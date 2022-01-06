openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

datland-swarm-defaults

by dat-ecosystem-archive
1.0.2 (see all)

Dat Defaults for Discovery Swarm [ DEPRECATED - More info on active projects and modules at https://dat-ecosystem.org/ ]

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

134

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use dat-swarm-defaults. Thanks!

Readme

DatLand Swarm Defaults

DatLand Swarm Defaults gives you the Dat defaults for Discovery-Swarm. This will set your dns and dht servers making it easy to discover other peers.

Usage

Create a config object and pass it to discovery swarm.

Any options you specify will overwrite the defaults. See discovery swarm for options.

var Swarm = require('discovery-swarm')
var swarmDefaults = require('datland-swarm-defaults')

// Create a Hyperdrive here

var config = swarmDefaults({
  stream: function () {
    return drive.createPeerStream()
  }
})
var swarm = Swarm(config)

See a full Dat example

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial