Via CDN:

⚠️ NOTICE⚠️

when NOT add this plugin dayjs() will return an instance that timezone based of you local

dayjs( '2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00' ).format()

after load this plugin the timezone of instance return by dayjs() will rely on what you passed

dayjs.extend(dayjsPluginUTC) dayjs( '2018-05-18T03:04:05+06:00' ).format()

if you always want an local timezone instance would be create or you already use dayjs in you project

you can load this plugin with option parseToLocal: true