DbGate - (no)SQL database client

DbGate is cross-platform database manager. It's designed to be simple to use and effective, when working with more databases simultaneously. But there are also many advanced features like schema compare, visual query designer, chart visualisation or batch export and import.

DbGate is licensed under MIT license and is completely free.

Try it online - demo.dbgate.org - online demo application

Download application for Windows, Linux or Mac from dbgate.org

Run web version as NPM package or as docker image

Supported databases

MySQL

PostgreSQL

SQL Server

MongoDB

SQLite

Amazon Redshift

CockroachDB

MariaDB

Features

Table data editing, with SQL change script preview

Edit table schema, indexes, primary and foreign keys

Compare and synchronize database structure

ER diagram

Light and dark theme

Master/detail views, foreign key lookups

Query designer

Form view for comfortable work with tables with many columns

JSON view on MongoDB collections

Explore tables, views, procedures, functions, MongoDB collections

SQL editor execute SQL script SQL code formatter SQL code completion Add SQL LEFT/INNER/RIGHT join utility

Mongo JavaScript editor, execute Mongo script (with NodeJs syntax)

Runs as application for Windows, Linux and Mac. Or in Docker container on server and in web Browser on client.

Import, export from/to CSV, Excel, JSON, XML

Free table editor - quick table data editing (cleanup data after import/before export, prototype tables etc.)

Archives - backup your data in JSON files on local filesystem (or on DbGate server, when using web application)

Charts, export chart to HTML page

For detailed info, how to run DbGate in docker container, visit docker hub

Extensible plugin architecture

How to contribute

Any contributions are welcome. If you want to contribute without coding, consider following:

Tell your friends about DbGate or share on social networks - when more people will use DbGate, it will grow to be better

Write review on Slant.co or G2

Create issue, if you find problem in app, or you have idea to new feature. If issue already exists, you could leave comment on it, to prioritise most wanted issues.

Become a backer on Open collective

Where a small coding is acceptable for you, you could create plugin. Plugins for new themes can be created actually without JS coding.

Thank you!

Why is DbGate different

There are many database managers now, so why DbGate?

Works everywhere - Windows, Linux, Mac, Web browser (+mobile web is planned), without compromises in features

Based on standalone NPM packages, scripts can be run without DbGate (example - CSV export )

Many data browsing functions based using foreign keys - master/detail, expand columns, expandable form view

Design goals

Application simplicity - DbGate takes the best and only the best from old DbGate, DatAdmin and DbMouse .

Minimal dependencies Frontend - Svelte, socket.io Backend - NodeJs, ExpressJs, socket.io, database connection drivers JavaScript + TypeScript App - electron

Platform independent - runs as web application in single docker container on server, or as application using Electron platform on Linux, Windows and Mac

How to run development environment

Simple variant - runs WEB application:

yarn yarn start

If you want more control, run WEB application:

yarn

And than run following 3 commands concurrently in 3 terminals:

yarn start:api yarn start:web yarn lib

This runs API on port 3000 and web application on port 5000

Open http://localhost:5000 in your browser

If you want to run electron app:

yarn cd app yarn

And than run following 3 commands concurrently in 3 terminals:

yarn start:web yarn lib yarn start:app

How to run built electron app locally

This mode is very similar to production run of electron app. Electron doesn't use localhost:5000.

cd app yarn

yarn yarn build:app: local yarn start:app: local

How to create plugin

Creating plugin is described in documentation

But it is very simple:

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-dbgate cd dbgate-plugin-my-new-plugin yarn plugin

After restarting DbGate, you could use your new plugin from DbGate.