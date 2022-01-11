openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

datocms-client

by datocms
3.5.9 (see all)

NodeJS/Browser client for DatoCMS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

44

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DatoCMS JS Client

Build Status

API client and CLI tool for DatoCMS. Take a look at the full API documentation for examples.





Development

After checking out the repo, run npm install to install dependencies. Then, run npm run test to run the tests.

Test suite's HTTP interactions are recorded/replayed from the ./cassettes directory to get fast, deterministic and accurate tests. Simply delete every file within the directory to record new HTTP requests/responses.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/datocms/js-datocms-client. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial