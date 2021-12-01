DBFFile

Summary

Read and write .dbf (dBase III and Visual FoxPro) files in Node.js:

Supported field types: C (string) N (numeric) F (float) I (integer) L (logical) D (date) T (datetime) B (double) M (memo) Note: memo support is experimental/partial, with the following limitations: read-only (can't create/write DBF files with memo fields) can only read dBase III (version 0x83), dBase IV (version 0x8b), and VFP9 (version 0x30)

'Loose' read mode - tries to read any kind of .dbf file without complaining. Unsupported field types are simply skipped.

Can open an existing .dbf file Can access all field descriptors Can access total record count Can access date of last update Can read records in arbitrary-sized batches Can include deleted records in results Supports very large files

Can create a new .dbf file Can use field descriptors from a user-specified object of from another instance

Can append records to an existing .dbf file Supports very large files

Can specify character encodings either per-file or per-field. the default encoding is 'ISO-8859-1' (also known as latin 1) example per-file encoding: DBFFile.open(<path>, {encoding: 'EUC-JP'}) example per-field encoding: DBFFile.open(<path>, {encoding: {default: 'latin1', FIELD_XYZ: 'EUC-JP'}}) supported encodings are listed here.

All operations are asynchronous and return a promise

Installation

npm install dbffile or yarn add dbffile

Example: reading a .dbf file

import {DBFFile} from 'dbffile' ; async function testRead ( ) { let dbf = await DBFFile.open( '<full path to .dbf file>' ); console .log( `DBF file contains ${dbf.recordCount} records.` ); console .log( `Field names: ${dbf.fields.map(f => f.name).join( ', ' )} ` ); let records = await dbf.readRecords( 100 ); for ( let record of records) console .log(record); }

Example: writing a .dbf file

import {DBFFile} from 'dbffile' ; async function testWrite ( ) { let fieldDescriptors = [ { name : 'fname' , type : 'C' , size : 255 }, { name : 'lname' , type : 'C' , size : 255 } ]; let records = [ { fname : 'Joe' , lname : 'Bloggs' }, { fname : 'Mary' , lname : 'Smith' } ]; let dbf = await DBFFile.create( '<full path to .dbf file>' , fieldDescriptors); console .log( 'DBF file created.' ); await dbf.appendRecords(records); console .log( ` ${records.length} records added.` ); }

Loose Read Mode

Not all versions and variants of .dbf file are supported by this library. Normally, when an unsupported file version or field type is encountered, an error is reported and reading halts immediately. This has been a problem for users who just want to recover data from old .dbf files, and would rather not write a PR or wait for one that adds the missing file/field support.

A more forgiving approach to reading .dbf files is now provided by passing the option {readMode: 'loose'} to the DBFFile.open(...) function. In this mode, unrecognised file versions, unsupported field types, and missing memo files are all tolerated. Unsupported/missing field types are still present in the fields field descriptors, but will be missing in the record data returned by the readRecords(...) method.

API

The module exports the DBFFile class, which has the following shape: