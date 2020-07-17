D-bus protocol client and server for node.js

Installation

npm install dbus-native

or

git clone https://github.com/sidorares/node-dbus # clone the repo cd node-dbus npm install # install dependencies sudo cp examples/com.github.sidorares.dbus.Example.conf /etc/dbus-1/system.d/ # if you want to test examples/service.js

Usage

Short example using desktop notifications service

var dbus = require ( 'dbus-native' ); var sessionBus = dbus.sessionBus(); sessionBus.getService( 'org.freedesktop.Notifications' ).getInterface( '/org/freedesktop/Notifications' , 'org.freedesktop.Notifications' , function ( err, notifications ) { notifications.on( 'ActionInvoked' , function ( ) { console .log( 'ActionInvoked' , arguments ); }); notifications.on( 'NotificationClosed' , function ( ) { console .log( 'NotificationClosed' , arguments ); }); notifications.Notify( 'exampl' , 0 , '' , 'summary 3' , 'new message text' , [ 'xxx yyy' , 'test2' , 'test3' , 'test4' ], [], 5 , function ( err, id ) { }); });

API

Low level messaging: bus connection

connection = dbus.createClient(options)

options:

socket - unix socket path

port - TCP port

host - TCP host

busAddress - encoded bus address. Default is DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS environment variable. See http://dbus.freedesktop.org/doc/dbus-specification.html#addresses

environment variable. See http://dbus.freedesktop.org/doc/dbus-specification.html#addresses authMethods - array of authentication methods, which are attempted in the order provided (default:['EXTERNAL', 'DBUS_COOKIE_SHA1', 'ANONYMOUS'])

ayBuffer - boolean (default:true): if true 'ay' dbus fields are returned as buffers

ReturnLongjs - boolean (default:false): if true 64 bit dbus fields (x/t) are read out as Long.js objects, otherwise they are converted to numbers (which should be good up to 53 bits)

( TODO: add/document option to use adress from X11 session )

connection has only one method, message(msg)

message fields:

type - methodCall, methodReturn, error or signal

path - object path

interface

destination

sender

member

serial

signature

body

errorName

replySerial

connection signals:

connect - emitted after successful authentication

message

error

example:

var dbus = require ( 'dbus-native' ); var conn = dbus.createConnection(); conn.message({ path : '/org/freedesktop/DBus' , destination : 'org.freedesktop.DBus' , 'interface' : 'org.freedesktop.DBus' , member : 'Hello' , type : dbus.messageType.methodCall }); conn.on( 'message' , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); });

Note on INT64 'x' and UINT64 't'

Long.js is used for 64 Bit support. https://github.com/dcodeIO/long.js The following javascript types can be marshalled into 64 bit dbus fields:

typeof 'number' up to 53bits

typeof 'string' (consisting of decimal digits with no separators or '0x' prefixed hexadecimal) up to full 64bit range

Long.js objects (or object with compatible properties)

By default 64 bit dbus fields are unmarshalled into a 'number' (with precision loss beyond 53 bits). Use {ReturnLongjs:true} option to return the actual Long.js object and preserve the entire 64 bits.