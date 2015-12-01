dbl

Generate basic webpack configs for project.And,create a local server with connect,so you can mock data for you xhr. When you run dbl deploy,it will build project to build directory.Then you can push it to the git repo.

Installation

npm install -g dbl

Usage

Usage : dbl [options] [dir] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number -h, -- help output usage information

Usage : dbl init Description : init project with scaffold

Usage : dbl server [options] [dir] Options: -p, --port <port> specify the port [3000]

Description:After run this command,you can input http://localhost:8001 in the address bar.Surprise,you'll see this mock window: .

Usage: dbl deploy [options][dir]

Description: command will build the project form src to build,and push the build directory to the repo with username and password.

Options: -u, --username specify the username of the gitlab -P, --password specify the password of the gitlab