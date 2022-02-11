DatX is an opinionated JS/TS data store. It features support for simple property definition, references to other models and first-class TypeScript support.
By default, it uses the MobX state management library, but this is optional and can be used as a pure JS library.
import { Collection, Model, Attribute } from '@datx/core';
import { computed } from 'mobx';
class Person extends Model {
public static type = 'person'; // Unique name of the model class
@Attribute()
public name!: string; // A normal property without a default value
@Attribute()
public surname!: string;
@Attribute({ toOne: Person })
public spouse?: Person; // A reference to a Person model
@computed
public get fullName() { // Standard MobX computed props
return `${this.name} ${this.surname}`;
}
}
class AppData extends Collection {
public static types = [Person]; // A list of models available in the collection
}
const store = new AppData();
const john = store.add(new Person({ name: 'John', surname: 'Smith' })); // Add a model instance to the store
const jane = store.add({ name: 'Jane', surname: 'Smith', spouse: john }, Person); // Add a model to the store
npm install --save @datx/core
The lib makes use of the following features that are not yet available everywhere. Based on your browser support, you might want to polyfill them:
The library contains two main classes -
Model and
Collection.
A collection contains models of any kind (they should however be listed in the
types property), while a model can be in a single collection (but doesn't need to be in any).
Models also include some useful methods and properties, but if they're in collision with your data/logic, you can use a
PureModel class.
Mixins are additional plugins that can enhance the regular models and collections. Available mixins:
withActions (model) - Adds some helper methods to the model - already included in the
Model class, but not in the
PureModel class
withMeta (model) - Adds some helpful meta data to the model - already included in the
Model class, but not in the
PureModel class
withPatches (model, collection) - Adds patch support to models and collections
datx-jsonapi (model, collection and view) - Adds the JSON API features to the model, collection and view
To check out what are the planed future mixins, check out the issues.
Want to make your own mixin? Check out the guide.
Having issues with the library? Check out the troubleshooting page or open an issue.
The MIT License
datx is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.