A day/week/monthly calendar component for React

Features

Only includes the minimal amount of features needed. For instance, there is no paging controls provided, since they can easily be implemented outside the component. This allows Dayz to be used both as a traditional next or previous month calendar or as part of a scrolling infinite view.

Modern styling and layout Uses css grid and flexbox layout All heights/widths are specified as percentages so the component will size to fit whatever container it's rendered into. Styles are written in scss with variables which can be modified for customized builds.

Care is taken to retain elements when switching view types, this allows minimal DOM reflow and allows nice animation effects where events warp into position.

Demo

An interactive demo can be viewed at: http://nathanstitt.github.io/dayz/

The demo source for the demo is demo.jsx

Usage

npm install dayz --save -- or -- yarn add dayz

import React from 'react' ; import Dayz from 'dayz' ; import "dayz/dist/dayz.css" ; import moment from 'moment' ; const EVENTS = new Dayz.EventsCollection([ { content : 'A short event' , range : moment.range( date.clone(), date.clone().add( 1 , 'day' ) ) }, { content : 'Two Hours ~ 8-10' , range : moment.range( date.clone().hour( 8 ), date.clone().hour( 10 ) ) }, { content : "A Longer Event" , range : moment.range( date.clone().subtract( 2 , 'days' ), date.clone().add( 8 , 'days' ) ) } ]); class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return < Dayz display = 'week' date = {this.props.date} events = {EVENTS} /> } }

API

The Dayz component accepts these properties:

date (required): An momentjs instance that controls what range is displayed. The calendar will automatically calculate the month or week that contains this date and display the appropriate range.

(required): An instance that controls what range is displayed. The calendar will automatically calculate the month or week that contains this date and display the appropriate range. events (optional): An Dayz.EventsCollection instance that contains events that should be displayed on the calendar. Dayz.EventsCollection accepts two arguments: An array of events a list of optional properties. Currently two options that can be set are: displayAllDay , If set to true it will show all day events at the top of the week and day views. If false , all day events will completly fill the column. defaults to true . displayLabelForAllDays , If set to false , for events that are shown on multiple days only the first event will have the content attribute shown. In any other case content will be shown on every day. This prop works only if displayAllDay is false .

(optional): An instance that contains events that should be displayed on the calendar. highlightDays : either a function or an array of days that should be highlighted. Each day can be a string date that momentjs accepts, a JS Date object, or a momentjs date. if using a function, it will be passed the day and should return either false, or a string to use for the className.

: either a function or an array of days that should be highlighted. Each day can be a string date that momentjs accepts, a JS Date object, or a momentjs date. if using a function, it will be passed the day and should return either false, or a string to use for the className. dayEventHandlers event handlers to attach on the Day element, such as onClick, onMouseOver, etc. if onClick or onDoubleClick is given to dayEventHandlers, the call back will be passed two variables, the event and a momentjs date. Hours/Minutes are added to the date to reflect how far down the Y axis was clicked.

event handlers to attach on the Day element, such as onClick, onMouseOver, etc. display (optional, defaults to 'month'): One of month, week, or day.

(optional, defaults to 'month'): One of month, week, or day. onEventClick , onEventDoubleClick (optional): A function that will be called whenever an event is clicked, it's passed two variables, the event and the layout information for the event. The layout has an event subkey that includes the event itself.

, (optional): A function that will be called whenever an event is clicked, it's passed two variables, the event and the layout information for the event. The layout has an subkey that includes the event itself. displayHours (optional): defaults to 7am to 7pm or the earliest/latest event's hour.

(optional): defaults to 7am to 7pm or the earliest/latest event's hour. timeFormat (optional): defaults to ha configures y labels time format

(optional): defaults to configures y labels time format locale (optional): defaults to en . A string to determine the localization.

(optional): defaults to . A string to determine the localization. weekStartsOn (optional): defaults to undefined . Determines whether the week should start on Monday or Sunday. By default it uses what the localization offers (see locale prop). It can accept either 0 to start the week on Sunday or 1 to start the week on Monday.

Dayz applies these css classes:

The reference date prop will have a css class "current"

prop will have a css class "current" Days before and after that date will get "before" and "after" respectively

highlighted days will be marked as "highlight" by default, or whatever is returned from the function

Development