DateTime Picker is a quick highly customizable jQuery plugin. The design is clutter free & well suited for embedding it into mobile application development.

Users can change values using +/- buttons or type values directly into the textbox by selecting each value fields.

For web, picker can be binded relative to reference element, were it will appear at the bottom of the element. For mobile, the picker can appear as a dialog box covering entire window.

Browser Support

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, IE 6+

Android 2.3+, iOS 6+, Windows Phone 8

More Details

For demo & api documentation visit Plugin Page

Build System

Install devDependencies listed in "package.json"

npm install

Run a command to perform tasks configured in "Gruntfile.js"

grunt

Tasks configured in "Gruntfile.js"

Copy "DateTimePicker.js" and "DateTimePicker.css" from "src" folder to "dist" folder.

Uglify "src/DateTimePicker.js" to "dist/DateTimePicker.min.js"

Minify "src/DateTimePicker.css" to "dist/DateTimePicker.min.css"

Installations

npm npm install datetimepicker

bower bower install flat-datetimepicker

CDN

DateTimePicker is hosted on jsDelivr.

Files - Latest

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@latest/dist/DateTimePicker.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@latest/dist/DateTimePicker.min.js" > </ script >

Files - Particular Version

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@<version>/dist/DateTimePicker.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@<version>/dist/DateTimePicker.min.js" > </ script >

Authors

Neha Kadam: Developer

Special Thanks:

Copyright 2014-2019 Lajpat Shah

I can not actively maintain or reply quickly due to time constraints, please consider this point before using plugin.

License

Licensed under the MIT License