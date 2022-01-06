DatLand Swarm Defaults

DatLand Swarm Defaults gives you the Dat defaults for Discovery-Swarm. This will set your dns and dht servers making it easy to discover other peers.

Usage

Create a config object and pass it to discovery swarm.

Any options you specify will overwrite the defaults. See discovery swarm for options.

var Swarm = require ( 'discovery-swarm' ) var swarmDefaults = require ( 'datland-swarm-defaults' ) var config = swarmDefaults({ stream : function ( ) { return drive.createPeerStream() } }) var swarm = Swarm(config)

See a full Dat example