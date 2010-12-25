Small and not a feature creep

Favors immutability - less bugs and easy to chain functions

Favors factory methods for creating new instances instead of multi-purpose constructor

DateTime can contain only valid dates

Instead of one big file there are several small modules for different purposes:

Calculations and transformations

Formatting

Parsing

Localizations

Ranges

continuouscalendar uses this library

Documentation

Creating dates

DateTime.fromDateTime(2010, 12, 15, 14, 35).plusDays(10).toISOString() returns 2010-12-25T14:35:00

Formatting dates

DateFormat.format(DateTime.fromDate(2010, 12, 15), 'Y-m-d') returns 2010-12-15

DateFormat.shortDateFormat(DateTime.now(), DateLocale.CN) returns 2016年08月13日

Holiday dates

DateTime.fromDate(2016, 10, 1).holiday(DateLocale.CN) returns 国庆节

Documentation

Supported languages

English

Estonian

Finnish

Latvian

Russian

Swedish

简体中文

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the “License”); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an “AS IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.