Angular date time picker - Angular reusable UI component This package supports Angular 8
Simple Angular date time picker. Online doc is here, Online demo(StackBlitz) is here. This picker is responsive design, so feel free to try it in your desktops, tablets and mobile devices.
Install with npm:
npm install ng-pick-datetime --save
Add styles. If you are using Angular CLI, you can add this to your styles.css:
@import "~ng-pick-datetime/assets/style/picker.min.css";
If you are not using the Angular CLI, you can include the picker.min.css via a
<link> element in your index.html.
Add OwlDateTimeModule and OwlNativeDateTimeModule to your @NgModule like example below
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app';
import { OwlDateTimeModule, OwlNativeDateTimeModule } from 'ng-pick-datetime';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
OwlDateTimeModule,
OwlNativeDateTimeModule,
],
declarations: [ MyTestApp ],
bootstrap: [ MyTestApp ]
})
export class MyTestAppModule {}
Connecting a picker to an input and a trigger.
<input [owlDateTime]="dt1" [owlDateTimeTrigger]="dt1" placeholder="Date Time">
<owl-date-time #dt1></owl-date-time>
<input [owlDateTime]="dt2" placeholder="Date Time">
<span [owlDateTimeTrigger]="dt2"><i class="fa fa-calendar"></i></span>
<owl-date-time #dt2></owl-date-time>
The examples above are quite basic. The picker has much more features, and you could learn more about those from demo page.
This picker uses angular animations to improve the user experience,
therefore you need to install
@angular/animations and import
BrowserAnimationsModule to your application.
npm install @angular/animations --save
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
//...
],
//...
})
export class YourAppModule { }
If you prefer to disable animation effect, use
NoopAnimationsModule instead.
The date-time picker was built to be date implementation agnostic. Developers need to make sure to provide the appropriate pieces for the picker to work with their chosen implementation. There are two pre-made modules, users need to import one of them or build your own one (learn more about this from here).
OwlNativeDateTimeModule - support for native JavaScript Date object
OwlMomentDateTimeModule - support for MomentJs
owl-date-time
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
pickerType
both,
calendar,
timer
|Optional
both
|Set the type of the dateTime picker.
both: show both calendar and timer,
calendar: only show calendar,
timer: only show timer.
pickerMode
popup,
dialog
|Optional
popup
|The style the picker would open as.
startView
month,
year,
multi-year
|Optional
month
|The view that the calendar should start in.
startAt
|T/null
|Optional
null
|The moment to open the picker to initially.
firstDayOfWeek
|number
|Optional
0
|Set the first day of week. Valid value is from 0 to 6. 0: Sunday ~ 6: Saturday
showSecondsTimer
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify it to true, it would show a timer to configure the second's value
hideOtherMonths
|boolean
|Optional
false
|Whether to hide dates in other months at the start or end of the current month
hour12Timer
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify it to true, the timer would be in hour12 format mode
stepHour
|number
|Optional
1
|Hours to change per step.
stepMinute
|number
|Optional
1
|Minutes to change per step.
stepSecond
|number
|Optional
1
|Seconds to change per step.
scrollStrategy
|ScrollStrategy
|Optional
BlockScrollStrategy
|Define the scroll strategy when the picker is open. Learn more this from https://material.angular.io/cdk/overlay/overview#scroll-strategies.
disabled
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify to true, it would disable the picker.
backdropClass
|string/string[]
|Optional
null
|Custom class for the picker backdrop.
panelClass
|string/string[]
|Optional
null
|Custom class for the picker overlay panel.
owl-date-time
|Events
|Parameter
|Description
afterPickerOpen
|null
|Callback to invoke when the picker is opened
afterPickerClosed
|null
|Callback to invoke when the picker is closed.
yearSelected
|T
|Callback to invoke when the year is selected.This doesn't imply a change on the selected date.
monthSelected
|T
|Callback to invoke when the month is selected.This doesn't imply a change on the selected date.
input[owlDateTime]
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
owlDateTime
OwlDateTimeComponent<T>
|Require
null
|The date time picker that this input is associated with.
owlDateTimeFilter
( date: T)=>boolean
|Optional
null
|A function to filter date time.
disabled
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify to true, it would disable the picker's input.
min
<T>
|Optional
null
|The minimum valid date time.
max
<T>
|Optional
null
|The maximum valid date time.
selectMode
single,
range,
rangeFrom,
rangeTo
|Optional
single
|Specify the picker's select mode.
single: a single value allowed,
range: allow users to select a range of date-time,
rangeFrom: the input would only show the 'from' value and the picker could only selects 'from' value,
rangeTo: the input would only show the 'to' value and the picker could only selects 'to' value.
rangeSeparator
|string
|Optional
~
|The character to separate the 'from' and 'to' in input value in range selectMode.
input[owlDateTime]
|Events
|Parameter
|Description
dateTimeChange
|source: OwlDateTimeInput, value: input value, input: the input element
|Callback to invoke when
change event is fired on this
<input [owlDateTime]>
dateTimeInput
|source: OwlDateTimeInput, value: input value, input: the input element
|Callback to invoke when an
input event is fired on this
<input [owlDateTime]>.
[owlDateTimeTrigger]
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
owlDateTimeTrigger
OwlDateTimeComponent<T>
|Require
null
|The date time picker that this trigger is associated with.
disabled
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify to true, it would disable the trigger.
owl-date-time-inline
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
pickerType
both,
calendar,
timer
|Optional
both
|Set the type of the dateTime picker.
both: show both calendar and timer,
calendar: only show calendar,
timer: only show timer.
startView
month,
year,
multi-year
|Optional
month
|The view that the calendar should start in.
startAt
|T/null
|Optional
null
|The moment to open the picker to initially.
firstDayOfWeek
|number
|Optional
0
|Set the first day of week. Valid value is from 0 to 6. 0: Sunday ~ 6: Saturday
showSecondsTimer
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify it to true, it would show a timer to configure the second's value
hideOtherMonths
|boolean
|Optional
false
|Whether to hide dates in other months at the start or end of the current month
hour12Timer
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify it to true, the timer would be in hour12 format mode
stepHour
|number
|Optional
1
|Hours to change per step.
stepMinute
|number
|Optional
1
|Minutes to change per step.
stepSecond
|number
|Optional
1
|Seconds to change per step.
disabled
|boolean
|Optional
false
|When specify to true, it would disable the picker.
owlDateTimeFilter
( date: T)=>boolean
|Optional
null
|A function to filter date time.
min
<T>
|Optional
null
|The minimum valid date time.
max
<T>
|Optional
null
|The maximum valid date time.
selectMode
single,
range,
rangeFrom,
rangeTo
|Optional
single
|Specify the picker's select mode.
single: a single value allowed,
range: allow users to select a range of date-time,
rangeFrom: the input would only show the 'from' value and the picker could only selects 'from' value,
rangeTo: the input would only show the 'to' value and the picker could only selects 'to' value.
Localization for different languages and formats is defined by
OWL_DATE_TIME_LOCALE and
OWL_DATE_TIME_FORMATS. You could learn more about this from here.
Daniel YK Pan