openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
de

dayjs-ext

by Ferdinand Prantl
2.2.0 (see all)

Extended fork of Day.js - 2KB immutable date library alternative to Moment.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

100

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Day.js Extended

Fast 2kB alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API

(This is an extended fork of the original project.)


Gzip Size NPM Version Build Status Codecov Dependency Status Dependency Status License

Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API. If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.

dayjs().startOf('month').add(1, 'day').set('year', 2018).format('YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
  • 🕒 Familiar Moment.js API & patterns
  • 💪 Immutable
  • 🔥 Chainable
  • 🌐 I18n support
  • 📦 2kb mini library
  • 👫 All browsers supported

Extensions to the original project

  • New plugin "customParseFormat" to parse input strings using custom formats.
  • New plugin "localizableFormat" to format dates according to the chosen locale.
  • New plugin "timeZone" to parse from and format to a date string using a time zone specified by its canonical name.
  • Corrected plugin "relativeTime" honouring grammar rules of the supported languages.
  • "UTC mode" for working in UTC, or for working with date-only values without the time part.
  • Additional locales (cs, ru, sk, uk).
  • Check for dayjs instance by the instanceof operator.

Synopsis

Day.js is usually imported via a "proxy module", which loads required plugins and registers required language packs. For example, via the following dayjs-local.js:

// Load dayjs, plugins and language packs.
import dayjs from 'dayjs-ext'
// import "timeZone-1900-2050", "timeZone-1970-2038"
// or "timeZone-2012-2022" to save your package size
import timeZonePlugin from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone'
import customParseFormat from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/customParseFormat'
import localizableFormat from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/localizableFormat'
import relativeTime from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/relativeTime'
import 'dayjs-ext/locale/cs'
import 'dayjs-ext/locale/sk'

// Register plugins and language packs; Czech will be the default language.
dayjs.extend(timeZonePlugin)
     .extend(customParseFormat)
     .extend(localizableFormat)
     .extend(relativeTime)
     .locale('cs')

export default dayjs

Typical usage scenarios:

import dayjs from './dayjs-local'

// Load a date+time from a storage and show it to the user.
const dateTime = dayjs('2018-10-28T18:45:00.000Z')
console.log(dateTime.format({ format: 'L LT', timeZone: 'Europe/Prague' }))
// Prints "28.10.2018 19:45".
console.log(dateTime.fromNow())
// Prints "před 5 hodinami" (5 hours ago).

// Read a date+time from the user and format it for the storage.
const dateTime = dayjs('28.10.2018 19:45', { format: 'L LT', timeZone: 'Europe/Prague' })
console.log(dateTime.toISOString())
// Prints "2018-10-28T18:45:00.000Z".

// Set only the date; zero the time and prevent local time zone conversion.
const dateOnly = dayjs('2018-10-28', { utc: true })
console.log(dateOnly.format({ format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }))
// Prints "2018-10-28" anytime and anywhere.

If used in the browser, the following scripts would be needed:

<-- include "index-1900-2050", "index-1970-2038"
    or "index-2012-2022" to save your package size -->
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/timezone-support/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/fast-plural-rules/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/dayjs.min.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/customParseFormat.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/localizableFormat.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/relativeTime.js"></script>

Getting Started

Installation

npm install dayjs-ext --save

📚Installation Guide

API

It's easy to use Day.js APIs to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times.

dayjs('2018-08-08') // parse

dayjs().format('{YYYY} MM-DDTHH:mm:ss SSS [Z] A') // display

dayjs().set('month', 3).month() // get & set

dayjs().add(1, 'year') // manipulate

dayjs().isBefore(dayjs()) // query

📚API Reference

I18n

Day.js has great support for internationalization.

But none of them will be included in your build unless you use it.

import 'dayjs-ext/locale/es' // load on demand

dayjs.locale('es') // use Spanish locale globally

dayjs('2018-05-05').locale('zh-cn').format() // use Chinese Simplified locale in a specific instance

📚Internationalization

Plugin

A plugin is an independent module that can be added to Day.js to extend functionality or add new features.

import timeZone from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone' // load on demand

dayjs.extend(timeZone) // use plugin

dayjs().format('D.M.YYYY H:mm',
  { timeZone: 'Europe/Berlin' }) // convert to CET before formatting

📚Plugin List

Sponsors

See the sponsor list at the original project. Thank you for your support!

Contributors

See the contributor list at the original project. Thank you for your help!

License

Day.js is Extended licensed under a MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial