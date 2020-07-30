This is a plugin for Day.js that allows for Date calculations to take place that only consider Business Days i.e Monday to Friday

Calculate if date is a Business Day

Add/Subtract Business Days

Calculate difference between dates in Business Days

Get Next/Prev Business Day

Get all Business Days/Weeks in a Month

Based off of moment-business-days

Getting Started

The following guide will help you use the plugin with Day.js, and explain the plugins API.

Prerequisites

Day.js version 1.8.x installed

Installing

You can install via Yarn or npm

yarn add dayjs-business-days

npm install dayjs-business-days

Usage Guide

You will need to import the plugin and activate it via the Day.js .extend() function

import dayjs from 'dayjs' ; import dayjsBusinessDays from 'dayjs-business-days' ; dayjs.extend(dayjsBusinessDays);

isBusinessDay() => Boolean

Check if the date is a business day. Returns true or false

dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).isBusinessDay(); dayjs( '2020-12-26' ).isBusinessDay();

businessDaysAdd(number) => Day.js Object

number { Number } Number of Business Days to be added

Adds the number of Business Days to the current date. Returns the new date as a Day.js object

dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).businessDaysAdd( 3 ).format( 'DD/MM/YYYY' );

businessDaysSubtract(number) => Day.js Object

number { Number } Number of Business Days to be subtracted

Subtracts the number of Business Days from the current date. Returns the new date as a Day.js object

dayjs( '2020-12-30' ).businessDaysSubtract( 3 ).format( 'DD/MM/YYYY' );

date { Day.js Date } The date to be diffed from

Calculates the number of business days between a Day.js date and date . Returns the difference as a positive or negative number.

dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).businessDiff(dayjs( '2020-12-30' )); dayjs( '2020-12-30' ).businessDiff(dayjs( '2020-12-25' ));

nextBusinessDay() => Day.js Object

Calculates the next Business Day. Returns a Day.js object

dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).nextBusinessDay().format( 'DD/MM/YYYY' );

prevBusinessDay() => Day.js Object

Calculates the previous Business Day. Returns a Day.js object

dayjs( '2020-12-28' ).prevBusinessDay().format( 'DD/MM/YYYY' );

Calculates all of the business days in a given month. Returns an array of Day.js objects

dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).businessDaysInMonth();

Calculates all of the business weeks and days in a given month. Returns an two dimensional array of Day.js objects

dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).businessWeeksInMonth();

isHoliday() => Boolean

Check if the date is a holiday. Returns true or false

const options = { holidays : [ '2020-12-25' ], holidayFormat : 'YYYY-MM-DD' , }; dayjs.extend(businessDays, options); dayjs( '2020-12-25' ).isHoliday();

Local Development and Contributing

We are more than happy to accept PRs for bugs, improvements or new features. Developing your own changes locally is easy, you just need to clone the repo

git clone git@github.com/soar-tech/dayjs-business-days cd dayjs-business-days

and install the dependencies with either npm or yarn

npm i

yarn

Tests can be ran with the test script

npm run test