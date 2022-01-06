DatLand Swarm Defaults gives you the Dat defaults for Discovery-Swarm. This will set your dns and dht servers making it easy to discover other peers.
Create a config object and pass it to discovery swarm.
Any options you specify will overwrite the defaults. See discovery swarm for options.
var Swarm = require('discovery-swarm')
var swarmDefaults = require('datland-swarm-defaults')
// Create a Hyperdrive here
var config = swarmDefaults({
stream: function () {
return drive.createPeerStream()
}
})
var swarm = Swarm(config)