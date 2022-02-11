DbGate - (no)SQL database client
DbGate is cross-platform database manager.
It's designed to be simple to use and effective, when working with more databases simultaneously.
But there are also many advanced features like schema compare, visual query designer, chart visualisation or batch export and import.
DbGate is licensed under MIT license and is completely free.
Supported databases
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- SQL Server
- MongoDB
- SQLite
- Amazon Redshift
- CockroachDB
- MariaDB
Features
- Table data editing, with SQL change script preview
- Edit table schema, indexes, primary and foreign keys
- Compare and synchronize database structure
- ER diagram
- Light and dark theme
- Master/detail views, foreign key lookups
- Query designer
- Form view for comfortable work with tables with many columns
- JSON view on MongoDB collections
- Explore tables, views, procedures, functions, MongoDB collections
- SQL editor
- execute SQL script
- SQL code formatter
- SQL code completion
- Add SQL LEFT/INNER/RIGHT join utility
- Mongo JavaScript editor, execute Mongo script (with NodeJs syntax)
- Runs as application for Windows, Linux and Mac. Or in Docker container on server and in web Browser on client.
- Import, export from/to CSV, Excel, JSON, XML
- Free table editor - quick table data editing (cleanup data after import/before export, prototype tables etc.)
- Archives - backup your data in JSON files on local filesystem (or on DbGate server, when using web application)
- Charts, export chart to HTML page
- For detailed info, how to run DbGate in docker container, visit docker hub
- Extensible plugin architecture
How to contribute
Any contributions are welcome. If you want to contribute without coding, consider following:
- Tell your friends about DbGate or share on social networks - when more people will use DbGate, it will grow to be better
- Write review on Slant.co or G2
- Create issue, if you find problem in app, or you have idea to new feature. If issue already exists, you could leave comment on it, to prioritise most wanted issues.
- Become a backer on Open collective
- Where a small coding is acceptable for you, you could create plugin. Plugins for new themes can be created actually without JS coding.
Thank you!
Why is DbGate different
There are many database managers now, so why DbGate?
- Works everywhere - Windows, Linux, Mac, Web browser (+mobile web is planned), without compromises in features
- Based on standalone NPM packages, scripts can be run without DbGate (example - CSV export )
- Many data browsing functions based using foreign keys - master/detail, expand columns, expandable form view
Design goals
- Application simplicity - DbGate takes the best and only the best from old DbGate, DatAdmin and DbMouse .
- Minimal dependencies
- Frontend - Svelte, socket.io
- Backend - NodeJs, ExpressJs, socket.io, database connection drivers
- JavaScript + TypeScript
- App - electron
- Platform independent - runs as web application in single docker container on server, or as application using Electron platform on Linux, Windows and Mac
How to run development environment
Simple variant - runs WEB application:
yarn
yarn start
If you want more control, run WEB application:
yarn
And than run following 3 commands concurrently in 3 terminals:
yarn start:api
yarn start:web
yarn lib
This runs API on port 3000 and web application on port 5000
Open http://localhost:5000 in your browser
If you want to run electron app:
yarn
cd app
yarn
And than run following 3 commands concurrently in 3 terminals:
yarn start:web
yarn lib
yarn start:app
How to run built electron app locally
This mode is very similar to production run of electron app. Electron doesn't use localhost:5000.
cd app
yarn
yarn
yarn build:app:local
yarn start:app:local
How to create plugin
Creating plugin is described in documentation
But it is very simple:
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-dbgate
cd dbgate-plugin-my-new-plugin
yarn plugin
After restarting DbGate, you could use your new plugin from DbGate.