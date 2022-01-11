DatoCMS JS Client

Development

After checking out the repo, run npm install to install dependencies. Then, run npm run test to run the tests.

Test suite's HTTP interactions are recorded/replayed from the ./cassettes directory to get fast, deterministic and accurate tests. Simply delete every file within the directory to record new HTTP requests/responses.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/datocms/js-datocms-client. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.