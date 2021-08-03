Unified error API for node.js SQL DB drivers

This project is an attempt to create a unified API for node.js SQL DB driver errors. Each driver throws their own kind of errors and libraries like knex, Bookshelf and objection.js simply pass these errors through. It's usually very difficult to reason with these errors. This library wraps those errors to error classes that are the same for all drivers. The wrapped error classes also expose useful information about the errors.

NOTE: Only MySQL, Sqlite3, MSSQL and PostgreSQL are officially supported (tested).

Contributions and suggestions are most welcome

If you have an idea for an error we should handle, please open an issue and we'll see what we can do to add it.

Usage

const { wrapError, DBError, UniqueViolationError, NotNullViolationError } = require ( 'db-errors' ); function errorHandler ( err ) { err = wrapError(err); if (err instanceof UniqueViolationError) { console .log( `Unique constraint ${err.constraint} failed for table ${err.table} and columns ${err.columns} ` ); } else if (err instanceof NotNullViolationError) { console .log( `Not null constraint failed for table ${err.table} and column ${err.column} ` ); } else if (err instanceof DBError) { console .log( `Some unknown DB error ${dbError.nativeError} ` ); } }

API

DBError

class DBError extends Error { nativeError: Error ; }

Base class for all errors.

ConstraintViolationError

class ConstraintViolationError extends DBError { }

A base class for all constraint violation errors

UniqueViolationError

class UniqueViolationError extends ConstraintViolationError { columns: string []; table: string ; constraint: string ; }

NotNullViolationError

class NotNullViolationError extends ConstraintViolationError { column: string ; table: string ; }

ForeignKeyViolationError

class ForeignKeyViolationError extends ConstraintViolationError { table: string ; constraint: string ; }

CheckViolationError

class CheckViolationError extends ConstraintViolationError { table: string ; constraint: string ; }

DataError

class DataError extends DBError { }

Development setup

Run the following commands in the repo root:

docker-compose up node setup-test-db.js

Run tests: