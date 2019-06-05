DaySpan

A date & schedule library to use for advanced calendars in TypeScript and JS.

Features

Schedules track how frequent events occur using 20+ properties

Events can last minutes, hours, days, or weeks

Events can occur all day, or 1 or more times during the day

Events can have any day & time included as an event occurrence (they don't need to match the frequency of the schedule)

Events can be excluded, cancelled, or have metadata (specific event occurrence, all in a given day, week, month, quarter, or year)

Event occurrences can be moved

Calendars can represent a span of days, weeks, months, or years

Easily list the next/previous days that occur on a schedule

Describe a schedule in a human friendly string

Export and import schedules and calendars to plain objects for easy saving and loading

Provides logic to help display intersecting events on a calendar

TypeScript Example

let cal = Calendar.months< string , any >(); cal.addEvent({ data: 'Weekly Meeting' , schedule: { dayOfWeek: Weekday.MONDAY, times: 9 , duration: 30 , durationUnit: 'minutes' } }); cal.addEvent({ data: 'Dr. Appointment' , visible: false , schedule: { on: Day.build( 2018 , Month.APRIL, 1 ) } }); cal.addEvent({ id: 'someUserProvidedId' , data: "Mother's Day" , schedule: new Schedule({ weekspanOfMonth: 1 , dayOfWeek: Weekday.SUNDAY, month: Month.MAY }) }); cal.days; cal.next(); cal.select(Day.build( 2018 , Month.APRIL, 12 )); cal.removeEvent( 'Weekly Meeting' ); Calendar.weeks<MyEvent, any >(); Calendar.days< string , any >( 3 ); Calendar.days< string , any >( 3 , Day.build( 2018 , Month.JUNE, 15 ), 0 );

JS Example

You just need to append ds to the beginning of the classes: