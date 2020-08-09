A tiny library to manage date objects.
# Using npm
npm install --save daty
# Using yarn
yarn add daty
const Daty = require("daty");
// You can initialize Daty using the date parameters
const d = new Daty(2015, 11, 16, 18, 42);
// ...but you have friendly date formatting
console.log(d.format("LL"));
// => December 16, 2015
console.log(d.format("LLLL"));
// => Wednesday, December 16, 2015 6:42 PM
console.log(d.utc().format("LLLL"));
// => Wednesday, December 16, 2015 4:42 PM
// Go back in the history, when the Romanian revolution started in 1989
// We will clone the current date since we will need it later.
// Also, subtract 26 years.
const revolutionDate = d.clone().subtract(26, "years");
console.log(revolutionDate.format("LLL"));
// => December 16, 1989 12:00 AM
// Make a difference in years
const difference = new Daty().diff(revolutionDate, "years");
console.log(`Right now there are ${difference} years since the Romanian revolution, 1989.`);
// => Right now there are 26 years since the Romanian revolution, 1989.
There are few ways to get help:
format(s)
Formats the date by specifying the format.
s: The date format using the
formatoid supported fields or the presets:
L :
M/D/YYYY
LL:
MMMM D, YYYY
LLL:
MMMM D, YYYY hh:mm A
LLLL:
dddd, MMMM D, YYYY h:m A
If not specified, the date object will be stringified using the native
toString() method.
fromNow()
Returns the "from now" value which is human readable.
add(count, what)
Adds a specified number of units to the date.
count: The number of units to subtract.
what: One of the units supported by
add-subtract-date.
Daty instance.
subtract(count, what)
Subtracts a specified number of units to the date.
count: The number of units to subtract.
what: One of the units supported by
add-subtract-date.
Daty instance.
clone()
Clones the
Daty instance.
Daty instance that is cloned from the first one.
diff(d, units)
Makes the difference between the current instance and a specified
Daty instance.
d: The date object.
units: One of the units supported by
diff-dates
isEqual(d)
Checks if the date instance is equal to another date object.
d: The date object.
true if they are equal,
false otherwise.
isBefore(d)
Checks if the date instance is before to another date object.
d: The date object.
true if the date object is before the specified date or
false otherwise.
isAfter(d)
Checks if the date instance is after another date object.
d: The date object.
true if the date object is after the specified date or
false otherwise.
isAfter()
isValid Checks if the date instance is valid.
true if the date object is valid,
false otherwise.
utc()
Useful to format the date in UTC.
Daty instance which will be formatted in UTC output.
