Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API. If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.

dayjs().startOf( 'month' ).add( 1 , 'day' ).set( 'year' , 2018 ).format( 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' );

🕒 Familiar Moment.js API & patterns

💪 Immutable

🔥 Chainable

🌐 I18n support

📦 2kb mini library

👫 All browsers supported

Getting Started

Documentation

You can find for more details, API, and other docs on day.js.org website.

Installation

npm install dayjs --save

📚Installation Guide

API

It's easy to use Day.js APIs to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times.

dayjs( '2018-08-08' ) dayjs().format( '{YYYY} MM-DDTHH:mm:ss SSS [Z] A' ) dayjs().set( 'month' , 3 ).month() dayjs().add( 1 , 'year' ) dayjs().isBefore(dayjs())

📚API Reference

I18n

Day.js has great support for internationalization.

But none of them will be included in your build unless you use it.

import 'dayjs/locale/es' dayjs.locale( 'es' ) dayjs( '2018-05-05' ).locale( 'zh-cn' ).format()

📚Internationalization

Plugin

A plugin is an independent module that can be added to Day.js to extend functionality or add new features.

import advancedFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/advancedFormat' dayjs.extend(advancedFormat) dayjs().format( 'Q Do k kk X x' )

📚Plugin List

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

License

Day.js is licensed under a MIT License.