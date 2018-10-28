Fast 2kB alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API
(This is an extended fork of the original project.)
Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API. If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.
dayjs().startOf('month').add(1, 'day').set('year', 2018).format('YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
dayjs instance by the
instanceof operator.
Day.js is usually imported via a "proxy module", which loads required plugins and registers required language packs. For example, via the following
dayjs-local.js:
// Load dayjs, plugins and language packs.
import dayjs from 'dayjs-ext'
// import "timeZone-1900-2050", "timeZone-1970-2038"
// or "timeZone-2012-2022" to save your package size
import timeZonePlugin from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone'
import customParseFormat from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/customParseFormat'
import localizableFormat from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/localizableFormat'
import relativeTime from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/relativeTime'
import 'dayjs-ext/locale/cs'
import 'dayjs-ext/locale/sk'
// Register plugins and language packs; Czech will be the default language.
dayjs.extend(timeZonePlugin)
.extend(customParseFormat)
.extend(localizableFormat)
.extend(relativeTime)
.locale('cs')
export default dayjs
Typical usage scenarios:
import dayjs from './dayjs-local'
// Load a date+time from a storage and show it to the user.
const dateTime = dayjs('2018-10-28T18:45:00.000Z')
console.log(dateTime.format({ format: 'L LT', timeZone: 'Europe/Prague' }))
// Prints "28.10.2018 19:45".
console.log(dateTime.fromNow())
// Prints "před 5 hodinami" (5 hours ago).
// Read a date+time from the user and format it for the storage.
const dateTime = dayjs('28.10.2018 19:45', { format: 'L LT', timeZone: 'Europe/Prague' })
console.log(dateTime.toISOString())
// Prints "2018-10-28T18:45:00.000Z".
// Set only the date; zero the time and prevent local time zone conversion.
const dateOnly = dayjs('2018-10-28', { utc: true })
console.log(dateOnly.format({ format: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }))
// Prints "2018-10-28" anytime and anywhere.
If used in the browser, the following scripts would be needed:
<-- include "index-1900-2050", "index-1970-2038"
or "index-2012-2022" to save your package size -->
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/timezone-support/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/fast-plural-rules/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/dayjs.min.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/customParseFormat.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/localizableFormat.js"></script>
<script arc="https://unpkg.com/dayjs-ext/plugin/relativeTime.js"></script>
npm install dayjs-ext --save
It's easy to use Day.js APIs to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times.
dayjs('2018-08-08') // parse
dayjs().format('{YYYY} MM-DDTHH:mm:ss SSS [Z] A') // display
dayjs().set('month', 3).month() // get & set
dayjs().add(1, 'year') // manipulate
dayjs().isBefore(dayjs()) // query
Day.js has great support for internationalization.
But none of them will be included in your build unless you use it.
import 'dayjs-ext/locale/es' // load on demand
dayjs.locale('es') // use Spanish locale globally
dayjs('2018-05-05').locale('zh-cn').format() // use Chinese Simplified locale in a specific instance
A plugin is an independent module that can be added to Day.js to extend functionality or add new features.
import timeZone from 'dayjs-ext/plugin/timeZone' // load on demand
dayjs.extend(timeZone) // use plugin
dayjs().format('D.M.YYYY H:mm',
{ timeZone: 'Europe/Berlin' }) // convert to CET before formatting
See the sponsor list at the original project. Thank you for your support!
See the contributor list at the original project. Thank you for your help!
Day.js is Extended licensed under a MIT License.