Node.js module that tells you when your package npm dependencies are out of date.

Getting Started

Install Node.js.

Install david:

cd /your/project/directory npm install david

Use:

var david = require ( 'david' ); var manifest = { name : 'xxx' , dependencies : { 'aaa' : '~0.0.0' , 'bbb' : '~0.0.0' }, devDependencies : { 'yyy' : '~0.0.0' , 'zzz' : '~0.0.0' } }; david.getDependencies(manifest, function ( er, deps ) { console .log( 'latest dependencies information for' , manifest.name); listDependencies(deps); }); david.getDependencies(manifest, { dev : true }, function ( er, deps ) { console .log( 'latest devDependencies information for' , manifest.name); listDependencies(deps); }); david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, function ( er, deps ) { console .log( 'dependencies with newer versions for' , manifest.name); listDependencies(deps); }); david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, { dev : true }, function ( er, deps ) { console .log( 'devDependencies with newer versions for' , manifest.name); listDependencies(deps); }); david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, { stable : true }, function ( er, deps ) { console .log( 'dependencies with newer STABLE versions for' , manifest.name); listDependencies(deps); }); david.getUpdatedDependencies(manifest, { dev : true , stable : true }, function ( er, deps ) { console .log( 'devDependencies with newer STABLE versions for' , manifest.name); listDependencies(deps); }); function listDependencies ( deps ) { Object .keys(deps).forEach( function ( depName ) { var required = deps[depName].required || '*' ; var stable = deps[depName].stable || 'None' ; var latest = deps[depName].latest; console .log( '%s Required: %s Stable: %s Latest: %s' , depName, required, stable, latest); }); }

Both getDependencies and getUpdatedDependencies return an object result, whose keys are package names. The values are objects which contain the following properties:

required - The version required according to the manifest

- The version required according to the manifest stable - The latest stable version available

- The latest stable version available latest - The latest version available (including build and patch versions)

CLI

If you install David globally with npm install -g david , you can run david in your project directory to see which dependencies are out of date.

You can also run david --global to see your outdated global dependencies.

To update all your project dependencies to the latest stable versions, and save to your package.json , run:

david update

To update a particular project dependency to the latest stable version, and save to your package.json , run:

david update package-name

You can also update global dependencies to latest versions:

david update --global

To update all your project dependencies to the latest versions (including unstable versions), pass the --unstable flag:

david update --unstable

Alternate registry

david update --registry http://registry.nodejitsu.com/

Non-npm and SCM (Git) dependencies

If you have dependencies that are not published to npm, david will print a warning message by default. To throw an error and exit, pass the error404 option:

david --error404

If using david programmatically, pass error: {E404: true} in the options object.

If you have dependencies whose versions are SCM URLs, david will print a warning message by default. To throw an error and exit, pass the errorSCM option:

david --errorSCM

If using david programmatically, pass error: {ESCM: true} in the options object.

Specify package.json path

Use -p, --package to specify the path to your package.json.

Ignore dependencies

To tell david to ignore dependencies, add a david.ignore property to your package.json which lists the dependencies david should ignore. If using david programmatically you can also pass this as an option. Globs are also supported. e.g.

package.json