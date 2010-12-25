openbase logo
dateutils

by continuouscalendar
0.5.1 (see all)

Lightweight date library for javascript

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Build Status NPM version

Why another date util library

  • Small and not a feature creep
  • Favors immutability - less bugs and easy to chain functions
  • Favors factory methods for creating new instances instead of multi-purpose constructor
  • DateTime can contain only valid dates
  • Instead of one big file there are several small modules for different purposes:
  • Calculations and transformations
  • Formatting
  • Parsing
  • Localizations
  • Ranges
  • continuouscalendar uses this library

Documentation

Creating dates

DateTime.fromDateTime(2010, 12, 15, 14, 35).plusDays(10).toISOString() returns 2010-12-25T14:35:00

Formatting dates

DateFormat.format(DateTime.fromDate(2010, 12, 15), 'Y-m-d') returns 2010-12-15

DateFormat.shortDateFormat(DateTime.now(), DateLocale.CN) returns 2016年08月13日

Holiday dates

DateTime.fromDate(2016, 10, 1).holiday(DateLocale.CN) returns 国庆节

Documentation

Supported languages

  • English
  • Estonian
  • Finnish
  • Latvian
  • Russian
  • Swedish
  • 简体中文

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the “License”); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an “AS IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

