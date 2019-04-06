openbase logo
dat

datetimepicker

by Neha Kadam
0.1.39 (see all)

Responsive jQuery DateTime Picker plugin for Web & Mobile

Readme

Responsive jQuery DateTime Picker library for Web & Mobile

DateTime Picker is a quick highly customizable jQuery plugin. The design is clutter free & well suited for embedding it into mobile application development.

Users can change values using +/- buttons or type values directly into the textbox by selecting each value fields.

For web, picker can be binded relative to reference element, were it will appear at the bottom of the element. For mobile, the picker can appear as a dialog box covering entire window.

Browser Support

  • Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, IE 6+
  • Android 2.3+, iOS 6+, Windows Phone 8

More Details

For demo & api documentation visit Plugin Page

Build System

  • Install devDependencies listed in "package.json"

npm install

  • Run a command to perform tasks configured in "Gruntfile.js"

grunt

Tasks configured in "Gruntfile.js"

  • Copy "DateTimePicker.js" and "DateTimePicker.css" from "src" folder to "dist" folder.
  • Uglify "src/DateTimePicker.js" to "dist/DateTimePicker.min.js"
  • Minify "src/DateTimePicker.css" to "dist/DateTimePicker.min.css"

Installations

  • npm

    npm install datetimepicker

  • bower

    bower install flat-datetimepicker

CDN

DateTimePicker is hosted on jsDelivr.

Files - Latest

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@latest/dist/DateTimePicker.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@latest/dist/DateTimePicker.min.js"></script>

Files - Particular Version

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@<version>/dist/DateTimePicker.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/datetimepicker@<version>/dist/DateTimePicker.min.js"></script>

Authors

Neha Kadam: Developer

Special Thanks:

Copyright 2014-2019 Lajpat Shah

I can not actively maintain or reply quickly due to time constraints, please consider this point before using plugin.

License

Licensed under the MIT License

Tutorials

No tutorials found
