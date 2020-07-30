openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dayjs-business-days

by soar-tech
1.0.4 (see all)

Day.js plugin to add support for calculating dates only accounting for Business days

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dayjs-business-days

This is a plugin for Day.js that allows for Date calculations to take place that only consider Business Days i.e Monday to Friday

  • Calculate if date is a Business Day
  • Add/Subtract Business Days
  • Calculate difference between dates in Business Days
  • Get Next/Prev Business Day
  • Get all Business Days/Weeks in a Month
  • Based off of moment-business-days

Current CI/CD Status

CI not yet implemented

Contents

Getting Started

The following guide will help you use the plugin with Day.js, and explain the plugins API.

Prerequisites

Day.js version 1.8.x installed

Installing

You can install via Yarn or npm

yarn add dayjs-business-days

npm install dayjs-business-days

Usage Guide

You will need to import the plugin and activate it via the Day.js .extend() function

import dayjs from 'dayjs';
import dayjsBusinessDays from 'dayjs-business-days';

dayjs.extend(dayjsBusinessDays);

isBusinessDay() => Boolean

Check if the date is a business day. Returns true or false

// Christmas day is a Friday
dayjs('2020-12-25').isBusinessDay(); // returns true

// Boxing day is a Saturday
dayjs('2020-12-26').isBusinessDay(); // returns false

businessDaysAdd(number) => Day.js Object

  • number {Number} Number of Business Days to be added

Adds the number of Business Days to the current date. Returns the new date as a Day.js object

dayjs('2020-12-25').businessDaysAdd(3).format('DD/MM/YYYY'); // returns 30/12/2020

businessDaysSubtract(number) => Day.js Object

  • number {Number} Number of Business Days to be subtracted

Subtracts the number of Business Days from the current date. Returns the new date as a Day.js object

dayjs('2020-12-30').businessDaysSubtract(3).format('DD/MM/YYYY'); // returns 25/12/2020

businessDiff(date) => Number

  • date {Day.js Date} The date to be diffed from

Calculates the number of business days between a Day.js date and date. Returns the difference as a positive or negative number.

dayjs('2020-12-25').businessDiff(dayjs('2020-12-30')); // returns -5
dayjs('2020-12-30').businessDiff(dayjs('2020-12-25')); // returns 5

nextBusinessDay() => Day.js Object

Calculates the next Business Day. Returns a Day.js object

// 25th December 2020 is a Friday. Next business day is Monday 28th December.
dayjs('2020-12-25').nextBusinessDay().format('DD/MM/YYYY'); // returns 28/12/2020

prevBusinessDay() => Day.js Object

Calculates the previous Business Day. Returns a Day.js object

// 28th December 2020 is a Monday. Previous business day is Friday 25th December.
dayjs('2020-12-28').prevBusinessDay().format('DD/MM/YYYY'); // returns 25/12/2020

businessDaysInMonth() => [Day.js Object]

Calculates all of the business days in a given month. Returns an array of Day.js objects

dayjs('2020-12-25').businessDaysInMonth();
// returns equivalent of [dayjs('2020-12-01'), dayjs('2020-12-02'), ...]

businessWeeksInMonth() => [[Day.js Object]]

Calculates all of the business weeks and days in a given month. Returns an two dimensional array of Day.js objects

dayjs('2020-12-25').businessWeeksInMonth();
// returns equivalent of
// [
//   [dayjs('2020-12-01'), dayjs('2020-12-02'), ...],
//   [dayjs('2020-12-07'), dayjs('2020-12-08'), ...],
//   ...
// ]

isHoliday() => Boolean

Check if the date is a holiday. Returns true or false

// Add holidays to plugin options
const options = {
  holidays: ['2020-12-25'],
  holidayFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
};
dayjs.extend(businessDays, options);

// Christmas day is a Friday
dayjs('2020-12-25').isHoliday(); // returns true

Local Development and Contributing

We are more than happy to accept PRs for bugs, improvements or new features. Developing your own changes locally is easy, you just need to clone the repo

git clone git@github.com/soar-tech/dayjs-business-days

cd dayjs-business-days

and install the dependencies with either npm or yarn

npm i

yarn

Tests can be ran with the test script

npm run test

yarn test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial