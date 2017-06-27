dbgeo

Convert database query results to GeoJSON or TopoJSON. Inspired by Bryan McBride's PHP-Database-GeoJSON. Works with your database of choice - ideally paired with node-mysql, node-postgres, or mongodb. It is a more flexible version of postgeo and mysql2geojson (both deprecated).

Installation

npm install dbgeo

Example Usage

var dbgeo = require ( 'dbgeo' ) dbgeo.parse(data, { outputFormat : 'geojson' }, function ( error, result ) { console .log(result) });

See test/test.js for more examples.

API

data (required)

An array of objects, usually results from a database query.

options (optional)

Configuration object that can contain the following keys:

argument description values default value geometryType Format of input geometry wkb, wkt, geojson, ll wkb geometryColumn Name of column that contains geometry. If input geometry type is "ll", this is an array in the format ['longitude', 'latitude'] Any string geom outputFormat Desired output format geojson, topojson geojson precision Trim the coordinate precision of the output to a given number of digits using geojson-precision Any integer null (will not trim precision) quantization Value for quantization process, typically specified as powers of ten, see topojson.quantize Any integer greater than one null (no quantization)

callback (required)

A function with two parameters: an error, and a result object.

Examples can be found in test/test.js .

The default options for .parse() . You can set these before using .parse() if you plan to use the same options continuously.

License

CC0