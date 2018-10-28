Day.js Extended

Fast 2kB alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API

(This is an extended fork of the original project.)

Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API. If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.

dayjs().startOf( 'month' ).add( 1 , 'day' ).set( 'year' , 2018 ).format( 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' );

🕒 Familiar Moment.js API & patterns

💪 Immutable

🔥 Chainable

🌐 I18n support

📦 2kb mini library

👫 All browsers supported

Extensions to the original project

New plugin "customParseFormat" to parse input strings using custom formats.

New plugin "localizableFormat" to format dates according to the chosen locale.

New plugin "timeZone" to parse from and format to a date string using a time zone specified by its canonical name.

Corrected plugin "relativeTime" honouring grammar rules of the supported languages.

"UTC mode" for working in UTC, or for working with date-only values without the time part.

Additional locales (cs, ru, sk, uk).

Check for dayjs instance by the instanceof operator.

Synopsis

Day.js is usually imported via a "proxy module", which loads required plugins and registers required language packs. For example, via the following dayjs-local.js :

import dayjs from 'dayjs-ext' import timeZonePlugin from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone' import customParseFormat from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/customParseFormat' import localizableFormat from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/localizableFormat' import relativeTime from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/relativeTime' import 'dayjs-ext/locale/cs' import 'dayjs-ext/locale/sk' dayjs.extend(timeZonePlugin) .extend(customParseFormat) .extend(localizableFormat) .extend(relativeTime) .locale( 'cs' ) export default dayjs

Typical usage scenarios:

import dayjs from './dayjs-local' const dateTime = dayjs( '2018-10-28T18:45:00.000Z' ) console .log(dateTime.format({ format : 'L LT' , timeZone : 'Europe/Prague' })) console .log(dateTime.fromNow()) const dateTime = dayjs( '28.10.2018 19:45' , { format : 'L LT' , timeZone : 'Europe/Prague' }) console .log(dateTime.toISOString()) const dateOnly = dayjs( '2018-10-28' , { utc : true }) console .log(dateOnly.format({ format : 'YYYY-MM-DD' }))

If used in the browser, the following scripts would be needed:

< -- include " index-1900-2050 ", " index-1970-2038 " or " index-2012-2022 " to save your package size -- > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/timezone-support/dist/index.umd.js" > </ script > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/fast-plural-rules/dist/index.umd.js" > </ script > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/dayjs.min.js" > </ script > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone.js" > </ script > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/customParseFormat.js" > </ script > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/localizableFormat.js" > </ script > < script arc = "https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/relativeTime.js" > </ script >

Getting Started

Installation

npm install dayjs-ext --save

📚Installation Guide

API

It's easy to use Day.js APIs to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times.

dayjs( '2018-08-08' ) dayjs().format( '{YYYY} MM-DDTHH:mm:ss SSS [Z] A' ) dayjs().set( 'month' , 3 ).month() dayjs().add( 1 , 'year' ) dayjs().isBefore(dayjs())

📚API Reference

I18n

Day.js has great support for internationalization.

But none of them will be included in your build unless you use it.

import 'dayjs-ext/locale/es' dayjs.locale( 'es' ) dayjs( '2018-05-05' ).locale( 'zh-cn' ).format()

📚Internationalization

Plugin

A plugin is an independent module that can be added to Day.js to extend functionality or add new features.

import timeZone from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone' dayjs.extend(timeZone) dayjs().format( 'D.M.YYYY H:mm' , { timeZone : 'Europe/Berlin' })

📚Plugin List

See the sponsor list at the original project. Thank you for your support!

Contributors

See the contributor list at the original project. Thank you for your help!

License

Day.js is Extended licensed under a MIT License.