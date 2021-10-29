An interactive demo can be viewed at: http://nathanstitt.github.io/dayz/
demo.jsx
npm install dayz --save
-- or --
yarn add dayz
import React from 'react';
import Dayz from 'dayz';
// could also import the sass if you have a loader at dayz/dayz.scss
import "dayz/dist/dayz.css";
import moment from 'moment';
// would come from a network request in a "real" app
const EVENTS = new Dayz.EventsCollection([
{ content: 'A short event',
range: moment.range( date.clone(),
date.clone().add(1, 'day') ) },
{ content: 'Two Hours ~ 8-10',
range: moment.range( date.clone().hour(8),
date.clone().hour(10) ) },
{ content: "A Longer Event",
range: moment.range( date.clone().subtract(2,'days'),
date.clone().add(8,'days') ) }
]);
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <Dayz
display='week'
date={this.props.date}
events={EVENTS}
/>
}
}
The Dayz component accepts these properties:
momentjs instance that controls what range is displayed. The calendar will automatically calculate the month or week that contains this date and display the appropriate range.
Dayz.EventsCollection instance that contains events that should be displayed on the calendar.
Dayz.EventsCollection accepts two arguments:
true it will show all day events at the top of the week and day views. If
false, all day events will completly fill the column. defaults to
true.
false, for events that are shown on multiple days only the first event will have the
content attribute shown. In any other case
content will be shown on every day. This prop works only if
displayAllDay is
false.
momentjs date. Hours/Minutes are added to the date to reflect how far down the Y axis was clicked.
event subkey that includes the event itself.
ha configures y labels time format
en. A string to determine the localization.
undefined. Determines whether the week should start on Monday or Sunday. By default it uses what the localization offers (see
locale prop). It can accept either
0 to start the week on Sunday or
1 to start the week on Monday.
Dayz applies these css classes:
npm start starts up a local development web-server which rebuilds files when changed
npm test runs unit tests
npm run build compiles files in preparation for publishing