # clone the repo
cd node-dbus
npm install # install dependencies
sudo cp examples/com.github.sidorares.dbus.Example.conf /etc/dbus-1/system.d/ # if you want to test examples/service.js

Usage

Short example using desktop notifications service

var dbus = require('dbus-native');
var sessionBus = dbus.sessionBus();
sessionBus.getService('org.freedesktop.Notifications').getInterface(
    '/org/freedesktop/Notifications',
    'org.freedesktop.Notifications', function(err, notifications) {

    // dbus signals are EventEmitter events
    notifications.on('ActionInvoked', function() {
        console.log('ActionInvoked', arguments);
    });
    notifications.on('NotificationClosed', function() {
        console.log('NotificationClosed', arguments);
    });
    notifications.Notify('exampl', 0, '', 'summary 3', 'new message text', ['xxx yyy', 'test2', 'test3', 'test4'], [],  5, function(err, id) {
       //setTimeout(function() { n.CloseNotification(id, console.log); }, 4000);
    });
});

API

Low level messaging: bus connection

connection = dbus.createClient(options)

options:

  • socket - unix socket path
  • port - TCP port
  • host - TCP host
  • busAddress - encoded bus address. Default is DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS environment variable. See http://dbus.freedesktop.org/doc/dbus-specification.html#addresses
  • authMethods - array of authentication methods, which are attempted in the order provided (default:['EXTERNAL', 'DBUS_COOKIE_SHA1', 'ANONYMOUS'])
  • ayBuffer - boolean (default:true): if true 'ay' dbus fields are returned as buffers
  • ReturnLongjs - boolean (default:false): if true 64 bit dbus fields (x/t) are read out as Long.js objects, otherwise they are converted to numbers (which should be good up to 53 bits)
  • ( TODO: add/document option to use adress from X11 session )

connection has only one method, message(msg)

message fields:

  • type - methodCall, methodReturn, error or signal
  • path - object path
  • interface
  • destination
  • sender
  • member
  • serial
  • signature
  • body
  • errorName
  • replySerial

connection signals:

  • connect - emitted after successful authentication
  • message
  • error

example:

var dbus = require('dbus-native');
var conn = dbus.createConnection();
conn.message({
    path:'/org/freedesktop/DBus',
    destination: 'org.freedesktop.DBus',
    'interface': 'org.freedesktop.DBus',
    member: 'Hello',
    type: dbus.messageType.methodCall
});
conn.on('message', function(msg) { console.log(msg); });

Note on INT64 'x' and UINT64 't'

Long.js is used for 64 Bit support. https://github.com/dcodeIO/long.js The following javascript types can be marshalled into 64 bit dbus fields:

  • typeof 'number' up to 53bits
  • typeof 'string' (consisting of decimal digits with no separators or '0x' prefixed hexadecimal) up to full 64bit range
  • Long.js objects (or object with compatible properties)

By default 64 bit dbus fields are unmarshalled into a 'number' (with precision loss beyond 53 bits). Use {ReturnLongjs:true} option to return the actual Long.js object and preserve the entire 64 bits.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial