daty

A tiny library to manage date objects.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save daty yarn add daty

📋 Example

const Daty = require ( "daty" ); const d = new Daty( 2015 , 11 , 16 , 18 , 42 ); console .log(d.format( "LL" )); console .log(d.format( "LLLL" )); console .log(d.utc().format( "LLLL" )); const revolutionDate = d.clone().subtract( 26 , "years" ); console .log(revolutionDate.format( "LLL" )); const difference = new Daty().diff(revolutionDate, "years" ); console .log( `Right now there are ${difference} years since the Romanian revolution, 1989.` );

📝 Documentation

Formats the date by specifying the format.

Params

String s : The date format using the formatoid supported fields or the presets:

: The date format using the supported fields or the presets: L : M/D/YYYY

: LL : MMMM D, YYYY

: LLL : MMMM D, YYYY hh:mm A

: LLLL : dddd, MMMM D, YYYY h:m A

If not specified, the date object will be stringified using the native toString() method.

Return

String The formated date.

Returns the "from now" value which is human readable.

Return

String The human readable "from now" value.

Adds a specified number of units to the date.

Params

String count : The number of units to subtract.

: The number of units to subtract. String what : One of the units supported by add-subtract-date .

Return

Daty The Daty instance.

Subtracts a specified number of units to the date.

Params

String count : The number of units to subtract.

: The number of units to subtract. String what : One of the units supported by add-subtract-date .

Return

Daty The Daty instance.

Clones the Daty instance.

Return

Daty A new Daty instance that is cloned from the first one.

Makes the difference between the current instance and a specified Daty instance.

Params

Daty|Date d : The date object.

: The date object. String units : One of the units supported by diff-dates

Return

Number The difference result (in units).

Checks if the date instance is equal to another date object.

Params

Daty|Date d : The date object.

Return

Boolean true if they are equal, false otherwise.

Checks if the date instance is before to another date object.

Params

Daty|Date d : The date object.

Return

Boolean true if the date object is before the specified date or false otherwise.

Checks if the date instance is after another date object.

Params

Daty|Date d : The date object.

Return

Boolean true if the date object is after the specified date or false otherwise.

isValid Checks if the date instance is valid.

Return

Boolean true if the date object is valid, false otherwise.

Useful to format the date in UTC.

Return

Daty A new Daty instance which will be formatted in UTC output.

