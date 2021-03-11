Primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React date-picker components.
You need a date-picker in your application that is accessible, can fit a number of use cases (single date, multi date, range), and has styling and layout that can be easily extended.
This is a component that focuses on controlling user interactions so you can focus on creating beautiful, accessible, and useful date-pickers. It uses a custom Hook or a render function as children. This means you are responsible for rendering everything, but props are provided by the Hook or render function, through a pattern called prop getters, which can be used to help enhance what you are rendering.
This differs from other solutions which render things for their use case and then expose many options to allow for extensibility resulting in a bigger API that is less flexible as well as making the implementation more complicated and harder to contribute to.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
npm install --save dayzed
Or, you can install this module through the yarn package manager.
yarn add dayzed
This package also depends on
react@>=16.8.0and
prop-types. Please make sure you have those installed as well.
Note also this library supports
preact@>=10out of the box. If you are using
preactthen use the corresponding module in the
preact/distfolder. You can even
import Dayzed from 'dayzed/preact'or
import { useDayzed } from 'dayzed/preact'
import React from 'react';
import Dayzed, { useDayzed } from 'dayzed';
const monthNamesShort = [
'Jan',
'Feb',
'Mar',
'Apr',
'May',
'Jun',
'Jul',
'Aug',
'Sep',
'Oct',
'Nov',
'Dec'
];
const weekdayNamesShort = ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'];
function Calendar({ calendars, getBackProps, getForwardProps, getDateProps }) {
if (calendars.length) {
return (
<div style={{ maxWidth: 800, margin: '0 auto', textAlign: 'center' }}>
<div>
<button {...getBackProps({ calendars })}>Back</button>
<button {...getForwardProps({ calendars })}>Next</button>
</div>
{calendars.map(calendar => (
<div
key={`${calendar.month}${calendar.year}`}
style={{
display: 'inline-block',
width: '50%',
padding: '0 10px 30px',
boxSizing: 'border-box'
}}
>
<div>
{monthNamesShort[calendar.month]} {calendar.year}
</div>
{weekdayNamesShort.map(weekday => (
<div
key={`${calendar.month}${calendar.year}${weekday}`}
style={{
display: 'inline-block',
width: 'calc(100% / 7)',
border: 'none',
background: 'transparent'
}}
>
{weekday}
</div>
))}
{calendar.weeks.map((week, weekIndex) =>
week.map((dateObj, index) => {
let key = `${calendar.month}${calendar.year}${weekIndex}${index}`;
if (!dateObj) {
return (
<div
key={key}
style={{
display: 'inline-block',
width: 'calc(100% / 7)',
border: 'none',
background: 'transparent'
}}
/>
);
}
let { date, selected, selectable, today } = dateObj;
let background = today ? 'cornflowerblue' : '';
background = selected ? 'purple' : background;
background = !selectable ? 'teal' : background;
return (
<button
style={{
display: 'inline-block',
width: 'calc(100% / 7)',
border: 'none',
background
}}
key={key}
{...getDateProps({ dateObj })}
>
{selectable ? date.getDate() : 'X'}
</button>
);
})
)}
</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
return null;
}
/*----------- Render Prop -----------*/
class Datepicker extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Dayzed
onDateSelected={this.props.onDateSelected}
selected={this.props.selected}
render={dayzedData => <Calendar {...dayzedData} />}
/>
);
}
}
///////////////////////////////////////
// OR
///////////////////////////////////////
/*----------- Custom Hook -----------*/
function Datepicker(props) {
let dayzedData = useDayzed(props);
return <Calendar {...dayzedData} />;
}
class Single extends React.Component {
state = { selectedDate: null };
_handleOnDateSelected = ({ selected, selectable, date }) => {
this.setState(state => ({ selectedDate: date }));
};
render() {
let { selectedDate } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<Datepicker
selected={this.state.selectedDate}
onDateSelected={this._handleOnDateSelected}
/>
{this.state.selectedDate && (
<div style={{ paddingTop: 20, textAlign: 'center' }}>
<p>Selected:</p>
<p>{`${selectedDate.toLocaleDateString()}`}</p>
</div>
)}
</div>
);
}
}
export default Single;
date| defaults to
new Date()
Used to calculate what month to display on initial render.
date| optional
Used to calculate the maximum month to render.
date| optional
Used to calculate the minimum month to render.
number| defaults to
1
Number of months returned, based off the
date and
offset props.
number| defaults to
0
First day of the week with possible values 0-6 (Sunday to Saturday). Defaults to Sunday.
boolean| defaults to false
Flag to fill front and back weeks with dates from adjacent months.
any| optional
An array of
Dates or a single
Date that has been selected.
function(selectedDate: Date, event: Event)| required
Called when the user selects a date.
selectedDate: The date that was just selected.
event: The event fired when the date was selected.
function({})| required
This is called with an object. Read more about the properties of this object in the section "Render Prop Function".
number| control prop (read more about this in the "Control Props" section below) - defaults to
0if not controlled.
Number off months to offset from the
date prop.
function(offset: number)| control prop (read more about this in the "Control Props" section below)
Called when the user selects to go forward or back. This function is
required if
offset is being provided as a prop.
offset: The number of months offset.
dayzed manages its own
offset state internally and calls your
onOffsetChanged handler when the offset changes. Your render prop function
(read more below) can be used to manipulate this state from within the render
function and can likely support many of your use cases.
However, if more control is needed, you can pass
offset as a prop (as
indicated above) and that state becomes controlled. As soon as
this.props.offset !== undefined, internally,
dayzed will determine its state
based on your prop's value rather than its own internal state. You will be
required to keep the state up to date (this is where the
onOffsetChanged
handler comes in really handy), but you can also control the state from
anywhere, be that state from other components,
redux,
react-router, or
anywhere else.
Note: This is very similar to how normal controlled components work elsewhere in react (like
<input />). If you want to learn more about this concept, you can learn about that from this the "Controlled Components" lecture
You can either use the custom
useDayzed hook or the render prop function
(described in the section below) to return the things needed to render your
calendars. The custom Hook has a benefit over the render prop function as it
does not unnecessarily add an additional child into the render tree. Example:
function Datepicker(props) {
let { calendars, getBackProps, getForwardProps, getDateProp } = useDayzed(
props
);
return <div>{/* calendar elements */}</div>;
}
This is where you render whatever you want to based on the state of
dayzed.
It's a regular prop called
render:
<Dayzed render={/* right here*/} />.
You can also pass it as the children prop if you prefer to do things that way
<Dayzed>{/* right here*/}</Dayzed>
Fun fact, the
Dazyed render prop component actually uses the
useDayzed
custom Hook under the hood.
The properties of this object can be split into two categories as indicated below:
These functions are used to apply props to the elements that you render. This
gives you maximum flexibility to render what, when, and wherever you like. You
call these on the element in question (for example:
<button {...getDateProps()})). It's advisable to pass all your props to that
function rather than applying them on the element yourself to avoid your props
being overridden (or overriding the props returned). For example:
getDateProps({onClick(event) {console.log(event)}}).
|property
|type
|description
getDateProps
function({})
|Returns the props you should apply to the date button elements you render.
getBackProps
function({})
|Returns the props you should apply to any
back button element you render.
getForwardProps
function({})
|Returns the props you should apply to any
forward button element you render.
These are values that represent the current state of the dayzed component.
|property
|type
|description
calendars
any
|An array containing objects of each month's data.
calendars[{}].month
number
|Zero-based number of the month. (0 - 11)
calendars[{}].year
number
|The year of the month.
calendars[{}].firstDayOfMonth
date
|First day of the month.
calendars[{}].lastDayOfMonth
date
|Last day of the month.
calendars[{}].weeks
any
|An array containing an array of date objects for each week of the month. Starting from Sunday to Saturday.
[ ["", "", "", "", dateObj, dateObj, dateObj] ]
calendars[{}].weeks[[{}]].date
date
|A
Date object for that day of the week.
calendars[{}].weeks[[{}]].selected
boolean
|Whether the
Date was given as part of the provided
selected prop.
calendars[{}].weeks[[{}]].selectable
boolean
|Whether the
Date is selectable given the provided
maxDate and
minDate props.
calendars[{}].weeks[[{}]].today
boolean
|Whether the
Date is today's date.
calendars[{}].weeks[[{}]].prevMonth
boolean
|Whether the
Date is in the previous month. Useful when the
showOutsideDays flag is used.
calendars[{}].weeks[[{}]].nextMonth
boolean
|Whether the
Date is in the next month. Useful when the
showOutsideDays flag is used.
Here are some other great daypicker solutions:
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
Morgan Kartchner
💻 📖 💡 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Jen Luker
💻 💡 🤔
Sam Gale
💻 🤔
Arthur Denner
💻 🤔
Dony Sukardi
💻 💡 ⚠️
Amit Solanki
📖
Nathanael CHERRIER
💻 🤔 ⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT