openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dav

david

by Alan Shaw
12.0.0 (see all)

👓 Node.js module that tells you when your package npm dependencies are out of date.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

956

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

David

npm version Inline docs Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Node.js module that tells you when your package npm dependencies are out of date.

Getting Started

Install Node.js.

Install david:

cd /your/project/directory
npm install david

Use:

var david = require('david');

// Your package.json
var manifest = {
  name: 'xxx',
  dependencies: {
    'aaa': '~0.0.0',
    'bbb': '~0.0.0'
  },
  devDependencies: {
    'yyy': '~0.0.0',
    'zzz': '~0.0.0'
  }
};

david.getDependencies(manifest, function (er, deps) {
  console.log('latest dependencies information for', manifest.name);
  listDependencies(deps);
});

david.getDependencies(manifest, { dev: true }, function (er, deps) {
  console.log('latest devDependencies information for', manifest.name);
  listDependencies(deps);
});

david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, function (er, deps) {
  console.log('dependencies with newer versions for', manifest.name);
  listDependencies(deps);
});

david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, { dev: true }, function (er, deps) {
  console.log('devDependencies with newer versions for', manifest.name);
  listDependencies(deps);
});

david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, { stable: true }, function (er, deps) {
  console.log('dependencies with newer STABLE versions for', manifest.name);
  listDependencies(deps);
});

david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, { dev: true, stable: true }, function (er, deps) {
  console.log('devDependencies with newer STABLE versions for', manifest.name);
  listDependencies(deps);
});

function listDependencies(deps) {
  Object.keys(deps).forEach(function(depName) {
    var required = deps[depName].required || '*';
    var stable = deps[depName].stable || 'None';
    var latest = deps[depName].latest;
    console.log('%s Required: %s Stable: %s Latest: %s', depName, required, stable, latest);
  });
}

Both getDependencies and getUpdatedDependencies return an object result, whose keys are package names. The values are objects which contain the following properties:

  • required - The version required according to the manifest
  • stable - The latest stable version available
  • latest - The latest version available (including build and patch versions)

CLI

If you install David globally with npm install -g david, you can run david in your project directory to see which dependencies are out of date.

You can also run david --global to see your outdated global dependencies.

Update to latest

To update all your project dependencies to the latest stable versions, and save to your package.json, run:

david update

To update a particular project dependency to the latest stable version, and save to your package.json, run:

david update package-name

You can also update global dependencies to latest versions:

david update --global

To update all your project dependencies to the latest versions (including unstable versions), pass the --unstable flag:

david update --unstable

Alternate registry

david update --registry http://registry.nodejitsu.com/

Non-npm and SCM (Git) dependencies

If you have dependencies that are not published to npm, david will print a warning message by default. To throw an error and exit, pass the error404 option:

david --error404

If using david programmatically, pass error: {E404: true} in the options object.

If you have dependencies whose versions are SCM URLs, david will print a warning message by default. To throw an error and exit, pass the errorSCM option:

david --errorSCM

If using david programmatically, pass error: {ESCM: true} in the options object.

Specify package.json path

Use -p, --package to specify the path to your package.json.

Ignore dependencies

To tell david to ignore dependencies, add a david.ignore property to your package.json which lists the dependencies david should ignore. If using david programmatically you can also pass this as an option. Globs are also supported. e.g.

package.json

{
  "david": {
    "ignore": ["async", "underscore", "@types/*"]
  }
}

js-standard-style

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial