dj

datetimepicker-jquery

by Valeriy Chupurnov
2.5.11 (see all)

jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

159

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery DateTimePicker

Demo and Documentation

Build Status npm version npm

PLEASE. Help me update documentation. Doc.tpl This file will be automatically displayed on the site

Installation

npm install jquery-datetimepicker

OR

yarn add jquery-datetimepicker

or download zip

datetimepicker

==============

!!! The latest version of the options 'lang' obsolete. The language setting is now global. !!!

Use this:

jQuery.datetimepicker.setLocale('en');

Documentation

jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker

DateTimePicker

ScreenShot

DatePicker

ScreenShot

TimePicker

ScreenShot

Options to highlight individual dates or periods

ScreenShot

ScreenShot

ScreenShot

JS Build help

Requires Node and NPM Download and install node.js.

Install:

  1. Install bower globally with npm install -g bower.
  2. Run npm install. npm will look at package.json and automatically install the necessary dependencies.
  3. Run bower install, which installs front-end packages defined in bower.json.

Notice: If you use Bower v1.5.2, you will get error: The "main" field cannot contain minified files You can regress to version 1.3.12

  1. npm uninstall bower -g
  2. npm install -g bower@1.3.12

Build:

First install npm requirements: npm install -g uglifycss concat-cli Then build the files: npm run build

When build completed, you'll have the following files:

  • build/jquery.datetimepicker.full.js - browser file
  • build/jquery.datetimepicker.full.min.js - browser minified file
  • build/jquery.datetimepicker.min.js - amd module style minified file

