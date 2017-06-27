Convert database query results to GeoJSON or TopoJSON. Inspired by Bryan McBride's PHP-Database-GeoJSON. Works with your database of choice - ideally paired with node-mysql, node-postgres, or mongodb. It is a more flexible version of postgeo and mysql2geojson (both deprecated).
npm install dbgeo
var dbgeo = require('dbgeo')
// Query a database...
dbgeo.parse(data, {
outputFormat: 'geojson'
}, function(error, result) {
// This will log a valid GeoJSON FeatureCollection
console.log(result)
});
See
test/test.js for more examples.
An array of objects, usually results from a database query.
Configuration object that can contain the following keys:
|argument
|description
|values
|default value
geometryType
|Format of input geometry
|wkb, wkt, geojson, ll
|wkb
geometryColumn
|Name of column that contains geometry. If input geometry type is "ll", this is an array in the format
['longitude', 'latitude']
|Any string
|geom
outputFormat
|Desired output format
|geojson, topojson
|geojson
precision
|Trim the coordinate precision of the output to a given number of digits using geojson-precision
|Any integer
null (will not trim precision)
quantization
|Value for quantization process, typically specified as powers of ten, see topojson.quantize
|Any integer greater than one
null (no quantization)
A function with two parameters: an error, and a result object.
Examples can be found in
test/test.js.
The default options for
.parse(). You can set these before using
.parse() if you plan to use the same options continuously.
CC0