A date & schedule library to use for advanced calendars in TypeScript and JS.
bower install dayspan or
npm install dayspan
// A monthly calendar around today (string=event data type, any=schedule metadata type)
let cal = Calendar.months<string, any>();
// Every Monday 9:00 - 9:30
cal.addEvent({
data: 'Weekly Meeting',
schedule: {
dayOfWeek: Weekday.MONDAY,
times: 9,
duration: 30,
durationUnit: 'minutes'
}
});
// Dr. Appointment on 01/04/2018
cal.addEvent({
data: 'Dr. Appointment',
visible: false,
schedule: {
on: Day.build(2018, Month.APRIL, 1)
}
});
// Mother's Day
cal.addEvent({
id: 'someUserProvidedId',
data: "Mother's Day",
schedule: new Schedule({
weekspanOfMonth: 1, // 2nd
dayOfWeek: Weekday.SUNDAY, // Sunday
month: Month.MAY // of May
})
});
// The array of days in the month, each day has a list of the days events.
cal.days;
// Go to the next month
cal.next();
// Select this day and update the selection flags in the calendar days
cal.select(Day.build(2018, Month.APRIL, 12));
// Remove the schedule
cal.removeEvent('Weekly Meeting');
// A weekly calendar with custom MyEvent class
Calendar.weeks<MyEvent, any>();
// A daily calendar covering 3 days centered on today
Calendar.days<string, any>(3);
// A daily calendar covering 3 days starting with given date
Calendar.days<string, any>(3, Day.build(2018, Month.JUNE, 15), 0);
You just need to append
ds to the beginning of the classes:
// A monthly calendar around today
var cal = ds.Calendar.months();
// Every Monday 9:00 - 9:30
cal.addEvent({
data: 'Weekly Meeting',
schedule: {
dayOfWeek: [ds.Weekday.MONDAY],
times: 9,
duration: 30,
durationUnit: 'minutes'
}
});
// Dr. Appointment on 01/04/2018
cal.addEvent({
data: 'Dr. Appointment',
schedule: new ds.Schedule({
on: ds.Day.build(2018, ds.Month.APRIL, 1)
})
});