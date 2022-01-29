Part of the commitizen family. Prompts for conventional changelog standard.
Like commitizen, you specify the configuration of cz-conventional-changelog through the package.json's
config.commitizen key.
{
// ... default values
"config": {
"commitizen": {
"path": "./node_modules/cz-conventional-changelog",
"disableScopeLowerCase": false,
"disableSubjectLowerCase": false,
"maxHeaderWidth": 100,
"maxLineWidth": 100,
"defaultType": "",
"defaultScope": "",
"defaultSubject": "",
"defaultBody": "",
"defaultIssues": "",
"types": {
...
"feat": {
"description": "A new feature",
"title": "Features"
},
...
}
}
}
// ...
}
The following environment variables can be used to override any default configuration or package.json based configuration.
If using the commitlint js library, the "maxHeaderWidth" configuration property will default to the configuration of the "header-max-length" rule instead of the hard coded value of 100. This can be ovewritten by setting the 'maxHeaderWidth' configuration in package.json or the CZ_MAX_HEADER_WIDTH environment variable.