dbg

dbgeo

by John J Czaplewski
1.1.0

Node.js module for converting database query results to GeoJSON or TopoJSON

Overview

Downloads/wk

288

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dbgeo

Convert database query results to GeoJSON or TopoJSON. Inspired by Bryan McBride's PHP-Database-GeoJSON. Works with your database of choice - ideally paired with node-mysql, node-postgres, or mongodb. It is a more flexible version of postgeo and mysql2geojson (both deprecated).

Installation
npm install dbgeo
Example Usage
var dbgeo = require('dbgeo')

// Query a database...

dbgeo.parse(data, {
  outputFormat: 'geojson'
}, function(error, result) {
  // This will log a valid GeoJSON FeatureCollection
  console.log(result)  
});

See test/test.js for more examples.

API

.parse(data, options, callback)

data (required)

An array of objects, usually results from a database query.

options (optional)

Configuration object that can contain the following keys:

argumentdescriptionvaluesdefault value
geometryTypeFormat of input geometrywkb, wkt, geojson, llwkb
geometryColumnName of column that contains geometry. If input geometry type is "ll", this is an array in the format ['longitude', 'latitude']Any stringgeom
outputFormatDesired output formatgeojson, topojsongeojson
precisionTrim the coordinate precision of the output to a given number of digits using geojson-precisionAny integernull (will not trim precision)
quantizationValue for quantization process, typically specified as powers of ten, see topojson.quantizeAny integer greater than onenull (no quantization)
callback (required)

A function with two parameters: an error, and a result object.

Examples can be found in test/test.js.

.defaults{}

The default options for .parse(). You can set these before using .parse() if you plan to use the same options continuously.

License

CC0

