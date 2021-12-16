openbase logo
Readme

English | 简体中文 | 日本語 | Português Brasileiro | 한국어 | Español (España) | Русский

Day.js

Fast 2kB alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API

Gzip Size NPM Version Build Status Codecov License
Sauce Test Status

Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API. If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.

dayjs().startOf('month').add(1, 'day').set('year', 2018).format('YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
  • 🕒 Familiar Moment.js API & patterns
  • 💪 Immutable
  • 🔥 Chainable
  • 🌐 I18n support
  • 📦 2kb mini library
  • 👫 All browsers supported

Getting Started

Documentation

You can find for more details, API, and other docs on day.js.org website.

Installation

npm install dayjs --save

📚Installation Guide

API

It's easy to use Day.js APIs to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times.

dayjs('2018-08-08') // parse

dayjs().format('{YYYY} MM-DDTHH:mm:ss SSS [Z] A') // display

dayjs().set('month', 3).month() // get & set

dayjs().add(1, 'year') // manipulate

dayjs().isBefore(dayjs()) // query

📚API Reference

I18n

Day.js has great support for internationalization.

But none of them will be included in your build unless you use it.

import 'dayjs/locale/es' // load on demand

dayjs.locale('es') // use Spanish locale globally

dayjs('2018-05-05').locale('zh-cn').format() // use Chinese Simplified locale in a specific instance

📚Internationalization

Plugin

A plugin is an independent module that can be added to Day.js to extend functionality or add new features.

import advancedFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/advancedFormat' // load on demand

dayjs.extend(advancedFormat) // use plugin

dayjs().format('Q Do k kk X x') // more available formats

📚Plugin List

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Please give us a 💖 star 💖 to support us. Thank you.

And thank you to all our backers! 🙏

License

Day.js is licensed under a MIT License.

Ian MacFarlanePhiladelphia, PA4 Ratings1 Review
November 17, 2020

This is a great drop-in replacement for Moment. It's much lighter, but has nearly the same API. Two things to note: 1) you have to import plugins to match Moment's functionality, like isSameOrAfter, and 2) dayjs instances are immutable, so if you were using Moment's clone(), then you're going to have to rewrite a little bit of code.

2
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

dayjs is really perfect for small to large projects and its super light on memory management and bundle size compared to moment. This is a perfect replacement for momentjs. Good part of this is we can take this with the same knoledge whic we have with moment so there is no learning curve.

2
rajrgb38 Ratings60 Reviews
FullStack Web Developer MERN Stack, SQL, C/C++
8 months ago

If size is an issue for anyone then dayjs is more preferable over moment. Actually it does the same job as that of moment but the only thing that differ between both is the size. I too personally feel that dayjs is better.

2
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

In Javascript working with dates is a little challenging. There will be a lot of requirements like dealing with timezones, validating and transforming date times. The best library for this was moment JS and I was using it in my older projects. The major issue with moment JS was its size is huge around 70KB which significantly increased my bundle size. Since then I was looking for a better alternative and soon found Day JS. Day JS was easy to work with as it had an API similar to moment JS. So porting my app to use DayJS was very easy. Also the great thing is that this is only 2KB. So If you are using moment js in your frontend apps then replace it by Day JS. It will decrease your bundle size significantly.

1
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
20 days ago

Dayjs is a library of javascript and node.js used to handle the functionality of data and time in your project, it is lightweight easy to use, reduced your project bundle size, it is a kind of upgraded version of the moment. for achieving some functionality of the moment we need to use the plugin. other than that provide the same function as a moment. Does not require a learning curve if you are familiar with the moment. It has well-maintained documentation. And good community support for the issue in using dayjs library. you can replace moment with dayjs easily in your project.

0

