Responsive jQuery DateTime Picker library for Web & Mobile
DateTime Picker is a quick highly customizable jQuery plugin. The design is clutter free & well suited for embedding it into mobile application development.
Users can change values using +/- buttons or type values directly into the textbox by selecting each value fields.
For web, picker can be binded relative to reference element, were it will appear at the bottom of the element. For mobile, the picker can appear as a dialog box covering entire window.
npm install
grunt
Tasks configured in "Gruntfile.js"
npm
npm install datetimepicker
bower
bower install flat-datetimepicker
DateTimePicker is hosted on jsDelivr.
Files - Latest
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@latest/dist/DateTimePicker.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@latest/dist/DateTimePicker.min.js"></script>
Files - Particular Version
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@<version>/dist/DateTimePicker.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@<version>/dist/DateTimePicker.min.js"></script>
Neha Kadam: Developer
Special Thanks:
Copyright 2014-2019 Lajpat Shah
I can not actively maintain or reply quickly due to time constraints, please consider this point before using plugin.
Licensed under the MIT License