A collection of components for Schedules and Calendars in DaySpan using Vuetify

This library strives to offer all the functionality any modern calendar app could support, and more. Not only can this be used for calendar apps, but any application where the user wishes to control when events should occur within a system.

Click here for a full app example

Every feature of the library can be toggled with local and global settings, and all text can be localized.

Status

This library is nearing functional completion (documentation on every component, prop, event, slot, method will have to wait) but is still subject to the occasional small change in API.

Current documentation

Notice

This library uses v-html in a few places (to display event details for example) so you must sanitize your own data against XSS vulnerabilities.

Usage

Install with npm install --save dayspan-vuetify

This library works best with Vuetify >= 1.1.9

import DaySpanVuetify from 'dayspan-vuetify' Vue.use( DaySpanVuetify, { data : { }, computed : { }, methods : { } });

To see what options can be passed to the plugin, checkout this file.

Once done, you can access components like ds-event , ds-calendar , and ds-calendar-app from any component (they are registered globally).

Example / Template

Checkout dayspan-vuetify-example for an example of a calendar app which saves events to localStorage.

Example Code

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuetify from 'vuetify' import DaySpanVuetify from 'dayspan-vuetify' import App from './App.vue' import 'vuetify/dist/vuetify.min.css' import 'material-design-icons-iconfont/dist/material-design-icons.css' import 'dayspan-vuetify/dist/lib/dayspan-vuetify.min.css' Vue.config.productionTip = false Vue.use(Vuetify); Vue.use(DaySpanVuetify, { methods : { getDefaultEventColor : () => '#1976d2' } }); new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) })

<template> <v-app id="dayspan" v-cloak> <ds-calendar-app :calendar="calendar"></ds-calendar-app> </v-app> </template> <script> import { Calendar } from 'dayspan'; export default { name: 'app', data: () => ({ calendar: Calendar.months() }) } </script> <style> body, html, #app, #dayspan { font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; width: 100%; height: 100%; } </style>

< html > < head > < link href = 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500,700|Material+Icons' rel = "stylesheet" > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, minimal-ui" > < meta http-equiv = "x-ua-compatible" content = "ie=edge" > < title > You Calendar App Title </ title > < style > [v-cloak] { display : none; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Locales

This library supports multiple locales but the build only comes with en-us/en. The following code shows you how to add locales, changing the current locale, and updating a given locale:

$dayspan.setLocale( 'en' ); $dayspan.setLocale( 'fr' , true ); $dayspan.locales; $dayspan.addLocale( 'es' , { promptLabels : { actionRemove : '¿Estás seguro de que quieres eliminar este evento?' } }); $dayspan.updateLocale( 'en' , { patterns : { lastDay : ( day ) => 'Final day of the month' } });

French Locale

import fr from 'dayspan-vuetify/src/locales/fr' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.$dayspan.addLocales([ 'fr' , 'fr-CA' , 'fr-BE' , 'fr-CH' , 'fr-FR' , 'fr-LU' , 'fr-MC' ], fr);

Dutch Locale

import nl from 'dayspan-vuetify/src/locales/nl' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.$dayspan.addLocales([ 'nl' , 'nl-NL' , 'nl-BE' ], nl);

German Locale

import de from 'dayspan-vuetify/src/locales/de' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.$dayspan.addLocales([ 'de' , 'de-DE' , 'de-CH' , 'de-AT' , 'de-BE' , 'de-IT' , 'de-LI' , 'de-LU' ], de);

Catalan Locale

import ca from 'dayspan-vuetify/src/locales/ca' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.$dayspan.addLocales([ 'ca' , 'ca-ES' ], ca);

Build Setup

