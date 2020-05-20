It's a Node package that contains everything you need to read a feed.
It builds on the feedParser package. It's simpler to call, no need to master streams or iconv.
You can also parse a string, so you can deal with files that contain feed data, not just feeds accessible over the web. Or the feed text could come from a database.
Because we use feedParser, we handle all the formats and variability that it handles.
It's an entry-level feed parser that will be useful to people who haven't mastered all of JavaScript.
Sometimes you need to quickly read a feed and do something with it, and don't have time for a major project. This package is for those times.
It also provides good sample code for more advanced feed reading projects.
There are two very basic examples, one that parses a feed that it reads over the web, and one that it reads from a local file.
A third example is a realistic feed polling app, it checks a feed every five minutes and writes the JSON structure out to a local disk. It automatically supports rssCloud, so you get realtime updates if the feed supports that protocol, which is part of RSS 2.0.