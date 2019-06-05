openbase logo
day

dayspan

by Philip Diffenderfer
1.1.0 (see all)

A date & schedule library to use for advanced calendars in TypeScript and JS.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DaySpan

A date & schedule library to use for advanced calendars in TypeScript and JS.

Features

  • Schedules track how frequent events occur using 20+ properties
  • Events can last minutes, hours, days, or weeks
  • Events can occur all day, or 1 or more times during the day
  • Events can have any day & time included as an event occurrence (they don't need to match the frequency of the schedule)
  • Events can be excluded, cancelled, or have metadata (specific event occurrence, all in a given day, week, month, quarter, or year)
  • Event occurrences can be moved
  • Calendars can represent a span of days, weeks, months, or years
  • Easily list the next/previous days that occur on a schedule
  • Describe a schedule in a human friendly string
  • Export and import schedules and calendars to plain objects for easy saving and loading
  • Provides logic to help display intersecting events on a calendar

TypeScript Example

// A monthly calendar around today (string=event data type, any=schedule metadata type)
let cal = Calendar.months<string, any>();

// Every Monday 9:00 - 9:30
cal.addEvent({
  data: 'Weekly Meeting',
  schedule: {
    dayOfWeek: Weekday.MONDAY,
    times: 9,
    duration: 30,
    durationUnit: 'minutes'
  }
});

// Dr. Appointment on 01/04/2018
cal.addEvent({
  data: 'Dr. Appointment',
  visible: false,
  schedule: {
    on: Day.build(2018, Month.APRIL, 1)
  }
});

// Mother's Day
cal.addEvent({
  id: 'someUserProvidedId',
  data: "Mother's Day",
  schedule: new Schedule({
    weekspanOfMonth: 1,         // 2nd
    dayOfWeek: Weekday.SUNDAY,  // Sunday
    month: Month.MAY            // of May
  })
});

// The array of days in the month, each day has a list of the days events.
cal.days;

// Go to the next month
cal.next();

// Select this day and update the selection flags in the calendar days
cal.select(Day.build(2018, Month.APRIL, 12));

// Remove the schedule
cal.removeEvent('Weekly Meeting');

// A weekly calendar with custom MyEvent class
Calendar.weeks<MyEvent, any>();

// A daily calendar covering 3 days centered on today
Calendar.days<string, any>(3);

// A daily calendar covering 3 days starting with given date
Calendar.days<string, any>(3, Day.build(2018, Month.JUNE, 15), 0);

JS Example

You just need to append ds to the beginning of the classes:

// A monthly calendar around today
var cal = ds.Calendar.months();

// Every Monday 9:00 - 9:30
cal.addEvent({
  data: 'Weekly Meeting',
  schedule: {
    dayOfWeek: [ds.Weekday.MONDAY],
    times: 9,
    duration: 30,
    durationUnit: 'minutes'
  }
});

// Dr. Appointment on 01/04/2018
cal.addEvent({
  data: 'Dr. Appointment',
  schedule: new ds.Schedule({
    on: ds.Day.build(2018, ds.Month.APRIL, 1)
  })
});

