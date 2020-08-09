openbase logo
Readme

A tiny library to manage date objects.

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save daty

# Using yarn
yarn add daty

📋 Example

const Daty = require("daty");

// You can initialize Daty using the date parameters
const d = new Daty(2015, 11, 16, 18, 42);

// ...but you have friendly date formatting
console.log(d.format("LL"));
// => December 16, 2015

console.log(d.format("LLLL"));
// => Wednesday, December 16, 2015 6:42 PM

console.log(d.utc().format("LLLL"));
// => Wednesday, December 16, 2015 4:42 PM

// Go back in the history, when the Romanian revolution started in 1989
// We will clone the current date since we will need it later.
// Also, subtract 26 years.
const revolutionDate = d.clone().subtract(26, "years");
console.log(revolutionDate.format("LLL"));
// => December 16, 1989 12:00 AM

// Make a difference in years
const difference = new Daty().diff(revolutionDate, "years");

console.log(`Right now there are ${difference} years since the Romanian revolution, 1989.`);
// => Right now there are 26 years since the Romanian revolution, 1989.

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

format(s)

Formats the date by specifying the format.

Params

  • String s: The date format using the formatoid supported fields or the presets:
  • L : M/D/YYYY
  • LL: MMMM D, YYYY
  • LLL: MMMM D, YYYY hh:mm A
  • LLLL: dddd, MMMM D, YYYY h:m A

If not specified, the date object will be stringified using the native toString() method.

Return

  • String The formated date.

fromNow()

Returns the "from now" value which is human readable.

Return

  • String The human readable "from now" value.

add(count, what)

Adds a specified number of units to the date.

Params

  • String count: The number of units to subtract.
  • String what: One of the units supported by add-subtract-date.

Return

  • Daty The Daty instance.

subtract(count, what)

Subtracts a specified number of units to the date.

Params

  • String count: The number of units to subtract.
  • String what: One of the units supported by add-subtract-date.

Return

  • Daty The Daty instance.

clone()

Clones the Daty instance.

Return

  • Daty A new Daty instance that is cloned from the first one.

diff(d, units)

Makes the difference between the current instance and a specified Daty instance.

Params

  • Daty|Date d: The date object.
  • String units: One of the units supported by diff-dates

Return

  • Number The difference result (in units).

isEqual(d)

Checks if the date instance is equal to another date object.

Params

  • Daty|Date d: The date object.

Return

  • Boolean true if they are equal, false otherwise.

isBefore(d)

Checks if the date instance is before to another date object.

Params

  • Daty|Date d: The date object.

Return

  • Boolean true if the date object is before the specified date or false otherwise.

isAfter(d)

Checks if the date instance is after another date object.

Params

  • Daty|Date d: The date object.

Return

  • Boolean true if the date object is after the specified date or false otherwise.

isAfter()

isValid Checks if the date instance is valid.

Return

  • Boolean true if the date object is valid, false otherwise.

utc()

Useful to format the date in UTC.

Return

  • Daty A new Daty instance which will be formatted in UTC output.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • bug-killer
  • cute-logger
  • bloggify-article
  • bloggify-shop
  • sunset-year
  • sunset-app-bloggify
  • idea
  • git-stats-html
  • striking-clock
  • 3abn
  • cli-sunset
  • coindesk.js

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

