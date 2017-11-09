This project is currently unmaintained. We'd love to turn it over to a new maintainer. If you're interested, please file an issue!
Write dBase files in pure JavaScript, in node.js or browsers. Requires ArrayBuffer and DataView support.
npm install dbf
Or just in a browser:
https://unpkg.com/dbf@latest/dbf.js
Replace
latest with the latest version if you want to be sure.
in node:
var dbf = require('../'),
fs = require('fs');
var buf = dbf.structure([
{foo:'bar',noo:10},
{foo:'louie'}
]);
fs.writeFileSync('foo.dbf', toBuffer(buf.buffer));
function toBuffer(ab) {
var buffer = new Buffer(ab.byteLength);
var view = new Uint8Array(ab);
for (var i = 0; i < buffer.length; ++i) {
buffer[i] = view[i];
}
return buffer;
}
dbf.structure(array)
Given an array of objects with string or number attributes, return a DataView object referencing an ArrayBuffer that contains a full DBF file structure.