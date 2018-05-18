English | 简体中文
this is a plugin for dayjs, that gives dayjs the ability to operate UTC timezone
Via NPM:
npm i dayjs-plugin-utc --save
import dayjsPluginUTC from 'dayjs-plugin-utc'
dayjs.extend(dayjsPluginUTC)
Via CDN:
<!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/dayjs"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-plugin-utc"></script>
<script>
dayjs.extend(dayjsPluginUTC.default)
</script>
⚠️ NOTICE⚠️
when NOT add this plugin
dayjs() will return an instance that timezone based of you local
dayjs('2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00').format() // 2018-05-18T05:04:05+08:00
after load this plugin the timezone of instance return by
dayjs() will rely on what you passed
dayjs.extend(dayjsPluginUTC)
dayjs('2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00').format() // 2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00
if you always want an local timezone instance would be create or you already use dayjs in you project
you can load this plugin with option
parseToLocal: true
dayjs.extend(dayjsPluginUTC, { parseToLocal: true })
dayjs('2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00').format() // 2018-05-18T05:04:05+08:00
get an instance in UTC
dayjs.utc()
dayjs.utc('2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00')
/* (string | number | Date | Dayjs) support like dayjs() */
with
dayjs().utcOffset() you can get the UTC offset in minutes.
Note:
dayjs().utcOffset()returns the real offset from UTC, not the reverse offset (as returned by Date.prototype.getTimezoneOffset).
also you can check the timezone of an instance is local or UTC by
dayjs().isLocal() and
dayjs().isUTC()
dayjs().utcOffset() // (-480, -120, 0, 120, 480, etc.)
dayjs().isLocal() // true
dayjs().isUTC() // false
using
dayjs().utc() and
dayjs().local() you can set the timezone to UTC or you local timezone , and
dayjs().utcOffset(Number) you can specify the timezone you want
let day = dayjs('2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00')
day.utc().format() // 2018-05-17T21:04:05+00:00
day.local().format() // 2018-05-18T05:04:05+08:00
day.utcOffset(240).format() // 2018-05-18T01:04:05+04:00