Monorepo with Typescript libraries for handling and rendering DatoCMS Structured Text documents.











Packages

Official

html-to-structured-text Convert HTML (or Hast syntax tree) to a valid Structured Text document.

datocms-structured-text-utils A set of Typescript types and helpers to work with DatoCMS Structured Text fields.

datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text Plain text renderer for the Structured Text document.

datocms-structured-text-to-html-string HTML renderer for the DatoCMS Structured Text field type.

<StructuredText /> React component that you can use to render Structured Text documents.

<datocms-structured-text /> Vue component that you can use to render Structured Text documents.

datocms-structured-text-to-dom-nodes DOM nodes renderer for the DatoCMS Structured Text field type. To be used inside the browser, as it expects to find document.createElement .

datocms-contentful-to-structured-text Convert Contentful Rich Text to a valid Structured Text document.



About Structured Text

License

This repository is published under the MIT license.