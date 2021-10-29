openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
day

dayz

by Nathan Stitt
2.9.1 (see all)

A calendar component for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A day/week/monthly calendar component for React

Build Status

Features

  • Only includes the minimal amount of features needed.
    • For instance, there is no paging controls provided, since they can easily be implemented outside the component. This allows Dayz to be used both as a traditional next or previous month calendar or as part of a scrolling infinite view.
  • Modern styling and layout
    • Uses css grid and flexbox layout
    • All heights/widths are specified as percentages so the component will size to fit whatever container it's rendered into.
    • Styles are written in scss with variables which can be modified for customized builds.
  • Care is taken to retain elements when switching view types, this allows minimal DOM reflow and allows nice animation effects where events warp into position.

Dayz Monthly Screenshot

Demo

An interactive demo can be viewed at: http://nathanstitt.github.io/dayz/

The demo source for the demo is demo.jsx

Usage

npm install dayz --save
-- or --
yarn add dayz

import React from 'react';
import Dayz from 'dayz';
// could also import the sass if you have a loader at dayz/dayz.scss
import "dayz/dist/dayz.css";
import moment from 'moment';

// would come from a network request in a "real" app
const EVENTS = new Dayz.EventsCollection([
    { content: 'A short event',
      range: moment.range( date.clone(),
                           date.clone().add(1, 'day') ) },
    { content: 'Two Hours ~ 8-10',
      range: moment.range( date.clone().hour(8),
                           date.clone().hour(10) ) },
    { content: "A Longer Event",
      range: moment.range( date.clone().subtract(2,'days'),
                           date.clone().add(8,'days') ) }
]);

class MyComponent extends React.Component {

    render() {
        return <Dayz
                   display='week'
                   date={this.props.date}
                   events={EVENTS}
               />
    }

}

API

The Dayz component accepts these properties:

  • date (required): An momentjs instance that controls what range is displayed. The calendar will automatically calculate the month or week that contains this date and display the appropriate range.
  • events (optional): An Dayz.EventsCollection instance that contains events that should be displayed on the calendar.
    • Dayz.EventsCollection accepts two arguments:
      • An array of events
      • a list of optional properties. Currently two options that can be set are:
        • displayAllDay, If set to true it will show all day events at the top of the week and day views. If false, all day events will completly fill the column. defaults to true.
        • displayLabelForAllDays, If set to false, for events that are shown on multiple days only the first event will have the content attribute shown. In any other case content will be shown on every day. This prop works only if displayAllDay is false.
  • highlightDays: either a function or an array of days that should be highlighted. Each day can be a string date that momentjs accepts, a JS Date object, or a momentjs date. if using a function, it will be passed the day and should return either false, or a string to use for the className.
  • dayEventHandlers event handlers to attach on the Day element, such as onClick, onMouseOver, etc.
    • if onClick or onDoubleClick is given to dayEventHandlers, the call back will be passed two variables, the event and a momentjs date. Hours/Minutes are added to the date to reflect how far down the Y axis was clicked.
  • display (optional, defaults to 'month'): One of month, week, or day.
  • onEventClick, onEventDoubleClick (optional): A function that will be called whenever an event is clicked, it's passed two variables, the event and the layout information for the event. The layout has an event subkey that includes the event itself.
  • displayHours (optional): defaults to 7am to 7pm or the earliest/latest event's hour.
  • timeFormat (optional): defaults to ha configures y labels time format
  • locale (optional): defaults to en. A string to determine the localization.
  • weekStartsOn (optional): defaults to undefined. Determines whether the week should start on Monday or Sunday. By default it uses what the localization offers (see locale prop). It can accept either 0 to start the week on Sunday or 1 to start the week on Monday.

Dayz applies these css classes:

  • The reference date prop will have a css class "current"
  • Days before and after that date will get "before" and "after" respectively
  • highlighted days will be marked as "highlight" by default, or whatever is returned from the function

Development

  • npm start starts up a local development web-server which rebuilds files when changed
    • the demo can then be accessed at http://localhost:2222/docs/
  • npm test runs unit tests
  • npm run build compiles files in preparation for publishing

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rbc
react-big-calendargcal/outlook like calendar component
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
166K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
reaviz📊 Data visualization library for React
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/reactAn official React component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
110K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
react-calendar-timelineA modern and responsive react timeline component.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
cal
@nivo/calendarnivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial